Des Peres
• On Sept. 11, a patio table was shattered at a property in the 1600 block of North Ballas Road.
• On Sept. 11, police responded to a vehicle accident on a southbound I-270 ramp from Dougherty-Ferry Road. A MoDOT truck driver was trapped during the accident and later transported from the scene with multiple injuries.
• On Sept. 12, fish and a garden hose were stolen from a pond on Greenbriar Ridge Drive.
• On Sept. 12, police responded to a theft from West County Center. The subject was booked and released on summons.
• On Sept. 14, property damage was reported at an AT&T building, 12851 Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 15, larceny was reported at West County Center. A suspect took an employee’s purse from behind the counter. Several charges were made at gas stations in Kirkwood and Sunset Hills before the victim’s cards could be canceled.
• On Sept. 15, several officers assisted with a vehicle crash on northbound I-270 north of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 15, a car left unlocked with keys inside was reported stolen from the 12000 block of Point Oak Road.
• On Sept. 16, a wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Rekart Lane.
• On Sept. 16, a laptop was stolen from a parked vehicle with its windows rolled down in the Olympic Oaks parking lot in the 12100 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 16, a .40 caliber pistol was stolen from a vehicle in the West County Center parking lot.
• On Sept. 16, several packs of cigarettes and $200 in cash were stolen by three suspects from a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Sept. 14 at 10:44 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 100 block of Cornelia Avenue.
• On Sept. 16 at 4:08 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 800 block of Fuhrmann Terrace.
• On Sept. 17 at 1:45 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a search for a shooting suspect in the Meacham Park area.
• On Sept. 20 at 3:35 p.m., officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department with a stealing arrest at the Warson Woods Antique Gallery, 10091 Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• Case update: on Aug. 2 at 11:45 p.m., officers began investigating a residential burglary in the 1200 block of Folger. As homeowners returned home, they witnessed an unknown individual wearing a ski mask, fleeing the area quickly in a vehicle. The homeowners got in their vehicle and chased the suspect for several miles while on the phone with 911. Both vehicles ran off the road, down a steep embankment in the area of Ladue and Warson roads. All parties involved suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries. Six individuals have since been charged with 2nd degree burglary.
• On Sept. 14, a business in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported the weekend theft of the catalytic converter from the delivery box truck.
• On Sept. 14, a resident in the 200 block of West Washington reported the theft of an American flag hanging on her front porch. Her doorbell camera recorded the theft on Sept. 12. At approximately 11:14 p.m., a group of four white juvenile boys approached her porch and one of the boys removed the flag. The group continued west on Washington Avenue. The boy who stole the flag is described as a white male wearing a gray hoodie, with gray pants and white shoes.
• On Sept. 14 at 4:50 p.m., two victims reported thefts from their vehicles while they dined at a restaurant in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. Windows had been broken out of their vehicles. Thefts include a purse, backpack, laptop, Apple Air pods and miscellaneous items. Video surveillance recorded two black males in a silver Dodge Charger with heavily tinted windows committing the thefts.
• On Sept. 15 at 6:55 a.m., a resident in the 2100 block of Wealdwood Court reported the overnight theft of her white 2016 Ford Edge. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside.
• On Sept. 16 at noon, a retail business in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported an unknown individual stole $335 worth of brandy.
• On Sept. 17 at 11:11 p.m., multiple officers responded to the area of Electric and Orleans for reported shots fired. There were no reported victims. A loaded hand gun was recovered, spent shell casings were located and a person of interest was identified. The person of interest is currently wanted for unlawful use of a weapon.
• On Sept. 18, a resident in the 500 block of Mistletoe Lane reported the overnight theft of several items from her parked vehicle.
• On Sept. 18, a business in the 700 block of South Kirkwood Road reported the theft of 13 pairs of glasses/sunglasses valued at $3,777. The suspects, captured on video, are two males.
• On Sept. 20, a Kirkwood Park ranger reported damage to the Amphitheater property.
• During the week of Sept. 14-20, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000- 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Sept. 14-20, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 17 residential/business alarms and 24 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 54 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 16 at 11:51 a.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Sunningwell Avenue. The victim reported a chainsaw was taken from an open garage.
• On Sept. 17 at 6:04 p.m., a theft was reported in the 8000 block of Watson Road. The manager reported that two male subjects stole in excess of $180 worth of beer and liquor. They were last seen going south on South Laclede Station Road in a red Ford Taurus.
• On Sept. 18 at 1:26 p.m., a theft was reported at South Brentwood Boulevard and Newport Avenue. A green Razor tricycle was taken, possibly by a male subject driving a rusty Winnebago camper.
• On Sept. 19 at 2:12 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Albany Court. The victim reported that the license plate sticker tabs had been stolen from their vehicle sometime since July 22.
• During the week of Sept 14-20, the police department responded to 731 calls for service, five auto accidents and 11 alarms and assisted the fire department 44 times.