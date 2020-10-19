Des Peres
• On Oct. 2, a purse snatching was reported at a Shell Station at 12200 Clayton Road. The suspect vehicle — a white Dodge Durango with temp tags — was last observed headed north on I-270 from Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 2, a 40-50 year old male stole two cross-body bags from West County Center. The bags are worth $300 each.
• On Oct. 3, officers were called to keep the peace at a property in the 12200 block of Manchester Road. Customers were getting upset with an individual campaigning there.
• On Oct. 3, the St. Louis City Police Department recovered a stolen firearm taken from a vehicle at West County Center.
• On Oct. 3, a subject was arrested for felony stealing at West County Center. The suspect had several warrants.
• On Oct. 4, a license was stolen in the 1100 block of Lockett Road.
• On Oct. 5, a vehicle was stolen from the 11900 block of Grant Place. The vehicle was located in St. Louis city after it crashed during pursuit. The driver fled the scene.
• On Oct. 6, a motorcyclist struck a water main break and flew off their bike at the intersection of Manchester Road and Nana Lane.
• On Oct. 7, a burglary was reported in the 2100 block of Bonroyal Drive. A garage door opener was used to open the victim’s garage and steal their unlocked car.
• On Oct. 8, a female was taken into custody for felony thefts and numerous warrants at West County Center.
• On Oct. 8, two males grabbed arm loads of merchandise at West County Center and fled north on I-270 in a silver pick-up truck.
Glendale
• On Oct. 5 at 3:43 a.m., officers observed three juvenile males in violation of the county-wide curfew at the intersection of N. Sappington Road and W. Lockwood Avenue. Two ran away before officers could apprehend them. The remaining juvenile, a 16-year-old Ellisville boy, was conveyed home and released to his parents’ custody.
• On Oct. 7 at 4:43 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of N. Sappington Road reported a political yard sign was stolen from his front yard sometime during the night.
• On Oct. 7 at 10:53 p.m., an 18-year-old Ferguson man was arrested at the Manchester Police Department and charged with stealing under $750, trespassing and tampering with a motor vehicle related to an incident reported on Aug. 16 in the unit block of Glenhaven Drive.
• On Oct. 9 at 12:12 p.m., officers investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on Manchester Road at Warson Woods Boulevard.
• On Oct. 9 at 4:06 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on the parking lot of European Auto Specialists, 9910 Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 10 at 3:33 p.m., a 37-year-old Black Jack man was arrested at the Kirkwood Police Department and charged with stealing over $750 related to stealing from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of N. Berry Road on June 3.
• On Oct. 11 at 12:38 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of N. Sappington Road reported a political yard sign was stolen from his front yard sometime during the night.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 5, a business on the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported damage done to their walkway lighting over the weekend.
• On Oct. 5, a resident in the 300 block of Attucks reported the overnight theft of cash and a handgun from his locked vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the driveway and the suspect(s) broke the rear passenger window to gain access.
• On Oct. 6, a resident in the 400 block of Way fell victim to a phone scam. The victim received a phone call from her “grandson” who stated he was in a vehicle accident in Mexico. Later, she received a call from the “victim’s attorney” who stated the victim agreed her “grandson” could pay $18,000 to avoid a criminal charge. She transferred the money to a bank in Mexico but later contacted her grandson and learned of the scam.
• On Oct. 8 at 3:15 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Applewood discovered their black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen. The vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were in the vehicle.
• On Oct. 9, a resident fell victim to a phone scam. The victim received a package from Amazon which he did not order. Upon calling Amazon customer service, an agent said his credit card had been compromised and the only way to correct the problem was to purchase gift cards and supply him with the redemption codes with a promise of an immediate refund. The victim lost $1,200.
• On Oct. 10, two residents in the 1200 block of Missouri reported suspect(s) forced entry into their detached garage and vehicle overnight and stole multiple pieces of lawn care equipment.
• On Oct. 11 at 1:34 a.m., a shoplifting in progress incident was reported from a retail business in the 10800 block of Manchester Road involving approximately $200 in alcohol. The suspect was stopped by police and was issued a citation.
• On Oct. 11 at 2:07 a.m., officers responded to the 12200 block of Old Big Bend for a driver slumped at the wheel. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• On Oct. 11 at 11:55 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Thursby reported overnight damage to her vehicle. The rear driver’s side window and the rear passenger side quarter-panel window were shattered.
During the week of Oct. 5-11, two shoplifting cases were investigated in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Oct. 5-11, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 21 residential/business alarms and 25 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 44 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 2, trespassing was reported at a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. The perpetrator was an ex-boyfriend of one of the employees.
• On Oct. 3, an Uber driver allegedly pulled a gun on a customer in the 1000 block of Charleville. Words were exchanged and the driver threatened the customer with a gun.
• On Oct. 6, a suspicious person was located in the restroom of a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. The man was in the restroom for 45 minutes because he was tired of walking. He was transported to a local MetroLink station.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• The Webster Groves Police Department is investigating a suspected suicide that occurred in the first block of Colonial Village Court on Oct. 7. Police said the initial investigation reveals no signs of foul play, but that the investigation remains ongoing.