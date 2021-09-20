Des Peres
• On Sept. 13 at 2:43 p.m., police were called for a larceny in progress in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
• On Sept. 13 at 4:06 p.m., police received a delayed report of a burglary in the 1800 block of Bopp Road.
• On Sept. 14 at 7:36 a.m., a caller in the 12300 block of Wedgeton Lane reported their car had been rifled through overnight.
Glendale
• On Sept. 7 at 8:04 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on N. Berry Road at Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 7 at 11:42 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a report of a subject burning trash and other debris in his backyard without proper containment. He was advised to extinguish the fire.
• On Sept. 8 at 10:47 p.m., a 59-year-old St. Louis County man was arrested at the Eureka Police Department and charged with stealing over $750 and fraudulent exploitation of the elderly, which occurred April to August 2019.
• On Sept. 9 at 6:53 p.m., a 54-year-old St. Louis City woman was arrested at the St. Louis City Justice Center and charged with third-degree assault related to her alleged involvement in a reported assault at the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, on Sept. 4, 2021.
• On Sept. 10 at 5:49 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Parkland Avenue reported his wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night.
• On Sept. 10 at 6:20 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Ave. reported a lock box containing his pistol was stolen from his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. Another resident reported her unlocked vehicle had been rummaged through, though nothing was taken.
• On Sept. 10 at 6:36 a.m., another resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue reported that his 2019 Volkswagen Atlas was stolen from his driveway sometime during the night. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside.
• On Sept. 10 at 5:20 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Andrew Drive.
• On Sept. 12 at 11:31 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Chelsea Ave. reported observing a subject hiding in the bushes of a residence. Officers located the subject, also a resident of the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue, who advised he was outside “chasing away coyotes” he saw in the area.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 6 at 10:02 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of Meacham Street reported a rear window on their vehicle had been broken out over the weekend.
• On Sept. 7 at 1:41 a.m., officers discovered a broken window at a car dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road. The suspects were not at the scene, but had gained entry to the building and caused a great deal of damage. At 2:40 a.m., an officer discovered a broken glass door at a car dealership in the 10800 block of Manchester. Again, no suspects were on scene, but they also gained entry to the inside of the business and caused damage. Nothing has been reported stolen. Several neighboring police departments reported similar incidents throughout the night.
• On Sept. 7 at 5:36 p.m., a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of 13 bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $450.
• On Sept. 7 at 11 p.m., a resident in the 10800 block of Big Bend reported that his residence had been burglarized between 6 and 11 p.m. Evidence at the scene indicated an unknown person(s) kicked in a door and stole multiple items from the residence.
• On Sept. 9 at 11:46 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of N. Harrison reported that her apartment was burglarized between 9:15 a.m. and the time of report. Numerous jewelry items were stolen.
• During the week of Sept. 6-12, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 35 residential/business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 74 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 2, a guest of a facility in the 1200 block of Gilbert broke a window. On Sept. 3, the guest broke another window and was sent to the hospital.
• On Sept. 4, a subject wanted for several thefts from local businesses was arrested after trying to steal a tip jar from a business in the 9600 block of Manchester.
• On Sept. 6, a business manager in the 9400 block of Manchester reported the theft of liquor.
• On Sept. 8, a suspect stole alcohol and cigarettes from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester.
Shrewsbury
• On Sept. 7, a victim reported fraudulent charges on his credit cards. He believed the cards were stolen from a locker while he was at Planet Fitness, 7521 Watson Road.
• On Sept. 8, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, 7601 Watson Road, reported the catalytic converter was stolen from a company van overnight.
• On Sept. 9, an officer was flagged down by an employee of Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, who reported a shoplifting just occurred. The officer located and stopped the suspect vehicle. All stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.
• On Sept. 11, an officer discovered graffiti in the Wehner Park restroom.
• On Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to the Shrewsbury Avenue exit ramp from Interstate-44 for an abandoned vehicle that was blocking the lane of traffic. Officers were unable to locate the owner, so the vehicle was towed.
• On Sept. 13, officers responded to the MSD project construction site on Carr Lane for a report of the theft of construction supplies.
• During the week of Sept. 7-13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to one residential/business alarm and eight motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the fire/EMS Department on 23 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 8 at 8:24 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Jackson Road reported someone threw a rock at their residence, damaging a window.
• During the week of Sept 6-12, the department responded to 449 calls for service, 14 auto accidents, and seven alarms and assisted the fire department 44 times.