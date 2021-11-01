Des Peres
• On Oct. 22, a vehicle was stolen from 80 West County Center.
• On Oct. 23, officers responded to a report of larceny in progress at 62 West County Center. Additional, delayed reports of larceny at 9 West County Center and 80 West County Center were submitted later that day.
Glendale
• On Oct. 21 at 4:24 a.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported two suspicious males exited a gray sport utility vehicle and entered several unlocked vehicles on the parking lot. When they were unable to start any of the vehicles, they left.
• On Oct. 21, a resident of the 700 block of E. Essex Ave. advised he was alerted by his doorbell camera at 5:11 a.m. of an unknown person stealing a package from his front porch.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 19, an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Timberbrook reported an unknown person entered a secured area and broke into a soda vending machine. The suspect significantly damaged the locking mechanism on the machine and stole all of the coins and currency inside. The recorded video surveillance captured the theft at 12:56 a.m.
• On Oct. 20 at 9:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to westbound I-44 near Holmes for a possible vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered several witnesses stopped to assist a stranded motorist exhibiting very unusual behavior. The driver of the “stranded vehicle” was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant or drug.
• On Oct. 21, a resident in the 1300 block of Briarcreek Drive reported they were the victim of an “Amazon” phone scam. The victims were convinced to purchase gift cards totaling $6,000 and then provide the caller with the redemption codes. Fortunately, the victims were able to cancel the majority of the gift cards before the scammers could redeem them. The victims lost $1,800.
• On Oct. 22 at 7:01 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Sweetbriar reported, overnight, person(s) unknown broke the front driver’s side window of her parked vehicle and stole her backpack and purse.
• On Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m., a victim reported his work vehicle stolen while parked in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The victim arrived to work at 7:15 a.m. and returned to his vehicle a few minutes later to discover his vehicle missing. The nearby video surveillance captured the theft at approximately 7:50 a.m. The vehicle was entered into a law enforcement database as stolen. On Saturday, Oct. 23, the vehicle was recovered, parked and unoccupied, in south St. Louis.
• On Oct. 23 at 6:09 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sturgis reported the overnight theft of their black 2014 Chevy Cruze. On Oct. 24, the vehicle was recovered in Florissant.
• On Oct. 23, a resident in the 600 block of S. Fillmore reported damage to his parked vehicle and house consistent with bullet holes which occurred between midnight and 1 a.m.
• On Oct. 24 at 9:28 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Midway reported the overnight theft of her red 2017 Ford Expedition.
• On Oct. 24 at 1:20 p.m., a patron of a business in the 600 block of S. Berry reported the theft of his gray 2020 Audi. Later in the day, one of the victim’s stolen credit cards was used in Ferguson. Additionally, two employees reported their parked vehicles had been broken into while parked on the same lot.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 14, a resident of the 800 block of Fairdale reported someone stole her purse from her vehicle.
• On Oct. 16, a resident reported his vehicle was struck by a bicyclist, causing damage.
• On Oct. 18, police received a delayed report of theft from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The theft occurred on Oct. 14.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 19, officers responded to the 5000 block of Deville for a suspicious vehicle. As officers approached, the driver sped off. The vehicle was located, abandoned, in the 5100 block of Hi View. Efforts to track the suspects were unsuccessful. The driver was described as a Black male in his late teens or twenties. The passenger, a black female with bright-colored hair, has since been identified. The vehicle had been previously stolen in an armed carjacking at a gas station in St. Louis City.
• On Oct. 20, an officer performing a traffic stop determined a 30-year-old driver had a felony warrant out of St. Charles County. He was arrested.
• On Oct. 20, an officer was notified of a shoplifting at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road. The 52-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
• On Oct. 22, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for shoplifting. Officers arrested the 26-year-old St. Louis resident.
• On Oct. 23 at 3:30 a.m., an officer located a handbag in the street in the 7400 block of Brunswick. Investigation revealed it was stolen from an unlocked car that was parked in the 7400 block of Devonshire. A smart watch and ear pods were stolen.
• On Oct. 24, a resident reported damage to an enclosed trailer in the 7800 block of Weil Ave.
• During the week, several catalytic converter thefts and an attempted theft were reported from the 7500, 7600, 7700 blocks of Watson Road and the 7500 block of Ravensridge.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 19 at 12:31 p.m., a victim at a business in the first block of E. Glendale Road reported someone stole their backpack. A male wearing a gray baseball cap, black T-shirt and gray sweatpants was seen exiting with the victim’s backpack. The suspect left the area in a dark-colored Ford Edge.
• On Oct. 21, a victim in the first block of N. Old Orchard Ave. reported sometime between Oct. 15-20, someone stole the catalytic converter off of their vehicle.
• On Oct. 23 at 12:08 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported two female subjects stole several gift cards which were not activated for use.
• On Oct. 23 at 11:20 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone stole both of their vehicle’s license plates and replaced them with different ones.