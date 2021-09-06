Des Peres
• On Aug. 25, police received a delayed report of shoplifting in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. The stolen items were women’s accessories.
• On Aug. 27 at 11:58 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Haw Thicket Lane said they had personal checks forged and cashed.
• On Aug. 27 at 8:26 p.m., a traffic arrest was made at 13700 Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 28 at 8:28 p.m., police were called for a juvenile shoplifter at West County Center.
• On Aug. 28, police received a delayed report of wallets stolen from a fitness center in the 1000 block of Des Peres Road.
• On Aug. 29 at 7:11 a.m., a juvenile was arrested for a traffic charge at southbound I-270 and Big Bend Boulevard.
Glendale
• On Aug. 23 at 3:23 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road. The striking vehicle, described as a dark green SUV, left the scene eastbound on Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 25 at 11:10 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 700 block of Luckystone Avenue.
• On Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m., a customer’s vehicle was stolen from the lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road. On Aug. 26, the location’s security company reported a suspicious person walking through the parking lot attempting to open car doors. Officers arrived on scene, where they arrested a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old man and charged them with burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle. The vehicle stolen on Aug. 25 was recovered at the scene.
• On Aug. 26 at 12:51 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Elmwood Avenue reported a suspicious person standing on her driveway with binoculars, possibly looking into her home.
• On Aug. 26, officers investigated two vehicle crashes — one with injuries and one without — in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 27, an employee of Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, reported her wallet was stolen from her purse in the Caddy House sometime between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m.
• On Aug. 28 at 11:23 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Bismark Ave. reported several juveniles ringing doorbells and running away in the area.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 25 at 3:40 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Nirk observed two unknown subjects checking doors on parked vehicles. The suspect vehicle left the area and was last seen speeding westbound on Big Bend to northbound I-270. Multiple residents on Nirk, Caroline, South Ballas and surrounding streets reported their unlocked vehicles had been gone through. One firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 25 at 2:58 p.m., a boutique in the 100 block of East Jefferson reported a shoplifting incident involving two items valued at $150 total.
• On Aug. 26 at 8:57 p.m., a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a male/female couple did not pay for their $77.49 meal.
• On Aug. 27 at 7:26 a.m., an employee at a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported he was assaulted by an unknown subject. The suspect, for reasons unknown, threw a glass jar of grape jelly at the back of the victim’s head, causing a small laceration. The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.
• On Aug. 28 at 2:28 a.m., officers investigated a vehicle accident near South Clay and McCullough. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the driver at his non-Kirkwood residence. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 22, a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road reported a subject stole the tip jar from the counter and ran from the business.
• On Aug. 24, several cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The subject was described as driving a Ford Fusion headed east on Manchester.
• On Aug. 25, a scooter was reported stolen from a resident in the 9700 block of Greenwood Terrace.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 23, at 4 a.m., an officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 7500 block of Watson Road and determined it to be occupied by two missing/runaway juveniles out of Louisiana. Both were transported to juvenile authorities to facilitate their return to parents.
• On Aug. 23, a 47-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, after being previously warned that she was not welcome on the property. On Aug. 24, the same woman was again arrested for trespassing on Dierbergs property.
• On Aug. 28, a 33-year-old man was arrested for stealing and trespassing at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, after being previously warned that he was not welcome on the property after prior thefts.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 25, two vehicles were reported stolen in the 600 block of Locksley Place and the 600 block of Westborough Place.
• On Aug. 25 at 11:51 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Kenilworth Place reported someone stole a check from their mailbox and cashed it at a business in Richmond Heights.
• On Aug. 26 at 12:25 p.m., a victim at a business in the 8900 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported a former employee failed to return a work computer.
• On Aug. 26 at 4:36 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of N. Laclede Station Road reported sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 26, someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
• On Aug. 26 at 4:54 p.m., a victim in the 1500 block of Grant Road reported sometime between Aug. 22-26, someone damaged the screen to their basement window.
• On Aug. 28 at 12:53 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported a Black male subject wearing gray pants and a yellow shirt stole several packs of cigarettes.