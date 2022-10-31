Des Peres
• On Oct. 21 at 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at Lindemann Road and Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 21 at 5:24 p.m., a purse was reported stolen from West County Center.
• On Oct. 21 at 7:03 p.m., a subject was arrested during a traffic stop at Bopp Road and Gray Drive.
• On Oct. 21 at 7:22 p.m., officers received a report of a subject pulling on car door handles at West County Center.
• On Oct. 24 at 9:28 p.m., a subject opened an unlocked back door at a residence in the 12100 block of St. Clement Street. The subject encountered a resident and fled. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
Glendale
• On Oct. 21 at 1:27 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Chain Ridge Road reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight. Nothing was taken.
• On Oct. 21 at 10:59 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 1100 block of W. Kirkham Ave.
• On Oct. 23 at 7:21 p.m., officers arrested a 48-year-old University City man in connection with a burglary in the 800 block of N. Sappington Road on April 14, 2022.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 18 at 6:48 a.m., a vehicle was stolen at a gas station in the 11100 block of Manchester road. The victim parked his vehicle in front of the gas station and left it running and unlocked as he entered the store. According to security footage from gas station cameras, approximately 10 seconds after the victim left his vehicle, a black Audi sedan with no front license plate pulled into the spot beside it. A suspect exited the Audi, entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off. On Oct. 24, the vehicle was recovered at an apartment complex in Affton.
• On Oct. 18 at noon, officers began surveillance on a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. A routine law enforcement database check revealed the registered owner of the vehicle had active warrants for his arrest. The occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for suspected crystal meth.
• On Oct. 19 at 8 p.m., a shoplifter was located inside a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The subject was wanted for questioning regarding several previous thefts and was taken into custody without incident. The subject was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony stealing.
• On Oct. 21 at 11:52 a.m., a shoplifting investigation at a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road resulted in the arrest of one adult and two juveniles, the seizure of two loaded firearms (one reported stolen from St. Louis City), marijuana and items related to the distribution/sale of marijuana.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 18, a vehicle accident occurred on a business lot in the 9900 block of Manchester Road in which the striking party left the scene. The offending vehicle and driver were later located by police.
• On Oct. 19, a resident of the 9300 block of Crawford Ave. reported someone went through his vehicle overnight. Nothing was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 19, a vehicle reported stolen from the 1200 block of Willow Creek Ave. in September was recovered in St. Louis City.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 20, a resident of the 7100 block of Weil Ave. reported an acquaintance stole his medications and used his debit card without permission.
• On Oct. 22, a business in the 7000 block of Chippewa Street reported a burglary. The rear door was forced open into a waiting area. However, the suspect did not make entry into the rest of the business. Nothing is believed to be missing.
• On Oct. 22, residents of Ravensridge Road reported damage to and the attempted theft of a Kia, and a theft from an unlocked vehicle, overnight.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 17 at 3:42 p.m., a caller in the 8200 block of Exchange Way reported sometime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 17, someone stole two catalytic converters from two business vehicles.
• On Oct. 17 at 8:29 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Saddlespur Road reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside. It was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
• On Oct. 19 at 9 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 100 block of Reasnor Ave. A victim was located on scene with a single gun shot wound to the chest area. See story on page 4A for more details.
• On Oct. 20 at 5:53 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of Lanvale Drive observed a suspicious vehicle driving slowly in the area and stop in front of their residence. Someone exited the vehicle and opened the victim’s vehicle’s door. The victim told the subject to get away and the subject fled. The driver of the suspicious vehicle pointed a firearm at the victim and fired one gun shot.
• On Oct. 20 at 7:02 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Sheffield Ave. reported their vehicle had been rummaged through. Some items were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 23 at 9:15 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Fairview Ave. reported someone entered their vehicle and stole several items.
• On Oct. 23 at 9:50 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle while it was parked and unlocked in front of a business. The victim was in possession of the key fob at the time of theft. Two subjects were later taken into custody and one admitted to being involved. Charges are pending.
• On Oct. 23 at 11:15 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Tuxedo Ave. reported one of their vehicles had been rummaged through. Several items were stolen, including a key belonging to another vehicle that was later stolen.
• On Oct. 23 at 6:18 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of W. Drake Ave. reported their vehicle had been rummaged through after they left it parked with the windows open. Several items were reported stolen.