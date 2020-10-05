Des Peres
• On Sept. 18, police responded to a larceny reported at West County Center. A suspicious female set off a sensor as she left the store and fled to a vehicle.
• On Sept. 23, one female was detained in a stealing incident at West County Center. She was released with a pending warrant in municipal court.
• On Sept. 23, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Chesterfield.
Glendale
• On Sept. 21 at 3:12 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 24 at 5:59 p.m., employees of Spire Energy, working in the 9900 block of Manchester Road, reported they accidentally pulled low hanging electrical service lines from a residence in the unit block of Frederick Lane. Ameren Missouri responded to make the necessary repairs.
• On Sept. 27, officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department in the 9800 block of Manchester Road with the search and arrest of several persons seen attempting to enter vehicles in the 800 block of Tavalon Avenue.
• On Sept. 27 at 11:06 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with the search for two suspects wanted for stealing a cash register from the CVS Pharmacy at Manchester and Kirkwood Roads.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., a grocery store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving approximately $200 in frozen shrimp. The subject was located and was issued a citation for stealing.
• On Sept. 22 at 7:30 a.m., a business in the 900 block of North Kirkwood Road reported a broken window on its building. No items were reported stolen at this time.
• On Sept. 22 at 8 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Magnolia reported the overnight theft of her black fanny pack and a black purse from the rear passenger seat floorboard of her unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 22, a resident in the 300 block of Way reported an unknown person(s) used black spray paint to damage the rear of their house and adjoining fence.
• On Sept. 22, a resident fell victim to a phone scam where she was threatened with arrest, was instructed to purchase Green Dot money cards ($6,500) and provide the caller with the redemption numbers.
• On Sept. 22, a resident in the 500 block of Claybine Drive reported the overnight theft of approximately $55 from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 22 at 9:50 p.m., a grocery store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving multiple bottles of alcohol. The suspect was located and charged with stealing of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Sept. 23 at 3:10 p.m., a grocery store in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road reported a shoplifting incident involving bottles of brandy, valued at $183. The suspect is believed to be responsible for several similar thefts at this location.
• On Sept. 23 at 7:32 p.m., a grocery store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving two suspects and multiple bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $339. The suspects were located and issued citations for stealing.
• On Sept. 23, a resident in the 500 block of Parkwoods fell victim to an email scam where he was convinced to purchase $700 in E-bay gift cards. The victim emailed pictures of the gift cards with the validation number scratched off to the requester.
• On Sept. 23, police investigated a man photographing children at a school playground. The investigation led to the discovery of child pornography. Read more about the incident on page 4
• On Sept. 26, a resident in the 2300 block of Timberview reported the overnight theft of a fixed blade MTech knife from his vehicle.
• On Sept. 27 at 7 a.m., officers responded to Kirkwood High School after receiving multiple alarms from inside the building. As officers were checking the inside of the school, they discovered a subject inside. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was arrested and charged with burglary, property damage and attempted stealing. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a $25,000 cash-only bond.
• On Sept. 27, a resident in the 1300 block of Timberbrook and the 2100 block of Timberview reported the overnight theft of items from their vehicles.
• On Sept. 27 at 10:58 p.m., multiple officers were dispatched to a retail business in the 10800 block of Manchester for a reported theft. Upon arrival, officers discovered two male suspects had entered the area behind the cash counters and broke into the registers; stealing the contents. The suspects then left the area prior to police arrival. No employees were injured during the incident.
• On Sept. 28 at 2:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered the front door glass had been broken. Security footage showed an unknown male breaking the glass, entering the store and subsequently stealing multiple packs of cigarettes before leaving.
• During the week of Sept. 21-27, five shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Sept. 21-27, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 23 residential/business alarms and 11 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 54 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 17, a resident in the 2500 block of Mentor reported receiving scam phone calls from a company stating they were with a police organization seeking donations.
• On Sept. 20, several vehicles were rifled through during the evening in the 800 block of Fairdale. During the same evening, a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 1100 block of Raritan. Nothing was reported missing.
• On Sept. 21, police responded to a minor traffic accident in a parking lot in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 23, a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of cigarettes from its stock room.
• On Sept. 23, police intervened in an argument between an employee and a customer at a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.