Des Peres
• Two vehicles were towed following an accident Sept. 15 on the ramp from westbound Manchester Road to southbound I-270. There were no injuries, police said.
• A delayed report of leaving the scene of an accident on northbound I-270 was made Sept. 17.
• Police are investing a possible sexual assault reported Sept. 17 in the 1400 block of Breezeridge Drive.
• Police arrested a suspect Sept. 18 for stealing candy from a store in the 12700 block of Manchester Road. The suspect was released on a summons.
• Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries Sept. 19 on westbound Manchester Road at Pointe Drive. One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
• A resident of the 2100 block of Trail Crest reported a fraud Sept. 19. The victim’s bank account and credit card were hacked, with $34,000 in charges made.
• During the week of Sept. 13-19, police responded to 21 vehicle accidents and reported 18 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Sept. 13-19 at West County Center, five thefts from stores were reported and two juveniles were taken into custody. Police arrested two suspects, one in a vehicle, on fugitive charges. Police also were involved in a chase following a theft and assault at Foot Locker. The chase ended at the I-270 garage where a shot was fired by the suspect, but was not directed at anyone, and there were no injuries. The suspects are still at large.
Glendale
• A resident of the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue reported a suspicious AT&T truck in the area at 10:36 a.m. on Sept. 16. An AT&T lineman was working in the area.
• A tree service performing work in the 100 block of Elm Avenue dropped a limb across power lines at 2:38 p.m. on Sept. 16, which caused the wires to arc and a subsequent power outage for approximately eight homes in the area. Ameren Missouri responded to make the necessary repairs.
• A resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place reported Sept. 16 she mistakenly provided her Social Security number to an over the phone scam caller. She did report the incident to the Social Security Administration and the three credit bureaus to prevent any fraudulent activity.
• At 7:08 p.m. on Sept. 16, management of Hanneke’s Westwood Grocery, 190 N. Sappington Road, reported finding a wallet that had been left on the cashier’s counter. The wallet was returned to its owner.
• A resident of Hillard Road reported a solicitor for Advocate Construction going door-to-door without a proper permit at 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 19. The solicitor was advised to cease until a proper permit was obtained at City Hall.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 20, a disturbance was reported at a restaurant in the 300 block of South Kirkwood Road. Three unknown females entered the restaurant and began throwing chairs, sauce packets and signage at the employees. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Sept. 22, a resident in the 1000 block of Lacouer Drive reported the overnight theft of her backpack and contents from her vehicle.
• At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, a vehicle accident was reported between Berry and Sappington roads. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the driver of the striking vehicle was charged with driving while intoxicated.
• At approximately 9:17 p.m. on Sept. 22, a resident in the 1100 block of South Geyer Road reported the overnight theft of an item from his vehicle. The victim said he heard his car alarm at 2:30 a.m. but did not discover the theft till the morning.
• During the week of Sept. 16-22, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 18 residential/business alarms and 34 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 41 calls.
Rock Hill
• A domestic incident was reported in the 2800 block of Dunkirk Drive Sept. 12 after a daughter and mother got into a fight. The daughter refused paramedics attention and said she would go to the hospital on her own. The incident is being investigated, police said.
• A property damage incident occurred at a local store in the 9800 block of Manchester Road, Sept. 13, after person(s) unknown became irate when stolen items they tried to return were not taken back for refund.
• A man reported Sept. 16 his dealer license plate was either lost or stolen from one of his vehicles in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• An assault was reported Sept. 18 in the 800 block of North Rock Hill Rd. The incident followed a landlord/tenant incident in which the tenant refused to pay for food which belonged to the landlord.
• A domestic incident was reported Sept. 18 in the 9300 block of Berry Road between a husband and wife. There were no injuries, police said, and the husband left for the evening.
Shrewsbury
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance Sept. 14 in the 7000 block of Nottingham Avenue. No arrests were made.
• Police recovered a stolen auto Sept. 16 in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Florissant and a 32-year-old man subsequently was arrested. The case has been forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.
• A license plate was reported lost or stolen in the 7200 block of Watson Road Sept. 17.
• A resident in the 7200 block of Murdoch Avenue reported that a man entered the yard and attempted to open the back doors of the residence at approximately 11 a.m. on Sept. 17. The man left in a dark green Dodge short-bed truck with a matching camper shell after the resident came out of the house.
• A burglary was reported in the 7700 block of Bellstone Road Sept. 18 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• A motorcycle cover was reported missing Sept. 20 from an apartment in the 7700 block of Ravensridge Road.
Warson Woods
• Police have closed the case in an alleged elder abuse incident reported Sept. 10 in the 1600 block of Beaucaire Drive. At this time there is no evidence to confirm that a crime had occurred, police said.
• Police served an ex parte order Sept. 19 at a home in the 1600 block of Avignon Court to remove a female friend from the residence. The event was handled without any further incident, police said.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.