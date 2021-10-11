Des Peres
• On Sept. 28, a vehicle crash was reported at 12332 Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 28 at 9:55 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported at Ballas Road and Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 28 at 12:43 p.m., officers received a delayed report of larceny at 2117 Sams Drive.
• On Sept. 28 at 1:49 p.m., lost property was found in the 11800 block of Lillian Drive.
• On Sept. 29 at 7:37 a.m., a victim in the 12800 block of Bourbon Red Drive reported their car had been rifled through overnight.
• On Sept. 29, vehicle crashes were reported at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road, Manchester Road and Nana Lane, 12129 Manchester Road, and southbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On Sept. 29 at 9:02 a.m., a car smash-and-grab was reported in the 2400 block of Camberwell Court.
• On Sept. 29 at 5:51 p.m., officers were called for a larceny in progress at 13455 Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Sept. 27 at 7:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a black BMW traveling in excess of 75 mph in the 800 block of W. Lockwood Ave. Due to safety concerns, the short-lived pursuit was terminated on N. Berry Road. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on W. Kirkham Avenue from N. Berry Road.
• On Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at N. Sappington Road.
• On Sept. 30 at 4:01 p.m., a resident of Warson Woods reported that while driving southbound on N. Sappington Road at Queen Anne Place, a very young male threw a rock at his vehicle, causing a minor paint chip on the passenger side. He confronted the boy, who denied involvement. The reporting party did not wish to press charges, but wanted the department to be aware of the incident.
• On Sept. 30, a resident of the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue reported the loss/theft of the front license plate from his vehicle sometime since Aug. 1, 2021.
• On Oct. 3 at 6:06 p.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a suspicious occupied vehicle at the rear of the business. The occupant(s) of the vehicle were attempting to steal used tires. The vehicle left the area prior to officers’ arrival.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 30 at 1:27 p.m., an automotive repair shop in the 600 block of W. Woodbine reported the theft of the catalytic converter from one of their customer’s vehicle.
• On Sept. 30 at 5:40 p.m., a victim reported credit cards and cash were stolen from his unlocked vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Marshall Road.
• On Oct. 2 at 8:58 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Midway for a welfare check. The subject was located in a creek bed and was in possession of several illegal drugs, narcotic contraband and suspected stolen items. He also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was transported to the St. Louis County Intake facility.
• On Oct. 3 at 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a reported suspicious person. A routine computer check revealed multiple felony warrants for the subject’s arrest. The subject was arrested and transported to the St. Louis County Intake facility.
• During the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 21 residential/ business alarms and 23 motor vehicle accidents, assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 57 calls and investigated one shoplifting incident reported from retail stores in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 25, a tip jar was stolen from a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 28 at 12:05 p.m., a tricycle was found in the 700 block of Lorraine Davis Lane and transported to the Webster Groves Police Department for safe keeping.
• On Sept. 28 at 12:24 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Elm Ave. reported someone stole a check that had been mailed. The suspect then altered the check and attempted to cash it.
• On Sept. 29 at 5:28 a.m., an officer in the 200 block of E. Lockwood Ave. observed a subject standing next to a pile of books that were on fire. The subject admitted to setting the fire. The fire was extinguished and the suspect was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.
• On Sept. 30 at 10:02 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of Tulip Drive stated they observed a possible burglar enter a residence. The suspect was later located and taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.
• On Oct. 1 at 2:15 p.m., an officer observed several windows shattered at a business in the 7900 block of Big Bend Blvd.
• On Oct. 1 at 11:12 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Simmons Ave. reported someone stole both of their license plate tabs off of their vehicle.
• On Oct. 2 at 8:56 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Westborough Place reported that sometime between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2, someone stole the catalytic converter off of their vehicle.
• On Oct. 2 at 12:44 p.m., a victim in the 8900 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported they were scammed out of $67,000 by someone who told them they had won the lottery.
• On Oct. 2 at 3 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Stark Court reported someone entered their vehicle and stole several electronic items.
• On Oct. 3 at 10:44 a.m., a victim in the first block of Wilshire Terrace reported that sometime between Sept. 3 and Oct. 3, someone stole the front license plate off their vehicle and replaced it with another license plate.
• During the week of Sept. 27- Oct. 3, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 465 calls for service, 11 auto accidents, four alarms and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 28 times.