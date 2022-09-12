Des Peres
• On Aug. 29 at 10:47 a.m., a subject with a warrant was arrested in the 11900 block of Dorsett Road.
• On Aug. 30, a window was broken out and a purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 13100 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 2 at 11:38 p.m., a subject with warrants out of Des Peres was arrested in the 10 block of Detjen Drive.
• On Sept. 3 at 3:40 p.m., officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at West County Center. The vehicle fled. Officers notified surrounding agencies.
• On Sept. 4 at 5:23 p.m., multiple subjects were caught at West County Center carrying large amounts of merchandise and attempting to remove the sensors.
Glendale
• On Aug. 30 at 12:15 p.m., code enforcement officers investigated a complaint of a residence raising chickens without a proper permit in the 1000 block of Chelsea Ave. The resident was advised of the permit process.
• On Aug. 30 at 1:33 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Brownell Ave. reported the theft of the rear license plate from her vehicle.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 30 at 9:28 a.m., a business in the 11200 block of Manchester Road reported the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 31 at 7:46 p.m., an officer investigated a vehicle with a stolen license plate in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The driver was unable to produce a driver’s license and gave the officer fictitious information regarding his identity, then erratically sped away.
• On Sept. 1 at 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Argonne for a report of a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was discovered parked in the 100 block of W. Madison. While investigating, the officer heard the suspect’s vehicle colliding with another vehicle near Kirkwood and Madison. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Kirkwood and Big Bend, where it had collided with a light pole. Ultimately, four non-Kirkwood juvenile suspects were taken into custody. The case will be sent to the St. Louis County Family Courts for consideration.
• On Sept. 2 at 7:55 a.m., residents in the 600 block of Pamela Lane reported multiple items stolen overnight from their unlocked vehicles, including a pistol that was removed from a locked glove box compartment.
• On Sept. 2 at 6:18 p.m., officers responded to a vacant business in the 600 block of E. Elliot for a burglary in progress. Officers arrested one adult and two juveniles for breaking a window, unlawfully entering the building and spray painting the outside of the building.
• On Sept. 3 at 6:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a report of 14 vehicles with windows broken overnight.
• On Sept. 4 at 9:45 a.m., officers were advised of a suspicious person in the 200 block of S. Taylor looking into parked vehicles. The subject was located after he unlawfully entered the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center and stole an item. The suspect was arrested, charged with burglary and released to Franklin County for an arrest warrant.
• On Sept. 5 at 2:02 a.m., officers responded to the area of Gordon and Fillmore for gun shots. Two individuals fled from responding officers. Officers located spent shell casings during the subsequent investigation.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 25, several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes were stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 25, a larceny was reported from a resident in the 9300 block of Frederick Lane.
• On Aug. 26, a vehicle left the scene of an accident in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. No injuries were reported. Officers have received a video of the offending driver’s license plate.
• On Aug. 28, police were called for a subject exposing himself in the 9300 block of Manchester Road. The man’s pants had fallen down due to the absence of a belt. He was given a ride to the MetroLink station.
• On Aug. 29, license plate tabs were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Blue Bell Lane.
• On Aug. 31, fuel was stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 30, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. reported the attempted theft of a company vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On Aug. 30, officers responded to the 7800 block of Charing Square Lane for the attempted theft of a Kia.
• On Aug. 30, officers responded to the 7300 block of Watson Road for a robbery in which the subjects knocked over a female employee as they fled. The suspects were identified from a similar crime several days prior.
• On Aug. 30, officers responded to the 7800 block of Ravensridge Road for the attempted theft of a Kia. Items were also stolen from the vehicle.
• On Sept. 1, an officer observed a suspicious person walking in the Georgetown apartment complex. When the officer attempted to detain the person, he fled on foot.
• On Sept. 2, officers responded to the 7200 block of Weil Ave. for a report of a stolen motorcycle.
• On Sept. 2, officers responded to the 7300 block of Watson Road for a report of damage to a vehicle and stealing from within it.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 29 at 7:13 a.m., a caller in the 2800 block of Breckenridge Industrial Court advised someone gained entry into three vehicles by shattering the windows and stole several pieces of business equipment.
• On Sept. 2 at 12:36 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of N. Laclede Station Road. The reporting party advised that upon arriving to a deceased relative’s residence, they observed unknown subjects placing lawn equipment into a truck before fleeing the area.
• On Sept. 2 at 9:01 p.m., several vehicles in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road had windows broken out. No items were reported missing.
• On Sept. 2 at 10:35 p.m., a victim in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone broke out a window of their vehicle. No items were stolen.