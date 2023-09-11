Des Peres
• On Aug. 28 at 8:14 a.m., planters were reported stolen from the front of a business in the 13000 block of Manchester Road. A suspect was identified and arrested.
• On Aug. 28 at 8:34 p.m., a Kia was stolen from the parking garage at West County Center. The vehicle was later recovered, unoccupied, in St. Louis City.
• On Aug. 30 at 4:32 p.m., three unknown suspects shoplifted grocery items from a business in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Brownell Ave. wished to share surveillance footage of several suspects attempting to gain entry to vehicles in the area on Sunday, Aug. 27. The video matched the descriptions of the suspects in the earlier reports on Sunday, Aug. 27, and that they were in the area at approximately 4:55 a.m.
• On Aug. 31 at 11:30 a.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Jennifer L. Joslyn, 40, of St. Louis, with one count of forgery relating to a 2020 case involving the Clayton Shaw Park Swim Club and its treasurer, a resident of the 1300 block of W. Lockwood Ave.
• On Aug. 31 at 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of N. Sappington Road. Officers spoke with the parties involved and deescalated the situation.
• On Sept. 1 at 2:23 a.m., officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Berry Road. When they attempted to stop it, the vehicle sped off southbound on North Berry Road. The vehicle was last seen southbound on North Berry Road from West Lockwood Avenue.
• On Sept. 1 at 6:45 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of Elm Ave. reported unauthorized solicitors in the area. Officers located three people soliciting business for Midtown Home Improvements. They were advised to cease until obtaining a proper permit.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 28 at 6:33 a.m., a client in the 400 block of E. Clinton Place reported her vehicle was broken into while she was inside the building. A small black purse was stolen. Surveillance cameras captured the theft and the reporting officer is investigating.
• On Aug. 28 at 7:14 a.m., a Kirkwood Parks and Recreation employee discovered spray painted graffiti in the women’s restrooms.
• On Aug. 29 at 7:50 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Ann reported the overnight theft of his Apple headphones, a Louis Vuitton wallet and assorted currency from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 29 at 11:49 a.m., a northbound I-270 driver reported he observed a tow truck assisting a vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. As he passed, the tow truck driver threw a 3-pound sledgehammer at his vehicle, which smashed through his windshield. The driver suffered cuts to his arms and face from the broken glass.
• On Aug. 31 at 7 a.m., many vehicles were broken into and one was damaged overnight in the 900 block of Rochdale. A privacy fence was also damaged and a stolen vehicle from Ballwin was recovered.
• On Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m., a customer in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his bicycle while he was inside a store. The bicycle was not chained or locked up.
• On Sept. 1 at 6:58 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Geyer Road reported that someone broke the rear window of his vehicle overnight and stole a brown leather work bag.
• On Sept. 1 at 9:42 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Bambury reported the theft of outgoing mail from his residential mailbox. The victim was advised that a male subject was at the bank attempting to cash a check from the victim.
• On Sept. 1, the manager for a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester reported three shoplifting incidents that occurred earlier in the week.
• On Sept. 3 at 3:48 p.m., the store manager for a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a shoplifting incident.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 24, a package was reported stolen from a porch in the 9300 block of Golden Gate Road.
• On Aug. 29, lottery tickets were stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 28, a gym bag containing clothing and a car key was stolen from an unlocked locker at a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road. A suspect has been identified.
• On Aug. 29, an officer investigating the shoplifting of a large amount of liquor from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road learned the adult female suspect had a habit of using her very young children to help her steal throughout the region. The officer completed a request for a neglect/abuse investigation with the state of Missouri Department of Social Services and is seeking charges that include child neglect.
• On Aug. 29, officers were dispatched to a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for a report of a shoplifting incident. Officers located the suspect, who provided a fake name. During booking, an officer located a white crystalline substance believed to be a controlled substance on the person. “Now that’s methed up,” Shrewsbury police said. Several charges are being sought.
• On Sept. 3, two vehicles in the 7300 block of Watson Road had windows broken out. Cash was stolen.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 28 through Aug. 31, yard signs and flags were stolen or burned in the 200 and 600 blocks of Bompart Ave., and the 7900 and 8300 blocks of Big Bend Blvd. See story on page 1A.
• On Sept. 1 at 10:25 p.m., a victim in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported a window was broken out of their vehicle and items were stolen.
• On Sept. 1 at 10:37 p.m., a victim in the 30 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported their vehicle window was broken out and the vehicle was rummaged through.
• On Sept. 2 at 7:25 p.m., a victim in the 30 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported their vehicle window was broken out and the vehicle was rummaged through.
• On Sept. 3 at 8:16 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Sylvester Ave. reported their home surveillance system captured two individuals damaging landscape lighting. The individuals threw one of the lights at the victim’s house, causing damage.