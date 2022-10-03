Des Peres
• On Sept. 20 at 5:53 a.m., officers responded to a report of subjects going through vehicles in the area of South Mason Road and Peacock Farm Road.
• On Sept. 24 at 3:42 p.m., a subject with Des Peres warrants was arrested in the 7400 block of Dale Ave.
• On Sept. 25 at 11:15 a.m., officers responded to an attempted larceny at West County Center. Three subjects were spotted grabbing items. Officers initiated a foot pursuit. Two subjects left in a Chevy and one was detained, causing minor injury to an officer.
Glendale
• On Sept. 19 at 1:27 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 21, a North Glendale School parent reported that while walking her child to school on North Sappington Road at 8:25 a.m., a heavyset white man riding a scooter made obscene comments and used foul language at her and her daughter. The man on the scooter continued north. Police will provide extra patrol in the area.
• On Sept. 21 at 4:26 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 22 at 11:46 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Glenhaven Drive reported she was the victim of a scam. She received a call from “Captain Scott Duck with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Civil Process Unit,” saying there were several warrants for her arrest and she needed to pay $5,000 in bond through the money app Venmo or by prepaid Green Dot Cards. Venmo attempts did not work, so she was told to go to several stores to purchase the Green Dot Cards and provided the caller with the card numbers. By the time she realized this was a scam, it was too late. Glendale police remind residents law enforcement agencies will not call asking for bond amounts by cash apps or Green Dot Cards.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 23 at 1 p.m., officers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Shrewsbury from a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Three subjects exited a store and entered the stolen vehicle. After a brief pursuit, the suspects, all non-Kirkwood juveniles, were taken into custody.
• On Sept. 24 at 7:17 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Colony Woods reported damage to their vehicle consistent with attempted theft.
• On Sept. 24 at 8:32 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of West Jefferson reported the overnight theft of her vehicle. Later in the day, the vehicle was recovered, parked and unoccupied, in South St. Louis.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 15, a motorcyclist had an accident in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. No injuries reported.
• On Sept. 18, police responded to a theft at a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 18, an unlocked vehicle in the 9800 block of Cottonwood Lane was reported rifled through. Nothing was stolen.
• On Sept. 19, a license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 19, a vehicle was stolen from a resident in the 1200 block of Willow Creek Lane.
• On Sept. 20, alcohol and electric shavers were stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., officers were advised of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Murdoch and Laclede Station Road. The vehicle was wanted by Webster Groves Police, driven by someone attempting to tamper with and/or steal vehicles. The vehicle fled the area. At 11 p.m., Shrewsbury Fire Department personnel observed four suspects attempting to enter employee vehicles parked along Sutherland Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the suspects, but spotted broken vehicle windows in the 4400 block of St. Vincent and the 5000 block of Lenox. At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a resident in the 7100 block of Weil Avenue whose vehicle had been stolen. Around 3 a.m., four vehicles traveling east on Weil passed a patrolling officer and fled west, ending in the parking lot at Wehner Park on the Wilshusen side, where one vehicle was dumped at the edge of the woods and two occupants fled on foot. The other vehicles continued out of the city. The abandoned vehicle was determined stolen earlier that evening in the 900 block of Diehnwells Drive. At 4:50 a.m., officers were notified that a gun had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Diehnwells Drive. At 8 a.m., officers were notified of a third vehicle stolen from the 7300 block of Nottingham, believed to be one of the four that fled from police. Officers were later notified of a wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 4900 block of Deville.
• On Sept. 19, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. reported the theft of a company vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On Sept. 20, officers responded to the 7200 block of Watson Road for a shoplifting incident. Officers located the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby business. The stolen goods were recovered and returned to the business. The 40-year-old man was arrested. A search of the suspect revealed fentanyl and paraphernalia. The moped the suspect was riding on was stolen.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 19 at 8:18 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Summit Ave. reported someone broke out the front passenger side window of their vehicle overnight and stole several items.
• On Sept. 19 at 11:18 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Bompart Ave. reported the rear driver’s side window of their vehicle was broken out overnight.
• On Sept. 20 at 6:15 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Hollywood Place reported their vehicle stolen overnight. The vehicle was subsequently recovered and a juvenile suspect arrested. He is suspected of being involved in other thefts during the same time frame.
• On Sept. 20 at 6:20 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Algonquin Place reported their vehicle stolen overnight. The key fob was left inside the vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 at 7:10 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Belleview Ave. reported their vehicle stolen overnight. The key fob was left inside the vehicle.
• On Sept. 21, a victim in the 30 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported their wallet was taken from their unlocked vehicle. A wallet was taken from another unlocked vehicle on Sept. 23 in the 400 block of Pasadena Ave.