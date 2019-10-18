Des Peres
• A resident of the 12700 block of English Walnut Drive reported an identity theft Oct. 9. $4,500 in charges were made in the victim’s name.
• License tabs were reported stolen Oct. 9 from a vehicle in the 13300 block of Kenroyal Drive.
• A package was reported stolen Oct. 9 from a home in the 12900 block of Whitehorse Lane.
• During the week of Oct. 4-10, police responded to 12 vehicle accidents and reported 12 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Oct. 4-10 at West County Center, two thefts of merchandise were reported and one suspect was taken into custody. A suspicious person also was reported, a woman with a teenage boy who may have been taking tags off clothes.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• Items were reported stolen Oct. 7 from an outside storage container at a department store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood. The theft occurred on Sept. 29. Detectives are investigating.
• An officer was dispatched to the 11700 block of Cragwold Road at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Oct. 12 for a report of a property damage and larceny from a vehicle. The victim told police she returned to her vehicle to find the rear passenger window shattered and her purse stolen. The theft occurred between 3 and 5 p.m.
• Between the afternoon of Oct. 10 and approximately noon on Oct. 13, an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Dickens Avenue was reported rifled through and a Ruger 9mm pistol stolen.
• During the week of Oct. 7-13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 23 residential/business alarms and 42 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 69 calls.
Rock Hill
• Items were stolen Oct. 3 from a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road. Police are following up on the case.
• Police and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office are investigating a sexual assault case reported Oct. 4 at a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
• A license plate was reported stolen Oct. 5 from a vehicle in a driveway in the 800 block of Blossom Lane.
• Following a traffic stop in the 9200 block of Manchester Road Oct. 6, police took a suspect into custody after a significant amount of narcotics was located in his jacket pocket.
• A burglary was reported Oct. 8 at a home in the 800 block of North Rock Hill Road. An investigation continues.
• A trespasser was confronted Oct. 9 by a home owners in the 9700 block of Greenwood Terrace. He was told to leave or the police would be called. The police were called and the trespasser left before police arrived.
Shrewsbury
• A resident reported his Missouri license plate lost or stolen Oct. 8 from his vehicle in the 800 block of Ravensridge Drive.
• On Oct. 8, an unknown man standing around the construction site in the 7200 block of Watson Road stole a saw belonging to the construction crew. He left the area on a Metro bus.
• Police arrested a 49-year-old man Oct. 9 for shoplifting from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 32-year-old man Oct. 10 during a traffic stop near Weil Avenue and Deville Avenue for outstanding felony charges and drug possession.
• A resident reported his Missouri license plate lost or stolen from his vehicle Oct. 13 in the 7300 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• At 7:42 a.m. on Oct. 7, a vehicle was reported spray-painted overnight in the 100 block of Willis Avenue. A person of interest has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.
• At 7:24 a.m. on Oct. 8, an unlocked vehicle was reported rifled through and the garage door opener stolen in the 200 block of Cannonbury Drive. The theft occurred sometime after 5:20 a.m.
• At 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 8, a vehicle was reported rifled through overnight in the 200 block of Oak Tree Drive. Items stolen included a blank check, a Social Security card, a passport and some US currency.
• A theft was reported at 2:57 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 200 block of Sylvester Avenue. A contractor working at the rear of the property heard the door to the truck close at approximately 1 p.m. The contractor checked the vehicle and discovered a tool bag containing a large quantity of tools was missing. The contractor reported seeing a tan pickup truck in the area.
• A purse containing a driver’s license and Social Security card was reported stolen Oct. 10 from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Tuxedo Boulevard, sometime overnight.
• A resident in the first block of East Jackson Road reported a laptop computer stolen Oct. 11. Apparently the computer had been taken while the victim was moving from one house to another. Attempts have been made to contact the moving company and further investigation is pending.
• At 8:31 a.m. on Oct. 12, a 2011 Lincoln MKS was reported stolen overnight from a driveway in the 1400 block of Gardenia Drive. The victim said the vehicle likely was unlocked with the keys inside.
• A Series 4 Apple watch was reported stolen at 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of Stark Court. The theft occurred after two vehicles parked in the driveway had been rifled through overnight.
• At 7:25 a.m. on Oct. 13, a burglary was reported in the 400 block of West Jackson Road. A witness reported three men ran through the yard toward the garage of a neighboring property and attempted to leave the area in a red Nissan Maxima, but the vehicle became stuck on the curb. They attempted to free the vehicle and fled the area towards Lockwood Ave. The victim reported nothing missing from their garage or vehicle.
• At 8:07 a.m. on Oct. 13, an unlocked vehicle was reported rifled through overnight in the 200 block of Kerruish Place. Taken was a wallet containing cash, credit cards and a driver’s license.
• 8:49 AM a robbery was reported in the 800 block of Pinetree Lane. A purse was missing from the vehicle and the victim had made the necessary cancellations prior to contacting police.
• At 11:17 a.m. on Oct 13, a 2015 Kia Soul was reported stolen overnight in the 400 block of Pasadena Ave. The victim believed the vehicle to have been locked, but also said there was a spare key in the console.
• During the week of Oct. 7-13, police responded to 620 calls for service, 16 auto accidents and nine alarms and made 43 assists to the fire department.