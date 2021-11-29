Des Peres
• On Nov. 19 at 1:01 p.m., officers received a delayed report of larceny at 47 West County Center.
• On Nov. 22 at 2:28 p.m., officers were called for a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Breezeridge Drive.
• On Nov. 22 at 3:49 p.m., officers were called for a delayed report of larceny at 12145 Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Nov. 15 at 1:27 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on N. Berry Road and W. Kirkham Ave.
• On Nov. 16 at 3:51 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 16 at 5:25 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 17 at 12:08 p.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a female refusing to leave the dealership after attempting to fraudulently trade in a vehicle she was test driving from Don Brown Chevrolet. Officers escorted her from the dealership and issued a trespass warning.
• On Nov. 18 at 4:07 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with traffic control for a vehicle crash with injuries in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 19 at 9:24 p.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Matthew Blackwelder, 31, of Arnold, with stealing related to his alleged theft in a contracting scheme in the 1300 block of Greentree Lane, which was reported on Sept. 21.
• On Nov. 20 at 7:09 p.m., a 34-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in the 10000 block of Manchester Road and charged for driving with a suspended license, speeding, no proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 15 at 7:16 a.m., a resident in the 1900 block of Greenpoint Drive reported the theft of his green 2010 Toyota Camry, which he had left running to warm up.
• On Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m., a resident in the 2000 block of Oaktimber Court reported the overnight theft of his white 2016 Kia Forte hatchback. The vehicle was recovered in the 63111 neighborhood.
• On Nov. 16 at 6:26 a.m., a resident in the 2300 block of Timberview reported the overnight theft of his white Chevy Silverado.
• On Nov. 16, a resident in the 100 block of East Madison reported the theft of both license plates from her vehicle.
• On Nov. 17, a resident in the 2000 block of Trailcrest reported she was the victim of an elaborate online “romance scam.” In November 2019, she met an individual online. Since then, she has transferred over $600,000 to the individual. The case will be turned over to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for further investigation.
• On Nov. 18 at 4:04 p.m., residents of the 100 block of East Adams reported several purses and jewelry boxes were stolen from their apartment.
• On Nov. 18 at 9:30 p.m., a vehicle accident the intersection of Marshall and Big Bend led to one of the drivers being arrested and charged for leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 11, a passerby reported she saw a woman in the 9200 block of Manchester Road attempting to break into a lock box in front of a business. Police searched the area to no avail.
• On Nov. 15, police were called for a suspected drunk driver in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
• On Nov. 17, a resident of the 2900 block of Middlebush reported that their ex-boyfriend entered their locked garage and took items that were supposedly his. He did not have permission to enter the garage and will be charged with trespassing once located.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 15, a woman was arrested for trespassing at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road.
• On Nov. 16, an unlocked vehicle was rifled through in the 7600 block of Devonshire.
• On Nov. 17, unlocked vehicles were rifled through in the 7500 and 7600 blocks of Suffolk.
• On Nov. 17, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a shoplifter. The suspect resisted arrest, but was ultimately taken into custody. The convicted felon was in possession of three paistols, one of which was reported stolen, and felony narcotics.
• On Nov. 18, two license plates were stolen from vehicles at 7073 Chippewa.
• On Nov. 19 at 1:30 a.m., a man walking near Murdoch and Wilshusen avenues was found to have a felony warrant out of Steelville. He was transported to St. Louis County to await pickup.
• On Nov. 19, officers responded to the intersection of Shrewsbury and Murdoch for a vehicle crash. One of the involved vehicles was stolen from Chesterfield. The driver was arrested.
• From Nov. 17-21, 18 vehicles had rear windows broken out by rocks within the city of Shrewsbury. The 31-year-old homeless suspect was located and arrested on Nov. 21.
Warson Woods
• Between Nov. 18-20, unknown persons made online purchases with Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club credit accounts that belonged to a resident of Warson Woods.
• On Nov. 22, an employee of a business in the 10100 block of Manchester Road got into an altercation with a personal associate. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 16 at 2:51 p.m., a victim at a business in the 100 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported someone entered their vehicle and stole cash.
• On Nov. 16 at 7:15 p.m., a caller reported a male subject spray painted the street at Tulip Drive and S. Rock Hill Road.
• On Nov. 17 at 8:57 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Glen Road reported that someone stole their vehicle from the driveway sometime after 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.
• On Nov. 20 at 1:16 p.m., a backpack was found in a parking lot in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. The backpack was transported to the Webster Groves Police Department for safekeeping.
• On Nov. 21 at 4:12 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Marshall Ave. The victim reported that someone stole the catalytic converter off their vehicle sometime between Nov. 16-21.