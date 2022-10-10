Des Peres
• On Sept. 28 at 2:13 p.m., a subject wanted by the Overland Police Department was located at West County Center. The subject fled as a stop was attempted.
• On Sept. 30 at 11:13 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Bopp Road reported damage to concrete and glass doors.
• On Sept. 20 at 10:01 p.m., a subject was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Dougherty Ferry Road. The subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated and ordinance violations.
• On Oct. 3 at 9:07 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Drexel Hill Court. The caller believed it was locked, but a spare fob may have been inside. The vehicle was located with manufacturer GPS, unoccupied in the 5500 block of Enright Avenue.
• On Oct. 3 at 11: 18 a.m., a temporary license plate was reported missing from the 2100 block of Apple Hill Lane.
• On Oct. 3 at 1:16 p.m., keys were stolen out of a vehicle in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On Sept. 30 at 3:54 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries on Manchester Road at North Sappington Road.
• On Sept. 30 at 4:15 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on West Lockwood at Park Avenue.
• On Oct. 1 at 4:24 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries on Manchester Road at North Sappington Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 26 at 8:06 a.m., officers located a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, which was reported stolen out of the city of St. Louis. The vehicle was occupied by a female passenger, who immediately tried to evade the officers. She was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree tampering, and possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was located inside a store, arrested and appropriately charged.
• On Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., officers located a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road that had been reported stolen from Fairmont City, Illinois. Its two occupants were taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree tampering.
• On Sept. 27 at 8:09 a.m., a resident in the 12000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported the rear driver’s window had been smashed out of his vehicle while parked in his driveway overnight.
• On Sept. 29 at 5:53 p.m., a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving a subject who drank an entire bottle of New Amsterdam peach vodka while in the store and left without paying. The subject was located by officers in the middle of Manchester Road and transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation. The subject was issued a citation for the theft.
• On Sept. 30 at 7:38 p.m., a vehicle owner in the 100 block of W. Adams Ave. reported the back window of her vehicle broken out.
• On Oct. 2 at 10:23 p.m., officers discovered a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road with the driver’s side window busted out. The vehicle owner advised the only thing missing was a carton of cigarettes.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 25, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 2600 block of McKnight Crossing. The vehicle was located on Sept. 27 in the city of St. Louis.
• On Sept. 27, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked for service at a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. Two subjects were chased from the business.
Shrewsbury
• On Sept. 25, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. reported the theft of catalytic converters from two company vehicles.
• On Sept. 26, tools and lawn care equipment were stolen from a storage unit in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Sept. 27, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. reported a catalytic converter stolen from a company vehicle.
• On Sept. 27, a 42-year-old man at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road was arrested for trespassing and peace disturbance.
• n Sept. 29, a resident of Sandau Ave. reported the theft of several items from her residence believed to have occurred between 6 and 10:30 p.m.
• n Sept. 29 at 4 a.m, an officer on patrol observed a subject acting suspiciously in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. Investigation revealed the person was using stolen license plates attached to a trailer he just stole from down the street, which was being pulled by his vehicle, which contained fentanyl and drug-related paraphernalia. The 32-year-old man was arrested.
• On Sept. 30, a business in the 7200 block of Devonshire Ave. reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 27, a resident of Wilshusen Ave. reported the theft of their Kia from their driveway between 7 and 9 p.m.
• On Oct. 1, officers responded to the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• On Oct. 2 around 10 p.m., a 28-year-old man was arrested in the 7200 block of Devonshire for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warson Woods
• On the afternoon of Sept. 28, multiple credit cards were stolen from a purse inside a private office at a business in the 10000 block of Manchester Road. The credit cards were used at other businesses in the Brentwood and Des Peres area. Suspects are being investigated.
• On Sept. 30 between 3:30 and 4 a.m., someone stole a vehicle in the 1100 block of Timberland Drive. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. It was later recovered in North St. Louis.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 2 at 2:25 p.m., a victim in the 8700 block of Watson Road made a delayed report of theft. The victim said on Sept. 29, an unknown subject stole two back pack blowers from an open lawn care trailer.
• On Sept. 30 at 12:53 p.m., a victim in the first block of N. Gore Ave. reported a wallet stolen from their vehicle.
• On Sept. 30 at 1:54 p.m., a victim in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their unlocked vehicle was stolen. The key was left inside.
• On Sept. 30 at 8:41 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Selma Ave. discovered their vehicle’s rear window shattered.