Des Peres
• Items were reported stolen Nov. 1 from an unlocked vehicle in the 11700 block of Manchester Road.
• A grab and run theft of men’s coats was reported Nov. 4 at a store in the 12100 block of Manchester Road. The suspect left in a white SUV, and the value of the coats is unknown.
• A vehicle was reported damaged Nov. 5 in the 11900 block of Lillian Avenue.
An employee of a business in the 12800 block of Manchester Road was arrested Nov. 6 for taking $500 in tools from a company car. The suspect gained access with a fleet key. An investigation continues.
• Police arrested a suspect Nov. 8 who was going through cars on Ballas Park Drive. The suspect also had several outstanding charges and an investigation continues.
• During the week of Nov. 1-7, police responded to 11 vehicle accidents and reported nine alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Nov. 1-7 at West County Center, seven thefts of merchandise were reported and arrests were made in three of the incidents.
Glendale
• A resident of the 100 block of Elm Avenue reported receiving a threatening text message from an unknown number Nov. 6. Upon investigation, it was discovered the number was linked to several scam reports.
• A 32-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in the 9900 block of Manchester Road Nov. 9 and charged in municipal court with driving with a revoked license, speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance. He was released on bond.
• At 3:41 p.m. on Nov. 10, a resident of the 200 block of Elm Avenue reported two men soliciting without a proper permit in the 200 block of Elm Avenue. Police located the two men, who worked for Midtown Home Improvements, and advised them to cease until a proper permit was obtained.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• A vehicle in the 700 block of Nirk Avenue was reported damaged at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 4. Rocks and landscaping stones had been thrown at the vehicle within the previous 24 hours. The reporting officer is investigating.
• A burglary was reported at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 4 at a business in the 400 block of Peeke Avenue, sometime after 5 p.m. on Nov. 1. Entry was gained to the business but nothing was stolen. The Detective Bureau is investigating.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Big Bend reported theft of cash from her mail Nov. 4. It is unknown where the theft occurred. The local United States Postal Inspector was notified of the incident.
• At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, someone stole a bottle of Tito’s Vodka from a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road and left the area in an unknown direction in a blue vehicle.
• A dark gray, 2017 Audi Q7 was reported stolen Nov. 5 from a car dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road while it was there for service. The theft occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• A resident in the 500 block of Scott Avenue reported at 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 6 an unknown individual jumped the fence into his backyard. A short foot pursuit resulted in the arrest of the suspect, who was charged with trespassing on private property. The suspect would not tell officers why he was in the area and no additional evidence of criminal activity was discovered.
• At approximately 10:35 p.m. on Nov. 8, a white 2017 Honda Civic was reported stolen from a driveway on Norton Place. The victim said she heard a strange noise and witnessed her vehicle being driven away.
• During the week of Nov. 4-10, six shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 4-10, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 25 residential/business alarms and 25 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 50 calls.
Rock Hill
• Car clouters were in the area of O’Day Avenue and Sherrell Court Nov. 4, as reported to police by a victim in the 9500 block of Sherrell. The only items reported taken were a pair of sunglasses.
• A shoplifter took several packages from the back of a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road Nov. 5 and left in an unknown vehicle. The items stolen have not been determined.
Shrewsbury
• A 29-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting Nov. 1 from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Two different Missouri license plates were discovered folded together Nov. 4 on the parking lot of a business in the 7500 block of Big Bend Boulevard. One plate was reported stolen out of the city of Maplewood, and police are trying to contact the owner of the other plate.
• A license plate was reported stolen Nov. 5 from a vehicle parked at a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 53-year-old man Nov. 6 for shoplifting from and trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• A man reported that a firearm had been stolen from the trunk of his vehicle earlier in the day Nov. 7 in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The trunk had been left open when the man entered a business. He noticed the weapon missing and contacted the department later that evening.
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• A backpack was reported stolen at 1:21 p.m. on Nov. 4 from the Webster University library, 101 Edar Road. The theft was captured on video surveillance and the stolen items were recovered from various locations in the library. A suspect has been identified. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 1:51 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers responded to a report of an audible alarm in the 7800 block of Big Bend and located a business with a broken window and a door that had been pushed open. An emergency contact for the business responded. Nothing was missing.
• A resident in the 200 block of Baker Avenue reported a fraud Nov. 9. A loan had been opened in the victim’s name, and the victim was contacted by a debt collection agency. It is unknown how the victim’s personal information had been compromised.
• An attempted burglary was reported Nov. 10 in the first block of East Lockwood Avenue. The reporting party said it appeared someone had attempted to break the deadbolt in the front door of the business. The employee was unable to provide a time frame as the door is typically unlocked from the inside.
• During the week of Nov. 4-10, police responded to 686 calls for service, 8 auto accidents and 7 alarms and made 40 assists to the fire department.