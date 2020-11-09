Des Peres
• On Oct. 25, a stolen vehicle was recovered in the 12800 block of Pelham Estates Drive.
• On Oct. 25, two shoplifters were processed at West County Center.
• On Oct. 25, three cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a store in the 12800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 26, a shoplifter was taken into custody for stealing two bottles of wine worth $160 total.
• On Oct. 26, construction equipment was reported stolen over the weekend from the 12800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 27, a shoplifter was reported at West County Center.
• On Oct. 27, police received a delayed report of a vehicle theft from the 1200 block of Montour Drive. The vehicle owner said keys were possibly left inside.
• On Oct. 29, a fugitive was arrested at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Oct. 2 at 1:37 p.m., officers investigated a multi-vehicle non-injury crash on the parking lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 27 at 2:53 p.m., Rock Hill Police reported observing a stolen vehicle from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge driving on McKnight Road at Litzsinger Road, as the vehicle did not have any license plates attached and the sales sticker was still affixed. Surveillance footage from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge indicated the two suspects arrived at at approximately 2:40 p.m., and found the vehicle running with no one around. They entered it and drove off the lot. The occupants, described as two African American males, abandoned the stolen vehicle after crashing at McKnight Road at Pine Avenue. The two then entered a second vehicle, apparently driven by an accomplice, and fled the area.
• On Oct. 28, residents of Hawbrook Drive, Oakway Place, Halcyon Drive, Armstrong Drive, Southarm Drive and W. Lockwood Avenue reported their unlocked vehicles were rifled through overnight. Several items were stolen.
• On Oct. 31 at 6:51 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Frederick Lane reported her two daughters were approached by a male in a red vehicle, offering them candy. The male was described as a white male, 30-35 years old, with dark brown hair.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 26, a resident in the 2000 block of Brookcreek Lane reported the overnight theft of a red 2019 BMC Road Machine 02 Three bicycle from their open garage.
• On Oct. 26, two residents in the 600 block of McKinley Avenue reported the thefts of their children’s bicycles. The bicycles are described as a teal and pink Mongoose bicycle and a teal and green Mongoose with 24” Maxus wheels. A neighbor’s doorbell camera caught the theft, which occurred on Thursday, Oct. 22, between 8:17 and 8:21 p.m.
• On Oct. 27 at 7:48 a.m., a resident/business owner in the 700 block of East Monroe Avenue reported the overnight theft of multiple power tools from his unlocked truck.
• On Oct. 27 at 7:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10800 block of Big Bend Boulevard for a burglary in progress. Officers made contact with an individual on Prospect Avenue matching the description of one of the suspects. The surrounding businesses were checked and no signs of a burglary were located. However, a routine computer inquiry resulted in the discovery of a felony drugs warrant out of Warrenton, Missouri. The subject was arrested and transported to the Warrenton Justice Center.
• On Oct. 28 at 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a motion-activated alarm. Surveillance footage shows four subjects forced entry into the store; however, they did not steal anything.
• On Oct. 28 at 7:56 a.m., officers responded to an overnight burglary on Sugar Creek Trails. Evidence suggests a subject or subjects forced entry into the attached garage and then forced entry into the residence while the occupants were asleep. Items from inside the residence and a 2004 dark blue Mercedes CLK 500 were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 29, multiple vehicles were unlawfully entered overnight, in the 1200 block of N. Kirkwood Road and on Woodridge Road.
• On Oct. 30, a retail establishment in the 100 block of E. Argonne Drive reported a shoplifting incident. The suspect was still on scene and was subsequently arrested, charged and released on citation.
• On Oct. 31 at 7:03 a.m., a resident in the 800 block Brookhaven Lane reported the overnight theft of her 2015 Jeep. The ignition key fob was in the Jeep. That evening, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department recovered the Jeep, unoccupied, in the 63108 neighborhood.
• On Oct. 31 at 12:22 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Ruth Drive reported the theft of his leaf blower and power washer from his detached garage. Another resident reported a subwoofer and amplifier were stolen from the trunk of her unlocked vehicle.
• During the week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1, eight shoplifting cases were investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 14 residential/business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 64 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 22, a resident in the 1200 block of McKinley Avenue reported an attempted scam. Subjects posing as FBI agents called the victim to request banking information.
• On Oct. 24, a subject visiting St. Louis was injured in the 1000 block of N. Rock Hill Road when a firework exploded in his face, damaging his left eye. He was transported to a hospital.
• On Oct. 25, three cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a store in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. The subject was last seen going westbound on Manchester in a silver Ford Escort.
• On Oct. 27, a resident in the 2600 block of Bremerton Road reported someone came into her residence and stole jewelry and medications. The victim had a work crew in her home previously.
• On Oct. 27, several mail boxes were broken into at a McKnight Crossing Court.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 22, two men were arrested for shoplifting, trespassing and fugitive warrants in separate incidents at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On Oct. 26, a license plate was reported stolen from the 7800 block of Keswick Place.
• On Oct. 26, police responded to a report of catalytic converters taken from vehicles in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.