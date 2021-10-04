Des Peres
• On Sept. 23, officers responded to vehicle crashes at N. Ballas Road and Manchester Road, 1000 N. Ballas Road, 2515 Dougherty Ferry Road and 12555 Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 23 at 4:15 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from West County Center.
• On Sept. 24, officers responded to vehicle crashes at northbound I-270 and Manchester Road, 17 West County Center, Rekart Lane and N. Ballas Road, and 12231 Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 24 at 11:38 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from 12310 Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 25, officers responded to vehicle crashes at 12243 Manchester Road and 80 West County Center.
• On Sept. 26, officers responded to vehicle crashes at 47 West County Center, and at Dougherty Ferry Road and northbound I-270.
• On Sept. 27, officers responded to vehicle crashes at southbound I-270 and Manchester Road, and 80 West County Center.
• On Sept. 27, police received a delayed report of larceny at 2345 Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On Sept. 27 at 9:49 a.m., a caller at 134 Greenbriar Estates Drive reported their car had been rifled through.
• On Sept. 27, police received a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Sept. 20 at 3:31 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 21 at 5:48 p.m., a resident of the 1300 block of Greentree Lane reported the theft of $8,665 by a contractor hired to perform construction work on their home. The contractors — a 30-year-old Arnold man and a 28-year-old High Ridge woman — are suspected of cashing the check as a down payment for work and materials. However, no work or materials have been delivered and the contractors refuse to answer the resident’s calls. Police are investigating.
• On Sept. 23 at 1:49 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 1100 block of W. Kirkham Avenue.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Sept. 20 at 6:26 a.m., residents in the 400 block of Dickens and the 400 block of West Madison reported their parked, unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered overnight. Several credit cards were reported stolen and used outside of Kirkwood before they were canceled.
• On Sept. 20 at 7:11 a.m., a resident in the 1900 block of Greenpoint reported the rear driver’s side tire of his vehicle was punctured sometime between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
• On Sept. 21 at 8:52 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported 22 bottles of Tito’s vodka valued at $607 were stolen. The suspects left the area prior to police arrival.
• On Sept. 22 at 10:29 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of East Argonne reported the overnight theft of his black 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. The vehicle was unlocked with the key fob inside. Additionally, the victim’s other unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and his wife’s wallet was missing. Later, a resident in the 63110 neighborhood reported finding the stolen wallet near her residence.
• On Sept. 22 at 1:12 p.m., an employee in the 1300 block of S. Kirkwood Road observed an individual trying to open doors to parked vehicles. Multiple vehicles were broken into with various items reported stolen. The suspect was not in the area when police arrived.
• On Sept. 23 at 8:08 a.m., a resident in the 1900 block of Grassy Ridge reported the overnight theft of her white 2018 Chevrolet Traverse. The vehicle was unlocked with the key fob inside. The vehicle was located in the 63112 neighborhood.
• On Sept. 25 at 2:07 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of West Jefferson reported an unknown person entered their opened, attached garage and stole items from one of their vehicles. The incident was captured on residential surveillance cameras. Later in the day, officers located the suspect in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The juvenile subject was transported to the police station where he was released to a parent.
• During the week of Sept. 20-26, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 21 residential/business alarms and 16 motor vehicle accidents, assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 59 calls and investigated two shoplifting incidents reported from retail stores in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
Rock Hill
• On Sept. 17, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 17, several packs of cigarettes were stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 18, a dine-and-dash incident occurred at a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
• On Sept. 21, a subject stole money from a cash register from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road, then fled on foot.
• On Sept. 22, an accident involving a bike and an SUV resulted in minimal damage to both vehicles.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Sept. 21 at 4:27 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of Eunice Ave. reported someone had stolen both license plate tabs off their vehicle.
• On Sept. 22 at 2:14 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Foreston Place reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their wallet.
• On Sept. 23 at 9:04 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of Windsor Court reported on Sept. 21, someone entered their vehicle and stole a Fitbit watch.
• On Sept. 24 at 12:16 a.m., two bicycles were located in the 100 block of Selma Ave. The bicycles were taken to the Webster Groves Police Department for safekeeping.
• During the week of Sept. 20-26, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 443 calls for service, nine vehicle accidents and 10 alarms, and assisted the fire department 31 times.