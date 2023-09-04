DES PERES
- On Aug. 21 at 11:11 a.m., a traffic stop in the 400 block of Manchester Road resulted in an arrest for outstanding warrants.
- On Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m., a suspicious vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Nana Lane resulted in a fugitive warrant arrest.
- On Aug. 22 at 8:33 a.m., a subject involved in a vehicle accident at N. Ballas Road and Manchester Road was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
- On Aug. 24 at 4:58 p.m., a male suspect and a female suspect shoplifted clothing from West County Center.
- On Aug. 25 at 3:23 p.m., two subjects were located in a wanted vehicle and arrested.
- On Aug. 25 at 4:43 p.m., three suspects were arrested for felony stealing and possession of stolen property at West County Center.
- On Aug. 26 at 8:40 a.m., two suspects damaged an ATM in the 11600 block of Manchester Road while attempting to install a skimming device.
- On Aug. 27 at 7:12 p.m., two vehicles were broken into in a restaurant parking lot in the 11000 block of Manchester Road. Several items were stolen.
GLENDALE
- On Aug. 23 at 12:53 a.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a search for several persons wanted for fleeing from officers in the area of North Geyer Road and Barter Ave.
- On Aug. 24 at 8 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Oakway Place reported unknown persons damaged a plastic drain extension which led from the downspout into her yard. It appeared someone pulled it out of the ground as it was a partially buried line and cut the extension into several pieces.
- On Aug. 27 at 4:04 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Berry Road Park reported unknown persons attempting to break into vehicles. Home video surveillance showed up to three people wearing masks and carrying guns, trying car door handles in the area. The suspects made entry into an unlocked vehicle nearby, removed the resident’s garage door opener and used it to open the garage door. Nothing was taken.
- On Aug. 27 at 6:59 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Southridge Drive reported finding a woman’s wallet at the intersection of Southridge and Berrywood drives. The wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the unit block of Berrywood Drive.
- On Aug. 27 at 7:38 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Berrywood Drive reported his wife’s unlocked vehicle was ransacked during the night. Her purse, containing a wallet and credit cards, was stolen.
- On Aug. 27 at 9:40 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Berry Road Park Drive reported his unlocked vehicle was ransacked during the night.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
- On Aug. 22 at 12:50 p.m., an auto repair shop in the 700 block of S. Kirkwood reported the theft of a tailgate from a customer’s vehicle.
- On Aug. 23, officers were informed a 17-year-old living in the 900 block of Carriage Circle Lane was wanted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for robbery and armed criminal action. The subject was arrested at his residence without incident.
- On Aug. 25 at 5:18 a.m., a business the 200 block of N. Kirkwood was burglarized. The front door windowpane glass was shattered by a concrete block around 4:19 a.m.
- On Aug. 25 at 7:45 p.m., officers arrested a subject wanted out of St. Louis County for felony harassment in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood.
- On Aug. 26 at 7:59 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Stonecrest reported someone shattered the front driver’s window of his vehicle and rifled through it overnight.
- On Aug. 26, a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester reported the theft of nine scratch-off lottery tickets valued at $110.
- On Aug. 27 at 5:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to Doerwood Court for a car clouting in progress. Witnesses informed the officers that three males, one with a large gun, were trying car door handles.
- At 7:45 a.m. a resident in the 700 block of N. Woodlawn reported the overnight theft of his black Volkswagen Atlas. The keys were inside the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was involved in criminal activity by the Anheuser-Bush Brewery later in the day.
ROCK HILL
- On Aug. 20, a vehicle reported stolen from a parking lot in the 9400 block of Manchester Road was recovered by St. Louis Police.
SHREWSBURY
- On Aug. 23, a group of subjects were attempting to overcharge a resident for tree services in the 7400 block of Devonshire Ave. Officers located the subject’s vehicle driving away and stopped it. The vehicle was used in a felony theft in Richmond Heights. The occupant’s information was forwarded to the Richmond Heights Police Department and the vehicle was towed for processing.
- On Aug. 23, an officer was dispatched to a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of a vehicle broken into and items stolen. Several other cases around St. Louis involve the same suspects.
- On Aug. 24, an officer responded to a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road for a report of a theft of multiple pairs of sunglasses.
- On Aug. 25, jewelry was stolen from a residence in the 7100 block of Nottingham Ave. Investigators are interested in a white passenger car seen around at 10 a.m. Those with video surveillance footage or with any information should contact the Shrewsbury Police Department.
- On Aug. 25, a public transportation driver in the 7300 block of Watson Road reported a rider spit on him and damaged the vehicle after her verbal aggression didn’t get her what she wanted. You know, the way an adult would handle things.
- On Aug. 27, a vehicle was broken into in the 7300 block of Watson Road. A small amount of cash was stolen.
WEBSTER GROVES
- On Aug. 25 at 6:36 p.m., a victim in the 8000 block of Watson Road discovered several fraudulent PayPal transactions while reviewing their financial statement. They had previously contacted someone posing as PayPal after locating what they believed to be a customer service number online. After contacting a fake representative, they were instructed to purchase Bitcoin. The transaction was discovered to be a scam.