Des Peres
• On Sept. 6 at 2:17 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Haversham Place.
• On Sept. 6 at 12:44 p.m., a computer was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2700 block of Old Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On Sept. 8 at 12:27 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle at West County Center. The vehicle appeared to be picking up a subject running with an armful of items. The vehicle fled and the subject was located and arrested for warrants.
• On Sept. 9 at 5:18 p.m., a subject was arrested in the 1000 block of N. Ballas Road for warrants out of Des Peres.
• On Sept. 12 at 2:19 p.m., a vehicle struck the open car door of another vehicle in the 1000 block of Grupp Road. The striking vehicle left the area.
Glendale
• On Sept. 6 at 2:19 a.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with a vehicle crash investigation at the intersection of Manchester and North Berry roads.
• On Sept. 9 at 3:52 p.m., officers and school staff searched the campus and surrounding area of North Glendale Elementary School, 765 N. Sappington Road, for a 2-year-old riding a scooter who had gotten away from his father while walking to the school for dismissal. The child was found a short time later in front of Glendale City Hall and returned to his father.
• On Sept. 11 at 8:23 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Elm Avenue reported the loss/theft of his daughters’ bicycles sometime during the afternoon while they were visiting a friend in the unit block of Willow Oak Lane.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 6 at 4:50 a.m., a victim in the 1800 block of W. Woodbine reported the theft of her vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in the 63138 neighborhood. The vehicle is suspected of being used in violent criminal activity.
• On Sept. 6 at 6:24 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of S. Ballas Road reported the front passenger side window of their vehicle had been broken out overnight and several small items stolen.
• On Sept. 6 at 7:43 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of E. Jefferson reported the overnight theft of his vehicle. The vehicle was located, parked and unoccupied, in the 63136 neighborhood.
• On Sept. 8 at 8:25 p.m., an officer investigated a suspicious person in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The officer was aware there was an active felony warrant for the registered owner of the vehicle and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect resisted arrest. More officers arrived and the suspect was taken into custody. The officer was not injured.
• On Sept. 10 at 6:17 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Bishop’s Gate reported the overnight theft of her vehicle. The vehicle was recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
• On Sept. 11 at 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 S. Kirkwood Road parking lot for a vehicle reported stolen in August. The driver of the vehicle was located, arrested and charged without incident.
• During the past few weeks, the Kirkwood Police Department documented several incidents of stores in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road with broken windows and overnight thefts. Two juvenile suspects (11 and 12 years old) have been identified as the perpetrators of these and a handful of other crimes. The cases will be sent to the St. Louis County Family Courts for consideration and further action.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 6, a subject left the scene of an accident in the area of Manchester and Berry roads. The vehicle was also involved in another incident in a different town.
Shrewsbury
• On Sept. 6, a resident of the 7400 block of Weil Ave. reported the theft of his license plates tabs.
• On Sept. 6, officers responded to the 7100 block of Weil Ave. for a vehicle theft. The vehicle was recovered in St. Louis City on Sept. 10.
• On Sept. 7, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a company vehicle.
• On Sept. 7, an officer patrolling the 7400 block of Watson Road was informed by a manager of a theft in progress. The officer detained the thief and located a white substance on his person believed to be a controlled substance, along with a pistol. The 37-year-old man was arrested.
• On Sept. 8, three residents of the Georgetown apartment complex reported windows broken out of their vehicles overnight.
• On Sept. 11, a resident of the 7700 block of Bellstone Road reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter.
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 7 at 6:41 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the unit block of Moody Ave. An arrest was made.
• On Sept. 7 at 10:50 p.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported two vehicles had their windows broken out.
• On Sept 8 at 8:48 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Greeley Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway overnight. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys left inside.
• On Sept. 8 at 1:42 p.m., a stolen license plate was reported in the 700 block of N. Elm Ave.
• On Sept. 9 at 6:37 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Lorrain Davis Lane reported someone stole a wallet from their unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 10 at 8:59 a.m., a caller in the 9200 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported unknown subjects broke a window. Nothing was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 10 at 9:22 a.m., a victim in the 8700 block of Watson Road reported someone broke out the front passenger side window of their vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 10 at 10:33 a.m., a victim in the first block of N. Bompart Ave. reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle overnight and stole credit cards and a firearm. A juvenile suspect was later identified and arrested.
• On Sept. 11 at 7:19 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Valley Road reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway overnight. The key fob had been left inside the vehicle.