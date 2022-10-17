Des Peres
• On Oct. 5, Des Peres officers assisted St. Louis County police with an arrest at West County Center.
• On Oct. 8, police were given a video of a subject armed with a handgun trying door handles in the 10 block of Winslow Lane.
• On Oct. 8 at 6:45 p.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered at West County Center. Two suspects were taken into custody. One was transported to the hospital for a possible fentanyl overdose.
• On Oct. 9 at 7:25 p.m., a customer of a business in the 12700 block of Manchester Road left their vehicle to go pick up food and discovered it missing upon returning.
Glendale
• On Oct. 4 at 12:52 a.m., a 39-year-old St. Louis County female was arrested and charged with forgery related to a check stolen from the 1300 block of W. Lockwood Ave. and forged at a local credit union.
• On Oct. 4 at 9:37 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Sappington Road and East Essex Avenue.
• On Oct. 8, officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a traffic stop and subsequent arrest on Manchester Road at North Sappington Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 3 at 9:28 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Pullman Place reported the rear passenger side window of his vehicle was broken out overnight. There was also damage to the steering column.
• On Oct. 3 at 11:40 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Cork Elm reported the overnight theft of her brown 2019 Kia Sportage between 5:30 a.m. and the time of making the report.
• On Oct. 3 at 6:17 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of South Geyer reported the theft of her vehicle. The victim was unaware of the theft until she was notified by a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer that her vehicle was found, wrecked and unoccupied, in the 63111 neighborhood. The vehicle had significant damage to the steering column and ignition area. The theft occurred between noon on Oct. 2 and the time of the report.
• On Oct. 3 at 10:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South Harrison and Rose Lane for a suspicious vehicle. The reporting party described two subjects in a black sedan using a flashlight to look inside of vehicles. Upon arrival, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle matching the description. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as tampering with evidence.
• On Oct. 4 at 11:35 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Taman Court reported the overnight theft of sports equipment from his locked vehicle.
• On Oct. 5 at 2:52 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Kirkwood Police Department to request the arrest of an employee at a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The suspect was wanted in regards to a felony unlawful use of weapon investigation. The suspect was arrested without incident and was in possession of ecstasy at the time of his arrest.
• On Oct. 5 at 10:04 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Woodbine Ave. reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from his parked vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 1, a resident of the 9800 block of Madison Ave. was digging in his backyard when he discovered what looked like a human femur bone. Police are investigating.
• On Oct. 2, the guest of a resident in the 200 block of Almentor Ave. discovered her vehicle was struck by an unknown person.
• On Oct. 4, a bike rack was stolen from a resident in the 500 block of Cyril Court.
• On Oct. 5, license plates were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of W. Thornton Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 3, a resident of the 7700 block of Charing Square Lane reported the theft of their vehicle’s license plates.
• On Oct. 5, officers responded to the 7600 block of Watson Road for a vehicle crash where one of the vehicles — a bicycle — left the scene.
• On Oct. 6, officers responded to the 7400 block of Watson Road for a vehicle crash where one of the vehicles left the scene.
• On Oct. 6, officers responded to the 7400 block of Watson Road to assist EMS. Officers found a person inside a vehicle surrounded by cans of air duster. She was transported to the hospital by EMS.
• On Oct. 6, an officer observed a suspicious person in the 7400 block of Watson Road who entered a vehicle and began to drive away. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, driving recklessly. The suspect has been identified.
• On Oct. 6, an abandoned vehicle was towed from the 7600 block of Devonshire Ave.
• On Oct, 7, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The 26-year-old male was wanted by the Chesterfield Police Department for a felony and arrested.
• On Oct. 8, officers responded to the 7400 block of Sutherland Ave. for a vehicle crash where one of the vehicles left the scene.
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 3 at 8:18 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of Cheshire Lane reported their vehicle was stolen sometime overnight. The vehicle was locked and the owner is in possession of both sets of keys. The vehicle was recovered and a suspect identified.
• On Oct. 3 at 12:41 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of Providence Ave. reported their wallet was taken from their unlocked vehicle.
• On Oct. 3 at 8:12 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Cannonbury Drive reported their moped was stolen sometime between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. The steering was locked and the owner is in possession of both keys.
• On Oct. 5 at 1:54 p.m., a postal worker on North Gore Avenue reported several packages were stolen from inside the postal vehicle while it was parked. One package was recovered from a dumpster behind a nearby business.
• On Oct. 9 at 7:18 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Blackmer Place reported their vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was unlocked and the key fob was left inside.