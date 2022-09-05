Des Peres
• On Aug. 25 at 1:10 p.m., a wrong-way driver at West County Center was arrested for multiple felony warrants from numerous agencies. The subject was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive charges.
• On Aug. 26 at 6:55 a.m., a subject with a warrant was arrested in the 1700 block of North Lindbergh.
• On Aug. 27 at 3:10 a.m., a subject was arrested at West County Center for driving while intoxicated.
Glendale
• On Aug. 22 at 7:46 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the unit block of Elm Avenue.
• On Aug. 24 at 12:12 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of Chelsea Ave. reported a suspicious female going through trash cans at the curb in the 700 block of Brownell Ave. Officers were familiar with the female and conveyed her home.
• On Aug. 24 at 12:43 p.m., a 30-year-old St. Louis County man was arrested at the St. Louis County Justice Center and charged with driving with a suspended license, expired license plates and no proof of insurance. He was also a fugitive of the St. Louis City Police Department.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 22 at 5:58 a.m., an office suite burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Milwaukee. The suspects unlawfully entered the office building and found an unlocked suite, which they proceeded to enter and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
• On Aug. 23 at 12:49 p.m., an employee parked in the 800 block of S. Holmes reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle. Surveillance cameras captured the theft at 11:41 a.m.
• On Aug. 23 at 6:54 p.m., an employee in the 1300 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• On Aug. 23 at 8:56 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a physical altercation between employees. The primary aggressor was arrested and charged with assault.
• On Aug. 25 at 10:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to a retail store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road for an alarm. Upon arrival, officers determined someone had broken a window with a chunk of asphalt.
• On Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his white 2004 Nissan Maxima. The victim stated his house guest took his vehicle without his permission and she was no longer responding to his texts or phone calls.
• On Aug. 27 at 2:52 a.m., someone broke into a retail store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Aug. 27 at 4:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for an alarm. Upon arrival, officers observed several males running from the store. Three of them were caught, taken into custody and determined to be juveniles. The investigation also supported they were responsible for the damage and theft at the other store earlier that morning.
• On Aug. 28 at 8:57 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Carriage Circle reported her vehicle was damaged overnight. The passenger side front window was broken and the vehicle also suffered damage to the steering column/ignition area. Additionally, at 2:39 p.m., a resident in the same area reported the overnight theft of her vehicle, which had already been recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
• On Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a traffic stop in the area of North Kirkwood and Washington resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving under the influence.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 21, a firearm was reported stolen from a residence in the 800 block of Manitou Drive. The firearm was located and returned to the owner.
• On Aug. 23, Tide pods were stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 24, a delivery from Walmart was stolen from a residence in the 9800 block of Oak Haven Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 25, officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Attingham Lane for a report of a disturbance that involved a machete. Officers determined a drunk man waved a machete at a neighbor in an angry and threatening manner. He was then arrested.
• On Aug. 25, an officer responded to the 7300 block of Watson Road for a report of a stolen Kia that likely occurred overnight.
• On Aug. 26, officers responded to the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of a man trespassing on the property after stealing multiple times. Officers located the 34-year-old man still in the store and arrested him for trespassing. It was the 13th time he has been arrested in Shrewsbury in the past two years.
• On Aug. 27, a green Ford Fusion, which was left running and unoccupied, was stolen from a lot in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Aug. 27, an officer conducting extra patrols of neighborhoods impacted by an increase of vehicle thefts was notified of the theft of a firearm from an unlocked car two weeks ago.
• During the week of Aug. 22-28, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to three shoplifting incidents along the Watson Road business corridor, seven motor vehicle accidents, two residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 16 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 22 at 5:25 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of N. Elm Ave. reported someone broke out the rear passenger side window of their vehicle sometime overnight.
• On Aug. 22 at 12:04 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
• On Aug. 27 at 3:08 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Clark Ave. reported someone stole a firearm from their unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 27, at 07:08 a.m., an employee of a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported that upon arriving at work, they discovered the front door glass shattered. A safe was determined to be missing from inside the business.