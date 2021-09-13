Des Peres
• On Aug. 31 at 3:06 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at northbound I-270 and Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 31 at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 31 at 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Aug. 31 at 3:19 a.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with the search for suspects wanted for stealing items from vehicles in the 1500 block of Salem Hills Drive.
• On Sept. 2, officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on W. Kirkham Avenue at N. Berry Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Aug. 30 at 3:22 a.m., while patrolling the area of North Geyer and Way, an officer stopped a suspicious vehicle and the driver consented to a search. Multiple pieces of outgoing U.S. mail were discovered. It was determined the subject was stealing mail from blue corner mailboxes with the use of a key. The suspect was arrested and charged with mail theft and possession of marijuana.
• On Aug. 30, at 5:53 p.m., an employee in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his silver 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The vehicle was locked and the victim was in possession of the keys.
• On Aug. 31 at 6:10 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Wood reported the overnight theft of his blue 2018 Honda Pilot. The victim stated it was possible a spare key to the stolen Honda was in his other vehicle, which had been entered and rifled through.
• On Sept. 1 at 1:54 p.m., an employee in the 10700 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of the catalytic converter from her parked vehicle.
• On Sept. 2, a business in the 800 block of South Holmes reported the theft of six new tires valued at $1,000.
• On Sept. 2, an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Timberview reported the theft of a white gas-powered golf cart. The theft occurred on Aug. 30 at approximately 10 p.m.
• On Sept. 3, a resident in the 600 block of Craigwoods reported the overnight theft of two of his vehicles. Both vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside. On Sept. 6, one of the stolen vehicles was located, parked and unoccupied, by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in the 63113 neighborhood.
• On Sept. 4 at 6:45 a.m., a resident in the 12100 block of Big Bend reported the overnight theft of his vehicle. The vehicle was found in the roadway on Big Bend between Marshall and I-270 with damage.
• On Sept. 5 at 8:34 a.m., a resident in the 2000 block of Trailcrest reported the overnight theft of her white 2011 Ford Edge. The vehicle was unlocked with a key inside. Additionally, a family member’s unlocked vehicle had been unlawfully entered overnight and various items were reported stolen.
Rock Hill
• On Aug. 26, approximately eight bottles of alcohol were stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 29, a subject was arrested for several traffic charges in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Aug. 31, a male subject arrived in a maroon vehicle in the area of Manchester and Berry roads and began checking doors on parked vehicles. When police arrived, the subject was gone.
Shrewsbury
• On Aug. 30, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, 7609 Watson Road, reported catalytic converters were stolen from two company vans overnight.
• On Sept. 4, officers responded to Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, for a disturbance. A subject stole various food items and was stopped by security, whom the subject promptly assaulted. He was charged with stealing, assault, failure to comply with a lawful order, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Sept. 4, a red pickup truck struck and destroyed a gate owned by Saint Michael’s Parish in the 7600 block of Lansdowne and fled the scene.
• On Sept. 5, officers responded to a report of a scissor lift parked in the lane of the 7200 Watson Road. Investigation revealed a subject stole the lift and attempted to drive it down Watson, then abandoned it.
• On Sept. 5, a 73-year-old man was charged with trespassing at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, after being previously warned that he was not welcome on the property.
• On Sept. 6, officers responded to an alarm at KFC, 7500 Big Bend, and found an unlocked door. Some of the cash was missing from a safe.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Aug. 30, a victim in the 700 block of E. Swon Ave. reported that sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On Aug. 30 at 1:13 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Marion Ave. reported someone stole their check from their mailbox. The suspect altered the check and cashed it.
• On Aug. 31 at 4:29 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported a male subject wearing a white hoodie stole a mandolin. The suspect was later taken into custody.
• On Aug. 31 at 4:54 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of S. Gore Ave. reported someone stole their check from a mailbox. The suspect altered the check and attempted to deposit the check into their account.
• On Aug. 31 at 5:18 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Ridge Ave. reported that sometime overnight slashed the front tires of her vehicle.
• On Sept. 1 at 1:39 p.m., a victim in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone stole their check from a mailbox. The suspect altered the check and attempted to cash it.
• On Sept. 2 at 11:54 a.m., a victim in the first block of W. Jackson Road reported someone stole a bicycle from their residence.
• On Sept. 2 at 2:48 p.m., a victim in the first block of Woodhaven Drive reported they hired a company to install windows and believe a worker took a gold bracelet.
• On Sept. 2 at 5:05 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Thornton Ave. reported someone stole vehicle parts from their front porch.
• On Sept. 5 at 10:36 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Catalpa Ave. reported that sometime between 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 5, someone stole two wheels off of their vehicle.