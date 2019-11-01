Des Peres
• A vehicle with the keys inside was reported stolen in the early-morning hours Oct. 18 from the 900 block of Twin Pine Drive.
• A shoplifter stole a Keurig drink machine Oct. 21 from a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road and left the area in a Volkswagen.
• During the week of Oct. 18-24, police responded to 18 vehicle accidents and reported 16 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Oct. 18-24 at West County Center, three shopliftings were reported and two suspects were arrested. A 10-wheel truck also struck a mall light pole, but there were no injuries.
Glendale
• On Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 8:49 a.m., Management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported the theft of five new tires, valued at approximately $800 from the rear of the dealership. The theft occurred at approximately 5:58 PM on Sunday, October 20, according to the dealership’s security cameras. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’11”, 230 pounds, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gloves. He was operating a white, early 2000’s model Chevrolet van with what appeared to be Illinois Temporary License Plates.
• Officers and Pharmacy students from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 26 by hosting a collection site at the Glendale City Hall. Eight boxes containing almost 200 pounds of unused prescription drugs were collected and turned over to the DEA for proper disposal (incineration).
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Tuesday, Oct. 22, at approximately 9:30 AM, a resident in the 700 block of Cleveland reported the overnight theft of their black in color, 2014 Toyota Camry. The vehicle was left unlocked with the ignition keys in the vehicle.
• On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at approximately 3:50 PM, an individual reported their vehicle had been broken into while parked in the 1300 block of West Lockwood. The victim reported the driver’s side window was broken and his car stereo had been stolen.
• On Wednesday, Oct. 23, a victim in the 1100 South Glenwood reported the theft of a silver Craftsman brand, 24 horsepower engine with a 42-inch mower deck riding lawnmower.
• On Saturday. Oct. 26, at approximately 8:30 PM, a resident in the 500 block of South Clay reported their residence had been burglarized while they were out. The victim reported multiple items missing from inside of the residence. The Detective Bureau is investigating.
• During the week of Oct. 21 through October 27th, six (6) shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Oct. 21-27, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 14 residential / business alarms, 29 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 70 calls.
Rock Hill
• A bottle of liquor was stolen Oct. 20 from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester. Road. Once police saw the video the subject was caught and the stolen item was recovered.
• On Oct. 21, management of a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road reported a theft a month earlier. The items were taken to another store for credit.
• A deer had to be put down at McKnight and McKnight Crossing Oct. 23 after it was struck by a car. Occupants in the vehicle were not injured.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 24-year-old man in the 7200 block of Watson Road Oct. 22 for possession of a controlled substance.
• A resident in the 7300 block of Nottingham Avenue reported 0ct. 22 his unlocked vehicle had been rifled through and a set of keys stolen.
• Police arrested a 52-year-old man Oct. 22 for trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• A man came out of a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road Oct. 23 and found the rear window of his vehicle shattered. The man said he saw a black Chevrolet Suburban parked behind his vehicle when he exited the business; the Suburban left the area.
• Police arrested a 37-year-old man for shoplifting and fugitive charges Oct. 25 from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Damage was reported Oct. 26 to the front door of an apartment in the 7100 block of Weil Avenue.
• A resident in the 7300 block of Devonshire reported Oct. 26 that he had found a family friend in his residence and had allowed the friend to spend the night. The resident later realized tools were missing from the residence after the friend left the following day.
• Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man Oct. 27 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• Police have nothing to report.
Webster Groves
• Between Oct. 5 and 21, a burglary was reported to a vacant home in the 600 block of Edgar Road. Someone had forced open the front door and taken a lawnmower and a portable stand for a radial arm saw. A neighbor reported seeing a white box truck in the driveway on Oct. 15. An investigation is ongoing.
• Between 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 12:49 p.m. on Oct. 25, a blue 2003 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen in the 600 block of Marshall Avenue. The vehicle had been unlocked, but the victim had possession of the keys.
• Between 4:45 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 26, the front driver’s-side window of a white Honda Civic was reported broken out. The victim reported that nothing was missing from inside the vehicle.
• On 10-27-2019 At 10:32 a.m. on Oct. 27, the rear door of a vehicle was reported damaged in the 400 block of Spring Creek Drive, possibly by a BB gun. The previous evening at about 9:45 p.m., the victim heard something possibly hitting the outside of their house and
saw a silver SUV, possibly a Ford
Explorer, driving eastbound without its headlights on. Investigation revealed that another vehicle parked in the 400 block of Spring Creek Drive a vehicle parked in the 400 block of South Park Avenue and a vehicle parked in the 600
block of Florence Avenue had similar damage.
• During the week of Oct. 21-27, police responded to 597 calls for service, 13 auto accidents and 12 alarms and made 36 assists to the fire department.