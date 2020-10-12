Des Peres
• On Sept. 26, a resident of the 11800 block of Lillian Avenue made a delayed report for a stolen political sign.
• On Sept. 27, a customer’s wallet was stolen at a store in the 1000 block of Lindemann.
• On Sept. 27, a burglary was reported in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. A male suspect kicked in the front door and stole cigarettes.
• On Oct. 1, a mulch fire was reported at Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road. An officer responded and put out the fire.
• On Oct. 1, license plate tabs were stolen from a vehicle in the 12800 block of Huntercreek Road.
Glendale
• On Oct. 1, officers investigated a delayed report of a non-injury vehicle crash on Yosemite Drive at West Kirkham Avenue.
• On Oct. 2, a resident of the unit block of Southridge Drive reported finding a cordless drill near the common ground near her residence. It is being kept at the police department awaiting its owner.
• On Oct. 3, officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with an arrest in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 4, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the street in the 100 block of Trevillian Avenue. Unable to locate the driver, the vehicle was towed since it was blocking the roadway.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 28, at 6:45 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickson reported the overnight theft of their black, 2017 Volvo XC90. The victim’s garage door was left open overnight and the keys to the vehicle were left inside the vehicle. The vehicle has since been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• On Sept. 28 at 8 a.m., officers and Kirkwood EMS personnel were dispatched to a gas station in the 9600 block of Big Bend for a reported subject slumped at the wheel. Upon arrival, suspected drug use was visible in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m., a retail store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road reported the theft of a cash drawer. Two female suspects waited for an employee to leave the service desk unattended. One suspect went behind the counter and grabbed a cash drawer. The second suspect grabbed it and ran out.
• On Sept. 30, Robinson Elementary School reported graffiti had been spray painted overnight on multiple areas.
• On Sept. 30, a construction company in the 300 block of Sante reported the overnight theft of a utility dump trailer.
• On Sept. 30, a car dealership in the 10700 block of Manchester Road reported brake pads had been stolen off of a parked vehicle.
• On Oct. 1 at approximately 3 p.m., two male suspects entered a business in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road and went behind the counter. They removed cash drawers from three registers and fled.
• On Oct. 2, residents of the 400 block of Windsor Springs Court and Danworth Court reported multiple overnight thefts from their parked vehicles.
• On Oct. 2, a resident fell victim to a phone scam. The caller alleged they were with the Social Security Administration and demanded money from the victim, who purchased four Target gift cards totaling $2,000 and supplied the caller with redemption codes.
• On Oct. 2 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers discovered a retail business in the 10200 block of Manchester had been burglarized.
• On Oct. 2 at 11:12 p.m., a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of deli sandwiches. The suspect was outside the store, eating the sandwiches, when the officers arrived. The suspect was issued a citation for stealing.
• On Oct. 4 at 1:30 a.m., officers investigated a vehicle-versus-telephone pole accident on Big Bend Road and Danworth Court. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
• On Oct. 4, a resident in the 400 block of West Adams reported the overnight theft of headphones from her unlocked vehicle.
• During the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, four shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 16 residential/business alarms and 14 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 64 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 24, a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road reported a subject entered the store and stole several cartons of cigarettes from the clerk.
• On Sept. 25, several glasses were stolen from a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 29, minor property damage was reported by a resident of the 9900 block of Kenyon Court when his lawnmower struck a neighbor’s vehicle.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 28 at 5:52 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 200 block of Edgar Road. The victim reported that sometime between 4:10 and 5:20 p.m. someone stole a bicycle.
• On Sept. 29 at 12:45 a.m., property damage was reported in the first block of West Waymire Avenue. While the victim was asleep, someone fired a weapon through the bedroom window. No one was injured.
• On Sept. 30 at 8:15 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 400 block of Lockwood Avenue. The victim reported sometime between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30, someone stole their bicycle.
• On Oct. 1 at 8:31 a.m., several larcenies were reported at a business in the 300 block of North Gore Ave. The victims reported sometime between Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. and Oct. 1 at 8:30 a.m., someone entered their unlocked vehicles and stole credit cards, debit cards, clothing, electronics and a firearm.
• On Oct. 2, property damage was reported at 33 E. Glendale. The reporting party said a male subject wearing a T-shirt and white shorts sprayed painted graffiti on ramps in the skate park during the early morning hours.
• On Oct. 3 at 3:11 p.m., a larceny was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. Three male subjects entered and one forced opened the cash register and stole cash.
• During the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, the police responded to 505 calls for service, 21 auto accidents and five alarms and assisted the Fire Department 46 times.