Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On Oct. 20 at 9:27 a.m., warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Devin Collins, 26, of the 3200 block of Yvette Court in Florissant, with possession of synthetic narcotics related to his arrest on Feb. 2, 2020, in the unit block of Flower Hill Court.
• On Oct. 22, residents of the unit block of Devon Road, the 200 block of Parkland Avenue, the unit block of Clif Side Drive, and the unit block of Algonquin Place reported their unlocked vehicles were rifled through during the night. Several items were stolen.
• On Oct. 22 at 9:32 a.m., a 46-year-old Glendale man was arrested in the 400 block of Hill Drive and charged with domestic assault. He was released pending formal charges.
• On Oct. 22 at 2:41 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Clif Side Drive was reported burglarized overnight. Unknown persons entered her open attached garage at 4:25 a.m. and stole a skateboard and a cell phone charging cord from her unlocked vehicles.
• On Oct. 23 at 6:23 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash in the 700 block of Fuhrmann Terrace wherein the striking vehicle left the scene. With the assistance of residents and surveillance footage, officers identified the driver responsible for the crash. A 22-year-old Kirkwood female was charged on Oct. 24 with leaving the scene of an accident.
• On Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, residents of the unit block of Winnetka Lane and the unit block of Algonquin Estates reported political signs stolen from their yards overnight.
• On Oct. 24 at 10:37 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Edwin Avenue reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through sometime overnight. Nothing was taken.
• On Oct. 25 at 10:42 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of E. Essex Avenue reported a semi-automatic pistol, a box of ammunition and a key fob were stolen from his unlocked vehicle over the weekend.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 19, a resident reported falling victim to a phone scam. The victim was told to purchase department store gift cards to pay off a debt. The victim purchased five $200 gift cards and provided the redemption codes to the caller.
• On Oct. 19 at 10:51 a.m., a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of a sandwich and two cans of beer. Later the same day, the same suspect stole two 25 oz. Bud Light beer cans from a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road. Both times, the suspect was arrested and issued citations for stealing.
• On Oct. 20 at 8:45 a.m., four factory Ford 18-inch wheel rims with factory tires were reported stolen overnight from the bed of a truck parked in a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Oct. 21 at 2:03 p.m., a victim reported a handgun stolen from her vehicle while parked on a parking lot in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Oct. 23 at 11:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported from a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 24 at 10 p.m., officers respond to the 100 block of N. Kirkwood Road for a report of a vehicle accident. The striking vehicle collided with three parked vehicles, failed to stop and continued northbound. Officers located the vehicle in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
• On Oct. 25 at 5:55 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of Laven Del reported his vehicle had been broken into overnight. One of the vehicle’s windows had been broken out and many tools were stolen from inside. The tools were located in the 500 block of Laven Del.
• On Oct. 25, at 7:49 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of North Harrison reported the overnight theft of his silver 2015 Honda Civic. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside.
• On Oct. 25 officers took reports for several overnight thefts in the 100 block of South Brent, 200 block of Park, 700 block of East Argonne, 200 block of South Sappington, and the 500 block of East Madison. All of the vehicles were left unlocked or had no visible damage. Based on surveillance footage, the thefts occurred around 2:30 a.m.
• On Oct. 25, residents in the 200 block of Monclay, 400 block of South Harrison, 700 block of North Clay, and the 400 block of West Essex reported overnight thefts from their unlocked vehicles.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 15, a chainsaw was taken from a vehicle on the parking lot of a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 15, a suspicious unoccupied vehicle was located in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. The driver was located and arrested after he damaged a local business in the same area.
• On Oct. 16, numerous items were taken from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 17, the manager of a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road told police that a former employee walked out of the business after stealing $70.
• On Oct. 17, a resident in the 9800 block of Manchester Road reported his front license plate and tab were stolen.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 19 at 7:55 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Yorkshire Place reported someone entered their unlocked garaged and rummaged through their vehicle overnight.
• On Oct. 19 at 11:34 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of Edgar Road reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a musical instrument overnight.
• On Oct. 19 at 7:02 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of W. Jackson Road. The victim reported that sometime overnight someone entered their vehicle and stole their credit cards.
• On Oct. 22 at 8:20 a.m., a resident of the 1500 block of Azalea Drive reported someone entered their vehicle and stole their wallet and a handgun overnight.
• On Oct. 23 at 4:11 p.m. a resident of the 400 block of E. Jackson Road reported someone entered their garage and stole a bicycle.
• On Oct. 24 at 10:52 a.m., an employee at a business in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone forced entry into the business. A suspect was later located and taken into custody.
• During the week of Oct. 19-25, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 428 calls for service, 10 auto accidents, 13 alarms and assisted the Fire Department 41 times.