Des Peres
• On Oct. 13, a subject was arrested for a warrant in the 200 block of S. Tucker Blvd.
• On Oct. 13, a subject in a drive-thru lane at a bank in the 12300 block of Manchester Road was impersonating another customer. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled at a high rate of speed.
• On Oct. 14 at 3:35 a.m., three unlocked vehicles in a detached garage in the 10 block of Ranch Lane were rifled through. Three cans of beer, a pair of sunglasses and loose change were taken.
• On Oct. 14 at 7:18 a.m., a window was reported broken out on a vehicle in the 11700 block of Manchester Road. A fanny pack containing a wallet was stolen.
• On Oct. 14 at 7:19 p.m., a subject attempted to gain access to a vehicle in the 13100 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 14 at 7:29 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 12400 block of Balwyck Lane. The key was left inside the vehicle.
• On Oct. 14 at 8:26 a.m., a wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2000 block of Roth Drive.
• On Oct. 14 at 12:12 p.m., several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 11900 block of Paradise Lane.
• On Oct. 14 at 4:38 p.m., an unlocked vehicle was reported rifled through in the 12500 block of Springdale Lane.
Glendale
• On Oct. 10 at 4:32 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries on North Berry Road at Greenview Drive.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 10, a resident in the 1000 block of Pinegate fell victim to a phone scam. The victim received a phone call from someone who told her she was the winner of $2.7 million, $5,000 every week for life, and a Mercedes. The caller stated the victim needed to send him $2,210 to claim her winnings. The victim went to Walgreens and purchased Amazon gift cards and provided the caller with the redemption codes on the backs of the cards.
• On Oct. 10 at 5:45 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle, parked and unoccupied, on a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Oct. 11, a victim reported the theft of the catalytic converter from their vehicle while it awaited service in the 10700 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 16, a resident in the 400 block of Whitson reported the theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Oct. 16 at 12:14 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Alsobrook reported someone broke out the rear window of her vehicle with a large rock. Nothing was missing from her vehicle. However, her boyfriend reported his pistol was stolen from under the driver’s seat of his own unlocked vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 9, a black Jeep was reported stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of Kenyon Court.
• On Oct. 9, a vehicle was rifled through overnight in the 300 block of Hardith Hill.
• On Oct. 10, police responded to a minor traffic accident in the 600 block of N. Rock Hill Road. No injuries were reported.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 11, officers conducted
patrols of the Kenrick Manor neighborhoods overnight in response to several recent complaints of a man driving a loud moped. An officer observed a loud moped commit a traffic violation, conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver on a felony warrant. He was released to St. Charles County. The officer determined the man was not the person causing the original complaints.
• On Oct. 11, a resident of the 7500 block of Suffolk Ave. reported his handicapped parking placards missing from his vehicle.
• On Oct. 11, a delivery driver reported the theft of his vehicle while making a delivery in the 900 block of Lordshill Lane. The vehicle was recovered early the next day in northern St. Louis County. Detectives retrieved surveillance video, as well as fingerprints and DNA from the vehicle, in hopes that the St. Louis County Crime Lab can help identify the suspects.
• On Oct. 11, officers continued their patrols of the Kenrick Manor area for the man driving the loud moped. Officers observed a different loud moped than the one they had seen before and conducted a traffic stop. The driver denied causing any of the issues, but while on scene, a resident approached the officers and positively identified the man.
• On Oct. 14, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle displaying stolen license plates in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The 46-year-old woman was charged accordingly.
• On Oct. 15, during the overnight hours, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle flee the area near the Georgetown apartment complex. Officers determined several vehicles were damaged. The vehicle that fled was determined to be stolen and was later recovered in the city of St. Louis.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 11 at 7:19 a.m., a caller in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that sometime overnight, someone forced entry into the rear basement door and stole cash from the register.
• On Oct. 11 at 4:42 p.m., several vehicles were damaged in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. One victim reported cash missing.
• On Oct. 11 at 5 p.m., a victim in the 1500 block of S. Rock Hill Road reported their unlocked vehicle was stolen sometime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The keys were left inside the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
• On Oct. 12 at 6:50 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Providence Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen overnight. The vehicle was left unlocked with a spare key fob inside.
• On Oct. 13, a victim in the 700 block of Greeley Ave. reported their vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen between 2 and 7 a.m.
• On Oct. 15 at 8:47 a.m., a caller in the 8700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone forced open a door and stole funds from a cash drawer.
• On Oct. 15 at 10:10 a.m., a caller in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. discovered several items on the floor, two cash register drawers missing and a tablet missing from the counter.
• On Oct. 16 at 6:57 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of Baker Ave. reported someone forced their way into a locked shed and stole a backpack blower.