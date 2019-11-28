Des Peres
• A missing person reported Nov. 15 from the 13300 block of Kenroyal Drive later returned home safely.
• A pair of eyeglasses was reported lost or stolen Nov. 15 at a store in the 13200 block of Manchester Road.
• Tampering was reported Nov. 18 at a home in the 11800 block of Lillian Avenue. Security video at the home captured a suspect entering entering an unlocked car.
• Police received a report Nov. 18 of a driver “nodding off” in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver for driving with a suspended license.
• Cash totaling $6,000 was reported missing Nov. 19 from an unlocked safe at a home in the 12100 block of Creekhaven Drive.
• Police responded to a report of a disturbance Nov. 19 in the 12200 block of Roger Lane and found the suspect leaving the home in a vehicle. Police charged the suspect with assault and driving while intoxicated.
• A wallet and cell phone were reported stolen Nov. 21 from a shopping cart at a store in the 12100 block of Manchester Road.
• During the week of Nov. 15-22, police responded to 12 vehicle accidents and reported 14 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Nov. 15-22 at West County Center, 10 shopliftings from stores were reported and suspects were taken into custody in three of the incidents.
Glendale
• At 2:35 a.m. on Nov. 19, officers were notified of a potentially stolen vehicle currently parked on the lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road. Officers recovered a stolen 2019 Dodge Charger, which had been reported stolen out of St. Peters, Missouri. Three suspects fled the area, which was searched to no avail.
• A resident of the 700 block of Venneman Avenue reported finding a silver/white gold ring in the street in front of her house at 12:11 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police are holding it.
• A passing motorist reported several juveniles trying to light a campfire near the playground of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, at 9:43 a.m. on Nov. 23. Investigation revealed this to be a Boy Scout workshop.
• At 8:12 p.m. on Nov. 23, police investigated a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Berry Road and West Lockwood Avenue, wherein the striking vehicle left the scene. The striking vehicle was located in Webster Groves near the intersection of Big Bend Boulevard and West Glendale Road, where it struck a utility pole.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 19, a resident in the 300 block of Par Lane reported cash and keys stolen from his unlocked vehicle in his driveway, sometime after about 7:15 p.m.
• At 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 20, a resident in the 1000 block of Pinegate Drive reported the overnight theft of a rifle and pistol from his vehicle.
• At 8 p.m. on Nov.20, alcohol was reported shoplifted from a store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road.
• At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, a resident in the 1200 block of Missouri Avenue reported the overnight theft of his laptop computer from his unlocked vehicle.
• At 1:46 p.m. on Nov. 24, an officer responded to the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road for a reported sexual assault. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with second-degree sexual abuse and fugitive charges.
• During the week of Nov. 18-24, five shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 18-24, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 26 residential/business alarms and 23 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 64 calls.
Rock Hill
• A vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 15 from a home in the 2600 block of McKnight Road. The vehicle was recovered in the University City area.
• Police are investigating a suspected assault reported Nov. 15 in the 500 block of Hinsdale Court.
• Money was taken in a business burglary reported Nov. 18 at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• A firearm was reported stolen Nov. 20 from a vehicle parked at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• Four suspects were arrested Nov. 17 for an attempted burglary in 7300 block of Murdoch Avenue. A suspect was developed from this arrest for the burglary in the 7200 block of Nottingham Avenue the previous week.
• A resident reported his vehicle’s front license plate was lost or stolen in the 800 block of Lordshill Drive Nov. 17.
• A 44-year-old man was arrested Nov. 18 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Police responded to a theft in progress Nov. 19 in the 7400 block of Murdoch Avenue, after two male suspects were seen trying to steal tires from vehicles. The suspects were gone when police arrived.
• A wallet was found along Laclede Station Road Nov. 22 and turned in to police.
• A 45-year-old woman was arrested Nov. 22 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• A 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested Nov. 23 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting and fugitive charges.
Warson Woods
• No report submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• At 3:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, a backpack blower and hedge trimmer were reported stolen overnight from a property management company in the first block of Colonial Village Court.
• A bicycle was recovered Nov. 21 near the entrance to Southwest Park in the 1100 block of South Rock Hill Road and is being held at the police department for safekeeping.
• Between 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 2:19 p.m. on Nov. 22, a wallet was stolen from a student’s book bag at the Webster University Hall in the 500 block of Garden Avenue.
• A fraud was reported Nov. 23 in the first block of East Ravine Avenue. The victim reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming they wanted to provide a refund for a purchase made for the victim’s computer last year. The victim granted the caller remote access to the computer and the caller accessed several bank accounts and transferred funds. At the caller’s instruction, the victim purchased approximately $1,790 in Target gift cards and provided the gift card information to them.
• During the week of Nov. 18-24, police responded to 616 calls for service, 22 auto accidents and 11 alarms and made 37 assists to the fire department.