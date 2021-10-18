Des Peres
• On Oct. 6, officers were called for vehicle crashes at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road; and at N. Ballas Road and Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 7 at 6:39 p.m., police were called for a larceny in progress at 1080 Lindemann Road.
• On Oct. 7 at 11 p.m., police were called for a burglary in progress in the 12800 block of Stump Road.
Glendale
• On Oct. 4 at 10:41 a.m., the 2019 Volkswagen SUV stolen from a residence in the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue on Sept. 10, 2021, was recovered in the city of Berkeley. Stolen items belonging to residents of Kirkwood, St. Louis County and Ballwin were recovered inside the vehicle and returned to their rightful owners.
• On Oct. 5 at 3:16 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on N. Berry Road at W. Lockwood Avenue.
• On Oct. 6 at 11:08 a.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a 2006 Ford F-350 pickup truck was stolen from the dealership parking lot. Surveillance footage revealed the vehicle was stolen on Saturday, October 2, at approximately 6:40 a.m.
• On Oct. 9 at 12:33 p.m., a 28-year-old High Ridge woman was arrested at the Glendale Police Department and charged with stealing relative to her alleged involvement in a construction fraud case in the 1300 block of Greentree Lane reported on Sept. 21.
• On Oct. 10 at 2:50 p.m., a 61-year-old Lake St. Louis man was arrested at the St. Louis City Justice Center and charged with second degree burglary relative to his alleged involvement in a car theft at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, on Aug. 25, 2021.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 4 at 7:47 a.m., a convenience store/gas station in the 11100 block of Big Bend reported an employee theft incident involving over $1,000 of liquor and other items. The suspect was arrested later in the week and charged with felony stealing.
• On Oct. 7 at 3:57 p.m., an automotive repair shop in the 600 block of West Woodbine reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle.
• On Oct. 7 at 9:30 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported the shoplifting of liquor and Tide pods valued at $390.
• On Oct. 9 at 6:41 a.m., an officer located a vehicle stolen out of Ballwin parked and unoccupied in the 1600 block of West Adams.
• On Oct. 9 at 7:21 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Clemens reported a front window of his vehicle had been broken out overnight. A backpack was reported stolen from the front seat of the vehicle but was later found.
• On Oct. 9 at 7:28 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of South Fillmore reported his unlocked, parked vehicle was rifled through overnight and loose change was stolen.
• On Oct. 9, residents in the 1900 block of Windy Hill and the 300 block of Central Place reported the overnight theft of their vehicles. Both victims had left their keys in the vehicles.
• On Oct. 9 at 2:35 p.m., a store in the 10800 block of Manchester reported the theft of $480 worth of laundry detergent.
• On Oct. 9 at 10:57 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Claybrook reported the theft of equipment from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Oct. 10 at 10:07 a.m., resident in the 1100 block of North Geyer reported items stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 30, police assisted a woman who struck a street light at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight. The light was not damaged but the victim’s vehicle was extensively damaged. The driver was not injured.
• On Oct. 2, two juvenile males driving pick-up trucks were stopped in the 9800 block of Hudson Ave. for careless driving. The boys were turned over to their parents.
• On Oct. 3, a tip jar was stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester. The suspect was taken into custody.
• On Oct. 5, a caller reported someone left the scene of an accident in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 6, just prior to 3 a.m., an officer observed a person sleeping in a vehicle on the lot of A1 U Store It, 7400 Watson Road. Investigation revealed the 36-year-old female was wanted by the St. Louis City Police Department for felony receiving stolen property.
• On Oct. 7, the St. Louis City Police Department recovered a moped reported stolen from the Georgetown Apartment complex in July. St. Louis City arrested the 41-year-old driver.
• On Oct. 7, an unlocked vehicle parked in an open garage was rifled through in the 7800 block of Tanager Court. Nothing was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 8, officers responded to a reported suspicious vehicle parked on the parking lot of Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road. Investigation revealed the 26-year-old female had felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Jefferson County and Miller County.
• On Oct. 11, a subject at Edge Fitness, 7269 Watson Road, entered the sales area, removed a medicine ball from a display, and threatened employees with it. Prior to officers arrival, the subject left the store with the medicine ball and was throwing it at vehicles. Officers arrested the 29-year-old male, who was in possession of a license plate that had been reported stolen in St. Louis City.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 6 at 6:11 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of St. Georges Place reported sometime overnight, someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole a bag containing a gaming console.
• On Oct. 6 at 6:15 a.m., a victim in the first block of St. Georges Place reported someone shattered their vehicle’s windows.
• On Oct. 6 at 3:35 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of Brookridge Drive reported sometime between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, someone stole one license plate from their vehicle.
• On Oct. 10, a caller at a business in the 500 block of Laclede Station Road reported the night before at 11:26 p.m., an unknown subject wearing a black hoodie, gray shirt and dark colored pants stole cash from the safe.