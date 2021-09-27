Des Peres
• On Sept. 15 at 1:43 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at southbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On Sept. 21, a car was reported rifled through in the 11700 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 21 at 11:17 a.m., police responded to a vehicle crash at 13323 Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 21 at 4:21 p.m., police responded to a larceny in progress at 12804 Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 21 at 5:16 p.m., police responded to a vehicle crash at southbound I-270 and Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Sept. 13 at 3:54 p.m., management of Royal Banks of Missouri, 9990 Manchester Road, reported a subject trying to pass a fraudulent check at the bank. The 35-year-old St. Louis County man was arrested and charged with forgery.
• On Sept. 14 at 1 a.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported suspects breaking into the dealership and rummaging through the service department desks. The suspects fled the area as officers arrived. Officers pursued the suspects to Lindbergh Boulevard, where the suspects drove northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic at high rates of speed. The suspects were last seen heading eastbound on I-64/40. A small amount of cash was stolen.
• On Sept. 19 at 4:27 p.m., officers attempted to stop a white Volkswagen on W. Lockwood Ave. at Park Ave. The vehicle fled the area westbound on W. Lockwood Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was described as a white Volkswagen Jetta, tinted windows and no license plates. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on I-64.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 15, an employee at a retail department store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported an elderly woman in the store was possibly the victim of a scam. The woman received an email from someone she thought was from PayPal saying she had an overdue account. She was instructed to purchase multiple Google Play gift cards and then provide the caller with the redemption codes.
• On Sept. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a resident of Cedarbrook reported he observed an unconscious individual being pushed out of a vehicle before it drove away. Kirkwood EMS and police arrived and administered NARCAN to revive the unconscious individual. After being revived, the subject became extremely uncooperative and refused all further EMS and police services.
• On Sept. 15 at 7:03 p.m., three vehicle owners reported windows on their vehicles had been broken out while parked in the 100 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Each victim reported multiple items stolen from their vehicle. The thefts occurred between 6-7p.m.
• On Sept. 18 at 10:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Colony Woods for a reported burglary in progress. The reporting party observed someone in the common area of the basement of the condominium complex going through his belongings, via a live camera feed. Upon arrival, officers observed a subject matching the description attempting to drive away. The subject was stopped, arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.
• On Sept. 19 at 9:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Greenleaf to assist the fire department with a reported explosion. Read more about the incident on page 14A.
• On Sept. 19 at 2:21 p.m., Kirkwood EMS and police were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Baltimore Place for a suspected drug overdose. Upon arrival, the patient was breathing, but unresponsive. Responding personnel administered NARCAN to the patient in an effort to revive him. The patient was then transported to the hospital for further treatment.
• During the week of Sept. 13-19, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 17 residential/business alarms and 27 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 71 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 9, several packs of cigarettes were stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 10, several vehicles were gone through and one vehicle was stolen in the 1100 block of N. Rock Hill Road.
• On Sept. 10, several cartons of cigarettes were taken from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 15, a tip jar was stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 15, a U-Haul truck backed into a storefront in the 9800 block of Manchester Road sometime during the night. Police have obtained video of the incident.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 13 at 5:49 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Oakland Ave. The victim reported seeing a white female enter and steal their tan-colored 2021 Subaru Forester. A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
• On Sept. 14 at 2:06 p.m., a fraud was reported in the 100 block of W. Lockwood Ave. The victim reported that two counterfeit checks had been cashed against their business bank account totaling in excess of $17,000.
• On Sept. 16 at 7:23 a.m. and 7:44 a.m., a destruction of property was reported in the 300 block of Summit Ave. The victim discovered that two tires had been slashed on their vehicle at some point overnight.
• On Sept. 16 at 11:43 a.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Atalanta Ave. The victim reported that their wallet and medication had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle some time overnight.
• On Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m., a fraud was reported in the 100 block of W. Lockwood Ave. The victim reported that three counterfeit checks had been cashed against their business bank account totaling nearly $10,000.
• On Sept. 19, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of S. Elm Ave. The victim reported that their grey-colored 2020 Nissan Maxima had been stolen from their driveway. Keys to the vehicle had been accidentally left inside it. Ring camera footage revealed that the theft occurred at 4:12 a.m. as the unknown suspect backed the Nissan into a second vehicle before driving away through the yard.
• During the week of Sept. 13-19, the police department responded to 386 calls for service, eight auto accidents, seven alarms and assisted the fire department 34 times.