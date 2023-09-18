Des Peres
• On Aug. 31 at 3:29 p.m., a traffic stop on Manchester Road resulted in the arrest of a motorist for driving with a suspended license.
• On Sept. 1 at 4:52 p.m., a suspect shoplifted $1,500 of merchandise from West County Center.
• On Sept. 1 at 6:53 p.m., a juvenile suspect was taken into custody for shoplifting at West County Center. The suspect was later released to a guardian.
• On Sept. 1 at 11:29 p.m., a suspect was arrested at West County Center for stealing from kiosks.
• On Sept. 3 at 9:18 a.m., an employee at Lion’s Choice, 11913 Manchester Road, stole $320 from the business.
• On Sept. 3 at 12:28 p.m., a suspect was arrested at West County Center for shoplifting $100 of merchandise.
• On Sept. 4 at 2:14 p.m., two suspects shoplifted $1,200 in medications from Dierbergs, 1080 Lindemann Road.
• On Sept. 5 at 4:03 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the 1100 block of Lockett Road. The victim stated the key fob might have been left in the vehicle.
• On Sept. 6 at 10:50 a.m., a suspect was arrested for threatening someone with a knife in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 7 at 1:08 a.m., a window was reported broken out of a vehicle in the 1700 block of Fawnvalley Drive. Nothing was taken.
• On Sept. 7 at 1:43 p.m., a suspect shoplifted $400 of merchandise from West County Center.
• On Sept. 7 at 3:57 p.m., a suspect was arrested for shoplifting $500 of merchandise from West County Center. The suspect also had outstanding warrants.
Glendale
• On Sept. 4 at 7:50 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of Elm Ave. reported being harassed by her ex-husband, who was threatening to come to her home and cause a disturbance. Officers provided extra patrol in the area. The resident later called back to say she learned the ex-husband was intoxicated and did not leave his home.
• On Sept. 4 at 10:41 p.m., officers attempted to stop a possible stolen vehicle westbound on Manchester Road at North Woodlawn Avenue. The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed and was last seen northbound on North Woodlawn toward Ladue. The vehicle was wanted for fleeing several other law enforcement agencies earlier that evening.
• On Sept. 5 at 11:47 a.m., code enforcement investigated a complaint of high grass/weeds at a residence in the 800 block of Brookside Drive. A compliance letter was sent to the resident with a 10-day follow-up inspection scheduled.
• On Sept. 5 at 11:56 a.m., the staff of Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Road, reported a possible abandoned vehicle on the parking lot. The vehicle was properly registered to a Crestwood resident. Staff stated they would attempt to contact the registered owner to have the vehicle moved.
• On Sept. 6 at 11:05 a.m., officers investigated a complaint of loud music coming from the construction site in the unit block of Edwin Ave. The area was quiet upon arrival, but the foreman was advised of the complaint.
• On Sept. 8 at 4:06 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 200 block of Cornelia Ave.
• On Sept. 10 at 2:03 a.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a report of a vehicle driving into a yard and the driver attempting to flee the scene in the 700 block of E. Madison Ave. Upon arrival, the driver was taken into custody by Kirkwood officers.
• On Sept. 10 at 9:09 p.m., officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled westbound on Manchester Road near North Woodlawn Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, a white Lexus RX350, was later seen in the North St. Louis County area.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 1, several vehicles were broken into in the 9400-9800 blocks of Manchester Road. Several windows were broken. One computer was stolen and later recovered nearby.
Shrewsbury
• On Sept. 4, officers responded to the 7800 block of Charing Square Lane for a report of property damage to a vehicle. The victim suspected a person known to them damaged all the tires on the vehicle. The suspect is being sought.
• On Sept. 5, officers responded to the unit block of St. Charles Place for a report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime overnight, their vehicle was gone through and miscellaneous items, including change, were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Sept. 7, officers responded to the 7100 block of Weil Ave. for a disturbance. Upon investigation, it was determined that one of the subjects involved in the disturbance had an active felony warrant. The subject was arrested and later released to the department that issued the warrant.
• The president of the board at The Villas at Kenrick requested that police remind the public that the Villas’ streets and property are private. The board will now be enforcing those rules due to several incidents on the property. Residents should be aware of their surroundings and any signage they may be walking or driving past while entering private property, particularly at Wehner Park, which shares a property line with the Villas.
• During the week of Sept. 4 to 10, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to three shoplifting incidents along the Watson Road corridor, eight motor vehicle accidents, and three residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on nine calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 4 at 5:23 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Spring Ave. reported that sometime overnight their vehicle was “egged.”
• On Sept. 9 at 11:38 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 700 block of E. Jackson Road. Sometime between Sept. 7 and 9, someone forced entry into the residence and stole several items including a number of firearms.
• During the week of Sept. 4 to 10, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 432 calls for service, 19 auto accidents, 11 alarms and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 54 times.