Des Peres
• On Oct. 18, police investigated two vehicle crashes: one at northbound I-270 and Manchester Road; and one at 80 West County Center.
• On Oct. 18, police received two delayed reports of larceny at 1080 Lindemann Road and 171 West County Center.
Glendale
• On Tuesday, Oct. 12, an employee of The Marketplace at the Abbey, 10090 Manchester Road, reported her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked behind the business on Monday, Oct. 11.
• On Oct. 13 at 4:46 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on N. Berry Road at W. Kirkham Avenue.
• On Oct. 14 at 1:53 p.m., officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department with a stealing arrest at Dierberg’s Market, 9901 Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 14 at 3:54 p.m., officers investigated a two-vehicle non-injury crash on N. Sappington Road at W. Lockwood Avenue.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 11 at 2:56 a.m., officers discovered several vehicles on the 700 block of S. Kirkwood Road, Pullman Place and East Monroe with windows busted out. Multiple items were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 11 at 2:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a reported vehicle theft. The victim stated he left the keys inside of the unlocked truck, but was only in the store for approximately five minutes. Surveillance footage observes the suspect, arriving on foot to the parking lot, and then leaving the area driving the stolen vehicle.
• On Oct. 11 at 4:33 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Linwood reported the theft of his firearm from his vehicle. The theft occurred between 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 and the time of report.
• On Oct. 13, the gray 2016 Honda Pilot reported stolen from the 300 block of Central Place last week was located, parked and unoccupied, in Hazelwood.
• On Oct. 15 at 2:48 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a reported fight in progress. A routine database check on one of the individuals, using the information provided, revealed an active warrant. The subject was transported to the station for booking. A fingerprint scanner determined the subject was not who he said he was. The subject was then charged and issued a citation for false impersonation.
• On Oct. 16 at 2:41 a.m., a resident in the 12000 block of Big Bend reported they had discovered an unknown person sleeping on their living room couch. They woke the unknown male and ordered him out of the house. He left without incident. It was later determined the individual entered the house via an unlocked sliding glass door. The responding officers located the subject near Big Bend and Ponca Trail. The subject was too intoxicated to answer any questions and he had no identification on his person. The subject was transported to the Kirkwood Police Station for protective custody. At the station, the subject managed to call his girlfriend, who quickly responded to take the subject home. The original reporting party did not wish to press charges for burglary.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 8, a resident fled from an officer at a traffic stop in the 2600 block of McKnight.
• On Oct. 12, multiple suspects stole alcohol from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 12, officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station, 7250 Lansdowne, for a report of a shoplifting. Officers arrested the 30-year-old St. Louis resident for stealing.
• On Oct. 12, officers responded to Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, for a report of a shoplifting. Officers arrested the 42-year-old St. Louis County resident for stealing. Numerous bottles of stolen alcohol were recovered and returned to the store.
• On Oct. 12, the department was notified by St. Louis City detectives of a Shrewsbury resident who they were seeking for questioning in a felony investigation. Several officers responded to the 7700 block of Keswick and took the 29-year-old into custody without incident.
• On Oct. 14, a St. Louis City resident reported she lost her purse at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road.
• On Oct. 15, a resident of Courtland Manor Apartments, 7594 Watson Road, reported the overnight theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On Oct. 16, an officer responded to Rockin’ Jump, 7375 Watson Road, for a theft. The victim advised she lost her wallet while at the business, which was turned in to employee’s without the $180 in cash that was in the wallet prior.
• On Oct. 17, an officer discovered a burglary at Grow Automotive, 7700 Watson Road. Around 3 a.m., six suspects parked across the street. They then crossed Watson, used rocks to break a window, and entered the building. Two suspects were armed. All fled the area after they appeared to be startled. The only item believed to have been stolen is a pair of pruning shears.
Warson Woods
• On Oct. 14, officers arrested a shoplifter at a business in the 9900 block of Manchester Road. The subject had an extensive record for shoplifting.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 11 at 5:13 a.m., a victim at a business in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported sometime overnight, someone stole the catalytic converter off of their vehicle.
• On Oct. 11 at 6:45 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Elm Ave. reported sometime overnight, someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole cash.
• On Oct. 13 at 10:16 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Catalpa Ave. reported sometime overnight, someone entered their vehicle and stole a pocket knife.
• On Oct. 14 at 7:56 a.m., a victim in the 1600 block of Grant Road reported sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On Oct. 16 at 3:46 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Eckrich Place reported a thin male subject wearing jeans and a dark hoodie forced entry into their residence. The suspect saw the victim and fled from the residence.
• On Oct. 16 at 2:49 p.m., a victim at a business in the 600 block of Holland Ave. reported someone had forced entry into the building. Items left in the building lead to a suspect who was arrested and charged.