Des Peres
• In two separate incidents in Sugar Creek Park, 435 Des Peres Road, purses were stolen from vehicles Oct. 14. In one case, the vehicle’s window was broken out; the other vehicle was unlocked.
• On Oct. 16, 49 pairs of eyeglasses were reported stolen from a store in the 11900 block of Manchester Road between Oct. 12 and 14. Police have no suspect information at this time.
• A vehicle was reported damaged and items were reported stolen from inside Oct. 16 in the 13300 block of Manchester Road. There were no suspects or witnesses.
• During the week of Oct. 11-17, police responded to 15 vehicle accidents and reported 9 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Oct. 11-17 at West County Center three shopliftings were reported, including one in which the suspect pepper-sprayed the loss prevention officer before leaving, and one arrest was made.
Glendale
• Management of Hertz Car Rentals, 10092 Manchester Road, reported Oct. 15 a 2019 Dodge Caravan rented by a Georgia man on Aug. 15 has not been returned. Investigation revealed the vehicle was rented with a fraudulent credit card. Police are investigating.
• At 5:01 p.m. on Oct. 17, a resident of the 1000 block of Glenbrook Avenue reported fresh concrete was illegally dumped in the cul-de -sac of the street by a construction crew working in the area. The complaint was well-founded, and police are investigating to identify the construction crew.
• At 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, a motorist reported a road rage incident near North Berry Road and West Lockwood Avenue. The motorist said a motorcyclist was cursing at drivers and attempting to pass them while northbound on Berry near Lockwood. Police searched the area to no avail.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• Police took a suspect into custody for trespassing Oct. 15 at a business in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• On Wednesday, October 16th, Two unlocked vehicles were entered and rifled through Oct. 16 in the 100 block of Park Avenue and the 600 block of Evans Avenue. Money was stolen from the console of vehicle on Park.
• Police responded to a fight in progress Oct. 16 in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. One suspect was taken into custody, charged with assault and released pending application of a formal charge through St Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
• Two backpacks containing electronic equipment were reported stolen Oct. 17 from a business in the 900 block of South Kirkwood Road. The backpacks were left unattended while the owners were at lunch. Detectives are investigating.
• Currency and a debit card were reported stolen Oct. 17 from a home in the 500 block of Couch Avenue. There was no forced entry and the theft may have been committed by cleaning personnel. Detectives are investigating.
• A detective took a delayed stolen auto report at the police station Oct. 17. The victim said he let a friend borrow his 2015 Ford Taurus to drive to work, and thought the vehicle had been repossessed by the bank. Detectives are investigating.
• An unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was reported stolen Oct. 18 from a garage with the door left partially open in the 1700 block of Greening Lane.Detectives are investigating.
• During the week of Oct. 14-20, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 30 residential/business alarms and 26 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 84 calls.
• Two shopliftings were reported the week of Oct. 14-20 from businesses in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road.
Rock Hill
• A person with a bogus purchase order stole two items worth $1,500 from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road in August. The theft was reported Oct. 10.
• License tabs were reported stolen Oct. 14 from several vehicles in the 9300 block of Manchester Road.
• A boyfriend and girlfriend got into argument in the 300 block of Lithia Avenue Oct. 14. The boyfriend left the area with the help of his girlfriend’s mother.
• A rock was reported thrown through a vehicle window in the 2500 block of Remington Lane Oct. 14. No suspects have been located.
• Police handled a disturbance Oct. 15 in the 2800 block of Dunkirk Drive, when two women were arguing about a dog always in the yard of one of the women arguing. Police sent the dog to his owner’s residence.
• Fuel was reported stolen Oct. 16 from a construction site at McKnight and Old Warson roads. The gas tanks now are locked.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 53-year-old man Oct. 18 for shoplifting from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 36-year-old man Oct. 18 for possession of drugs and shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 51-year-old man Oct. 19 for trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 44-year-old man Oct. 20 for driving while intoxicated and other traffic charges on I-44.
Warson Woods
• Police have nothing to report.
Webster Groves
• A theft was reported Oct. 16 in the 8200 block of Exchange Way Avenue. The victim reported a 16-foot tandem axle utility trailer was stolen from the parking lot at 8:36 PM. Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle to be a dark-colored regular cab pickup, possibly a GMC or Chevy.
• A fraud was reported at 11:23 a.m. on Oct. 18 at a bank in the 1200 block of South Laclede Station Road. Someone attempted to cash a fraudulent business check, but was questioned by the bank teller and fled. Attempts are being made to obtain a description and an investigation is ongoing.
• At 3:59 p.m. on Oct 18, a man stole two bottles of liquor from a store in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard and fled. Employees believe they recognized the suspect and attempts are being made to identify him.
• Playground equipment was destroyed in a fire reported at 2:13 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Deer Creek Park, near the 800 block of Marshall Avenue. Arson is suspected. Anyone with information concerning the fire is encouraged to contact the police department.
• During the week of Oct. 14-20, police responded to 697 calls for service, 6 auto accidents and 13 alarms and made 34 assists to the fire department.