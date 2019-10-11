Des Peres
• Narcotic drugs were reported stolen Sept. 27 from a business in the 1000 block of Old Des Peres Road.
• Police arrested a suspect Sept. 27 for stealing items from a grocery in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Sept. 29 from the 1000 block of Old Des Peres Road.
• A theft by an employee was reported Sept. 30 at a business in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. Police located the employee, who paid for the items with a credit card over the phone.
• A purse was reported stolen Oct. 3 from an unlocked vehicle at Des Peres Park, 12325 Manchester Road.
• Multiple pairs of glasses valued at $2,000 were reported stolen Oct. 3 from a store in the 13300 block of Manchester Road. The suspect fled on foot.
• During the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, police responded to 19 vehicle accidents and reported 25 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3 at West County Center, four thefts were reported from stores and an iPad was reported stolen from a vehicle. Police also arrested a woman for damaging merchandise at a store, and she was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics.
Glendale
• At 8:36 a.m. on Sept. 30, a resident of the 900 block of Brownell Avenue reported the theft of two pairs of sunglasses and a business check from his unlocked vehicles overnight.
• At 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 30, a resident of the 1000 block of Brownell Avenue reported two (2) laptop computers, an iPad and a backpack stolen from her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night.
• At 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 2, a resident of Berrywood Drive reported a suspicious occupied vehicle in front of her residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the driver was located standing in the front yard of a residence on Berrywood Drive. It was determined he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and illegal narcotics. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged the 52-year-old south St. Louis resident with unlawful possession of a firearm, a class D felony. Bond was set at $20,000 cash-only. In addition to the weapons charges, he also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia pending analysis by the crime laboratory. He is being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on the $20,000 bond.
• At 2:31 p.m. on Oct. 5, a resident of the 1200 block of Glenvista Place reported four chickens running loose in the area of Brownell Avenue and Idlewild Lane. Police were unable to locate the chickens.
• A resident of the 100 block of Trevillian Avenue reported finding a damaged television in her trash can at the rear of her residence Oct. 6. Investigation revealed the television was owned by a neighbor whose friend apparently discarded the item in the wrong trash can.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• A weekend burglary was reported Sept. 30 at a business in the 300 block of Leffingwell Avenue. Materials and cash were stolen.
• A patron of the YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave., reported the theft of his car keys, cell phone and subsequently his white, 2015 Ford Explorer at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. The victim said he left his keys and phone unsecured under a towel while he used the restroom. When he returned, they were missing. The victim then discovered his vehicle had been stolen. The reporting officer is investigating.
• The manager of a department store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road reported about 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 5 an individual was causing property damage using a yellow permanent marker. The suspect was located, arrested and charged with property damage.
• During the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, a shoplifting case was reported and investigated from a business in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 9 residential/business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 57 calls.
Rock Hill
• A suspicious person asked the crossing guard what time the kids got out of school in the 9800 block of Hudson Avenue Sept. 27. The guard notified police, who kept a close watch patrol on the area.
• Police responded to a fight between two cousins Sept. 28 in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. When police arrived, one had fled the scene. There were no injuries or arrests.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 52-year-old man Sept. 29 for shoplifting and trespassing from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The man also was held on fugitive charges.
• Police located a vehicle on Laclede Station Road and Sutherland Avenue Sept. 30 that had been reported stolen from Jefferson County. As police waited for a tow truck, a man and a woman returned to the truck and were arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle. Charges are pending with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
• Police arrested a 53-year old-man Oct. 1 for shoplifting and trespassing from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance Oct. 1 between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 7500 block of Triwoods Drive. No arrests were made.
• An unknown person tried to break into a business in the 7600 block of Watson Road Oct. 4. Entry was not gained and police are investigating.
Warson Woods
• Police responded to a business in the 9900 block of Manchester Road Oct. 3 regarding a verbal dispute between two employees. The dispute was verbal and neither party desired to pursue the matter. The employees were separated, without further incident, and one employee voluntarily left the premises.
Webster Groves
• Between 12:20 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, the rear window of a vehicle in the first block of Algonquin Lane was reported shattered.
• At 6:57 a.m. on Oct. 4, a vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 1500 block of Azalea Drive, overnight.
• A man shoplifted four bottles of vodka at 3:01 p.m. on Oct. 4 from a store in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard.
• Between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 6, the rear window of a vehicle was reported shattered and three of its tires were slashed in the 100 block of Willis Avenue. A person of interest has been identified and an investigation continues.
• During the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, police responded to 696 calls for service, 21 auto accidents and 7 alarms and assisted the fire department 45 times.