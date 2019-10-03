Des Peres
No information received.
Glendale
• A resident of Highland Place reported a suspicious vehicle entering a construction site on the street at 6:05 a.m. on Sept. 23. Investigation revealed the vehicle belonged to the plumbing contractor who reported for work early.
• A resident of the 200 block of Elm Avenue reported a suspicious gold-colored minivan driving in the area at 5:12 p.m. on Sept. 23. Police found the vehicle with no occupants parked legally in the area. An area canvass of neighbors revealed no one familiar with the vehicle. The vehicle left the area a short time later.
• At 6:12 a.m. on Sept. 24, a resident of Nolan Drive reported a suspicious man walking in the area with his hands in his pockets. Investigation revealed the man to be a nearby resident out for his morning walk.
• At 8:48 a.m. on Sept. 24, police were called to check the welfare of a cab driver who was parked and slumped at the wheel of his vehicle in the 500 block of North Sappington Road. Officers contacted the driver, who admitted falling asleep “after a rough night.”
• At 1:33 p.m. on Sept. 24, police investigated a report of possible harassment in the 800 block of Fuhrmann Terrace. Police contacted both parties and advised them to cease communications with each other. Both agreed to comply.
• A landscaping contractor working in the 100 block of Trevillian Avenue reported Sept. 26 a $1,200 concrete saw was stolen from the bed of a work truck between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police are investigating.
• A resident of the 1300 block of Beverly Avenue reported a solicitor for Charter/Spectrum going door to door without a proper permit at 5:04 p.m. on Sept. 26. Police contacted the solicitor and advised her to cease until a proper permit was obtained through city hall.
• At 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers found a suspicious man loitering to the rear of a closed business in the 10,000 block of Manchester Road. Officers obtained the subject’s name and address and sent him on his way.
• At 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a complaint of a loud party in the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue. The resident agreed to turn down the music.
Kirkwood/Oakland
No information received.
Rock Hill
• Police were called Sept. 20 to assist firefighters with wires down in the 9200 block of Shortridge Avenue.
• A woman was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road Sept. 21. The driver left the scene and police are investigating.
• A husband and wife got into an argument Sept. 22 in the 9300 block of Litzsinger Road. The husband apparently pushed the wife then left before police arrived, police said. She refused medical treatment.
• A disturbance was reported Sept. 23 between a former employee and the manager of a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. It ended when the former employee spit on the former boss then left.
• Police are investigating the Sept. 24 theft of a laser beam and gasoline from a job site In the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• A disturbance in the 700 block of Brownbert Lane Sept. 25 revolved around kids playing and their football going into a neighbor’s yard. Police talked to the kids.
Shrewsbury
• A driver left the scene Sept. 20 after an auto accident at Laclede Station Road and Sutherland Avenue. The striking vehicle later was located in St. Louis city, and the driver admitted to leaving the scene of the accident. The case was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for possible charges.
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4100 block of Lenox Avenue Sept. 22 between a stepfather and two adult stepchildren. No arrests were made.
• Police responded to an auto accident Sept. 22 at the intersection of Laclede Station Road and Big Bend Boulevard. A 28-year-old women was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• Police were called to the area of Laclede Station Road and Murdoch Avenue for a report of a stalled vehicle Sept. 24. Police found the vehicle with the driver unconscious behind the wheel. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The driver was arrested.
• Police were called to the 7700 block of Ravensridge Drive Sept. 25 for a report of a disturbance. A 26-year-old man struck his girlfriend and left the area. The case was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for review of possible charges.
• A woman stole items from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road Sept. 25 and left the area in a black Dodge Durango.
• Police responded to the 7200 block of Watson Road Sept. 26 for a report of a suspicious person. Upon their arrival they contacted a 27-year-old man. He was arrested for fugitive warrants for probation and parole violations and drug paraphernalia.
Warson Woods
No information received.
Webster Groves
• Between noon and 4 p.m. on Sept. 22, someone entered a business in the 600 block of West Lockwood Avenue and stole a small amount of cash.
• A wallet was reported stolen Sept. 24 from a vehicle in the 300 block of Selma Avenue, overnight. There were no signs of forced entry.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 25 from a driveway in the first block of East Jackson Road, overnight.
• A computer, purse and backpack were reported stolen Sept. 29 from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Central Avenue, overnight.
• At 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 29, a motor vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 500 block of Hollywood Place between 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• A property damage was reported Sept. 29 in the 100 block of Lithia Ave. Someone threw a brick at the victim’s rear window. The suspect was located and charges are pending.
• During the week of Sept. 23-29, police responded to 704 calls for service, 26 auto accidents and 15 alarms and assisted the fire department 42 times.