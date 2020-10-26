Des Peres
• On Oct. 13, officers responded to several attempted thefts at West County Center.
• On Oct. 15, police were called for a theft in the 11900 block of Manchester road. No theft could be determined but the suspect was arrested on warrants.
• On Oct. 15, officers responded to a rolled-over vehicle on southbound I-270 and Manchester. The driver was transported for medical care.
Glendale
• On Oct. 13 at 3:48 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Nancy Jo Place reported the loss of a license plate as a result of a collision.
• On Oct. 14 at 1:04 p.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported the loss of a dealer license place during a test drive in September.
• On Oct. 14 at 7:59 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of Manchester and North Sappington roads.
• On Oct. 17 at 12:41 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Cornelia Avenue reported his 2005 Toyota Prius stolen from his driveway sometime during the night. The resident was unsure if the vehicle was locked or if the key fob was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft. A second key fob to another vehicle was also reported missing.
• On Oct. 17 at 3:34 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Parkland Avenue reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through during the night and approximately $2 in change was stolen.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 13, property damage in the form of spray-painted graffiti was reported on a city-owned building on Lions Road.
• On Oct. 14 at 11:45 a.m., a resident reported her vehicle’s rear window was broken and her purse was stolen from her vehicle while parked at Greentree park on Marshall Road.
• On Oct. 14 at 3:35 p.m., an unidentified male suspect stole five bottles of liquor, valued at $163.95, from a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road. The same suspect returned to the same store on Oct. 15 and stole another four bottles of Captain Morgan liquor valued at $111.96.
• On Oct. 16 at 12:16 a.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a female wearing a mask, camouflaged hat and pants stole three boxes of diapers.
• On Oct. 16 at 6:39 a.m., a stolen vehicle from the Enterprise location at Lambert Airport was recovered in a parking lot, unoccupied, in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Oct. 16 at 8:34 a.m., an individual reported the theft of his vehicle while he was inside a gas station in the 11100 block of Manchester Road. The driver stated he wasn’t sure if his vehicle was running but admitted the keys were in the vehicle at the time of the theft. Surveillance footage showed two individuals exit another vehicle and enter the victim’s vehicle, subsequently driving away. The vehicle was immediately recovered in a North County neighborhood.
• On Oct. 17, a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a theft involving an employee who was observed, on numerous occasions, ringing items at the self-checkout and manually reducing the prices on items. The suspect was arrested and charged with felony stealing.
• During the week of Oct. 12-18, six shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Oct. 12 - 18, along with regular calls, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 18 residential/business alarms and 17 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 63 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 12, police took several reports from the 7300 block of Kenrick Parke Drive. Several items were taken from vehicles and storage lockers located inside the building’s covered parking.
• On Oct. 12, a 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest and failure to comply in the 7400 block of Weil Avenue after a disturbance was reported between family members.
• On Oct 12, a 34-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting from a business int the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Oct. 14, a 44-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting, trespassing and resisting arrest at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Oct. 16, someone stole a spray gun from a car wash in the 7700 block of Watson Road.
• On Oct. 18, police responded to a report of a stranded vehicle at Weil Avenue and Danbury Avenue. It was determined the driver had a stolen dealer plate on the vehicle. The 36-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
• On Oct. 18, police responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the 7200 block of Lansdowne. The 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On Oct. 19, a 39-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting from a business int the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Oct. 19, police responded to a report of a items stolen from a storage locker in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 12 at 6:36 a.m., a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle overnight in the 400 block of Greeley Avenue.
• On Oct. 12 at 1:19 p.m., a purse was reported stolen from a vehicle overnight in the 800 block of Newport Ave.
• On Oct. 12 at 1:48 p.m., shoplifting was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. A male subject wearing jeans and a hoodie stole laundry detergent.
• On Oct. 13 at 4:38 a.m., a victim reported their vehicle stolen from their driveway in the 400 block of Spring Avenue sometime overnight.
• On Oct. 14 at 5:59 p.m., a male subject wearing jeans, a blue shirt and hat entered a store in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard and stole several pairs of glasses.
• On Oct. 15 at 1:02 p.m., property damage was reported in the first block of North Old Orchard Avenue. The victim reported sometime between 8 a.m. and noon someone intentionally damaged their vehicle.
• On Oct. 16 at 9:41 p.m., a manager at a business in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that two male subjects entered the store and stole items.
• During the week of Oct. 12-18, the police department responded to 430 calls for service, seven auto accidents and 11 alarms and assisted the Fire Department 47 times.