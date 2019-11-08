Des Peres
• A resident in the 1100 block of Harwood reported a firearm missing in the several months preceding Oct. 25.
• Someone shoplifted $239 worth of wine Oct. 28 from a store in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
• Grocery items were reported stolen Oct. 30 from a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• An ex-parte agreement violation was reported Oct. 30 in the 13000 block of Manchester Road. The suspect called the victim’s employer.
• A theft was reported Oct. 31 from a business in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• During the week of Oct. 25-31, police responded to 22 vehicle accidents and reported 20 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Oct. 25-31 at West County Center, three thefts were reported and two additional reports made of suspects rummaging through vehicles. Stolen credit cards were reported used at two stores.
Glendale
• At 5:22 p.m. on Oct. 31, a resident of Berrywood Drive reported a suspicious man with a backpack walking into the wooded area across from her residence. The man quickly disappeared when he noticed he was being watched. A search of the area revealed a large number of alcoholic beverages discarded in the wooded area. The items were removed from the area as no one was around.
• At 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 31, a passing motorist reported a possible fight in progress on the grounds of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. Officers contacted several teenagers “just roughhousing” with each other.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• A burglary was reported Oct. 28 at a residence in the 1200 block of Lindgate Drive. The victim told police he returned home at approximately 12:45 p.m. and his residence had been broken into via the rear garage door. The burglary occurred sometime after 10:30 a.m.
• A gold Toyota Corolla was reported stolen between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 from the 600 block of Candleberry Court. The vehicle has since been recovered in Jefferson County.
• At 8 a.m. on Oct. 31, a burglary was reported overnight at a business in the 600 block of West Woodbine Avenue. Detectives are investigating.
• At approximately 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, police checked out an occupied, parked, suspicious vehicle in the area of South Van Buren and West Monroe avenues. Police cited two occupants for possession of tobacco by a minor and possession of marijuana. They were released to the care of their parents.
• Police responded to a reported panhandler Nov. 1 in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road. The suspect was charged with soliciting and taken into custody for three outstanding charges from two outside agencies.
• Police responded to a reported felony stealing Nov. 1 in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. One of the cashiers was taken into custody and charged with felony stealing of $1,600 from the cash register over several weeks. The case was referred to the St Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
• Two unlocked vehicles were rifled through overnight on Nov. 1, in the 600 blocks of Beethoven and Mendelsohn drives. Cash was taken from one of the vehicles.
• Police responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 800 block of Elmtree Lane Nov. 2. The stolen GMC Yukon had the keys left in it. The vehicle was recovered in Spanish Lake.
• Police responded to an overnight search of an unlocked vehicle Nov. 2 in the 400 block of Way Avenue. Cash was taken.
• Detectives are investigating an overnight burglary reported Nov. 3 at a business in the 11200 block of Manchester Road.
• During the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, six shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 27 residential/business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 63 calls.
Rock Hill
• A property damage was reported to police at a pool area at a condo community in the 2600 block of McKnight Road Oct. 24. A few items were damaged early in the morning.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 24-year old-woman and a 37-year-old man Oct. 27 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Oct. 29 from outside a home in the 7600 block of Weil Avenue. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.
• Items were reported stolen Oct. 29 from an unlocked vehicle in the 4200 block of Shrewsbury Avenue.
• Following a traffic stop in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue and Big Bend Boulevard on Oct. 31, police arrested a 28-year-old man for unlawful use of a weapon, suspended Missouri driver’s license and fugitive charges.
• An unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was reported stolen Oct. 31 from the 7300 block of Nottingham Avenue. The vehicle was recovered later that day in St. Louis City.
• An unlocked vehicle in the 7000 block of Nottingham Avenue was reported rummaged through and several items stolen from inside on Nov. 1.
Warson Woods
• Police warn of several scam attempts that target residents, usually senior citizens. In one of the frauds, scammers call residents pretending to be their grandchildren. Often they know the victim’s name and the names of their relatives. The suspect pretends they are in need of money to pay a debt and convinces the victim to give them their credit card number. Police urge residents never to provide credit card numbers, debit card numbers, any PIN number, Social Security number or personal information to an unknown party over the phone.
Webster Groves
• At 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 28, a vehicle was reported vandalized in the 400 block of Crofton Avenue, overnight. Nothing is known to have been taken from the vehicle.
• At 1:06 p.m. on Oct. 28, the outer pane of the front window of a home in the 1300 block of South Rock Hill Road was reported broken overnight on Oct. 25. The victim believed the damage had been caused by a BB or similar projectile.
• During the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, police responded to 566 calls for service, 17 auto accidents and 14 alarms and 37 assists to the fire department.