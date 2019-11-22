Des Peres
• A resident of Brighton Heights Court reported a forgery Nov. 8. A counterfeit check was cashed in the resident’s name.
• A theft was reported Nov. 10 from a store in the 12100 block of Manchester Road. The suspects stole items and ran out the emergency exit into a waiting vehicle.
• Police arrested a suspect for drug possession following a traffic atop Nov. 10 in the 13300 block of Manchester Road. The suspect was booked at the station and released.
• Police picked up a suspect on three outstanding charges Nov. 10 from the University City Police Department.
• A resident in the 600 block of Ashdown Forest reported a forgery Nov. 14.
• Police responded to St. Luke’s Des Peres hospital Nov. 14 to assist security with a patient with a firearm on his person.
• During the week of Nov. 8-14, police responded to 30 vehicle accidents and reported 10 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Nov. 8-14 at West County Center, three thefts of merchandise were reported and two suspects were arrested, one by Frontenac police after the suspect left the I-270 parking garage. The latter suspect had five outstanding charges through Des Peres, as well as charges through St. Louis and Florissant.
• A Dodge Ram truck also sustained property damage. It’s unknown whether any items were stolen.
Glendale
• A resident of Southridge Drive reported at 9:51 a.m. on Nov. 11 a new iPhone had been left on top of her vehicle and her son drove away with it. The phone is now lost.
• Police are investigating a vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Manchester Road at 6:57 p.m. on Nov. 11, wherein the striking vehicle left the scene of the crash. The suspect vehicle was described only as a white or yellow truck.
• Police responded to a report of a loud party in the first block of Elm Avenue at 8:56 p.m. on Nov. 16. Several uninvited guests were leaving upon officers’ arrival.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 11, an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of North Woodlawn for a reported theft from vehicle. The victim’s purse was stolen when she left it in her unlocked car in a parking lot. The reporting officer is investigating.
• A vehicle accident occurred on Nov. 11 at 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Kirkwood and Manchester roads. During the investigation, the officer discovered the Overland, Missouri Police department had previously reported stolen one of the involved vehicles. The vehicle was transported to the Overland Police Department for further investigation.
• Police responded to a shoplifting incident at 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 15 from a retail business in the 10800 block of Manchester Road. Probiotics valued at $99.98 were stolen. The reporting officer is investigating.
• A suspicious person was reported at 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 near a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road. After making contact with the subject, a routine law enforcement computer check revealed the subject had an active felony warrant. Officers arrested the suspect and discovered the suspect was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was charged for the drug violations.
• At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 17, multiple officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Orleans for a larceny in progress. The suspect fled but was quickly located with the help of K-9 officer Oscar and taken into custody. A handgun was seized from the suspect and found to be reported stolen. On Monday, Nov. 18, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued formal charges of: Assault 1st, Armed Criminal Action, and Tampering 1st with a $75,000 cash only bond. Read more about the incident on page 4.
• During the week of Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, four shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 27 residential /business alarms, 36 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 63 calls.
Rock Hill
• An occupied suspicious vehicle was reported Nov. 7 in the area of the 200 block of Thornton Avenue. Investigation revealed the vehicle was being worked on by the owner, and he left it running while he went into the residence to warm up.
• A resident in the 900 block of Blossom Lane reported Nov. 8 she received harassing phone calls from a company representative who threatened to arrest her. It was determined to be a scam of someone trying to get money from her.
• A neighbor in the 1200 block of Willow Creek complained Nov. 9 about disruptive neighbors who were having loud parties. Police conveyed the neighbor’s concern to the offending neighbor, who agreed to comply.
• A disturbance between husband and wife was quelled Nov. 10 when police arrived in the 9700 block of Graystone Terrace. The parties were separated for the evening.
• Police assisted Nov. 12 with the apprehension of a carjacking suspect in the 800 block of Manitou Drive. The carjacking occurred in the city of St. Louis.
• A business owner in the 9400 block of Manchester Road reported Nov. 13 someone unknown to her stole two credit cards from her purse. The victim had left her purse close to the front of the business and there was only one customer in the business at the time. Police are investigating.
Shrewsbury
• Two residential burglaries were reported Nov. 9 in the 7600 block of Arlington Avenue.
• A bicycle was found Nov. 11 in the 7600 block of Hazel Avenue. The bike was seized for safekeeping.
• A 25-year-old woman was arrested Nov. 11 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• A juvenile was taken into custody in the 7200 block of Nottingham Avenue Nov. 12 for curfew violation and possession of alcohol. The juvenile was observed in the early-morning hours walking out of a driveway and could not explain why he was in the area.
• A 21-year-old woman was arrested Nov. 12 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• A residential burglary was reported Nov. 14 in the 7200 block of Nottingham Avenue.
Warson Woods
• Police have nothing to report this week.
Webster Groves
• No report was given this week.