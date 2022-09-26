Des Peres
• On Sept. 18 at 12:53 a.m., officers received a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On Sept. 18 at 4:01 p.m., officers arrested a subject with Des Peres warrants in the 1000 block of N. Ballas Road.
• On Sept. 19 at 4:08 p.m., an arrest was made during a traffic stop at Manchester Road and West County Center Drive.
• On Sept. 19 at 4:57 p.m., a subject at West County Center was arrested for multiple warrants. The subject also had a firearm.
• On Sept. 19 at 5:19 p.m., officers arrested a subject with Des Peres warrants in the 300 block of Park Drive.
Glendale
• On Sept. 14 at 1:17 p.m., an officer conducting stationary radar at West Lockwood Avenue and Austin Place observed a black Acura with Illinois license plates driving erratically. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off. Unknown to the officer, the vehicle was stolen and was being followed by undercover detectives and a police helicopter. The vehicle was eventually stopped in Kirkwood and the occupants were arrested.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 12 at 5:31 p.m., officers responded to the area of Marshall and Timberbrook for a single vehicle accident. The driver was uninjured. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On Sept. 13 at 8:48 a.m., a business in the 11200 block of Manchester reported the theft of its delivery vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 at 7 a.m., officers discovered a stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. After watching the vehicle for several minutes, the driver left a store and entered the vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two loaded handguns (one reported stolen), ammunition and stolen prescription medication. The suspect was arrested and charged with first degree tampering, possession of stolen property, and weapon and drug violations.
• On Sept. 18 at 7:14 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fieldmount reported the overnight theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle. The victim’s stolen credit cards were used at a 24-hour convenience store at 4:30 a.m.
• On Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Windberry reported the theft of his vehicle from his driveway while he was unloading groceries. Utilizing manufacturing technology, the vehicle was tracked to the University City area.
• During the week of Sept. 12 to 18, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to one crisis intervention call, one shoplifting incident in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 13 residential/business alarms, 25 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 70 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 8, someone with a mental illness damaged a window in the 1200 block of Gilbert Ave. She was transported back to her group home.
Shrewsbury
• On Sept. 12, officers observed a stolen vehicle parked and unoccupied at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The vehicle was towed at the request of the St. Louis County Police Department.
• On Sept. 13, just before 4:30 a.m., several police and fire departments in the area responded to eastbound I-44 east of Shrewsbury Avenue for a vehicle fire. The Kia was unoccupied and determined to be a total loss. The registered owner was unaware her vehicle had been stolen.
• On Sept. 15, a resident of the 7100 block of Weil Ave. reported several items missing from her apartment.
• On Sept. 16, a construction company reported the theft of equipment overnight from a construction site in the 7600 block of Watson Road.
• On Sept. 16, a resident of the 7700 block of Bellstone Road reported the overnight theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 16, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the 7600 block of Watson Road with a stolen license plate. The plate was recovered and a 40-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property.
• On Sept. 17, officers responded to the intersection of Shrewsbury and Lansdowne avenues for a vehicle crash. One driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• On Sept. 18, officers responded to Sandau Avenue for an ongoing neighbor dispute. One neighbor sprayed the other with dry shampoo in a fit of cleansing rage.
• On Sept. 18, officers were notified of two suspicious SUVs. Officers converged on the area, but the vehicles were gone. Police located one vehicle with a broken window in the 4400 block of St. Vincent Ave. and one in the 5000 block of Lenox Ave.
• On Sept. 18, officers responded to the 7500 block of Watson Road for a vehicle crash. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• During the week of Sept. 12 through 18, along with regular calls, police responded to one shoplifting incident along the Watson Road business corridor, 10 motor vehicle accidents, three residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the fire/EMS department on 14 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 12 at 8:56 a.m., stolen license plates were reported in the 700 block of Chamberlain Place.
• On Sept. 12 at 5:49 p.m., a victim with a parked vehicle near Plymouth and Lockwood avenues reported the vehicle’s rear hatch window shattered.
• On Sept 13 at 8:12 a.m., spray-painted graffiti was reported on the walls of a bathroom at the city’s Recreation Complex.
• On Sept. 14 at 3:51 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Chamberlain Place reported their parked vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.
• On Sept 17 at 11:58 a.m., a victim in the 1400 block of S. Elm Ave. reported that sometime during the past week the rear license plate was stolen from their vehicle.
• On Sept. 17 at 7:20 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Oakwood Ave. reported that their unlocked vehicle was stolen while it was parked for a short amount of time. The key fob was left inside.