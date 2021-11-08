Des Peres
• On Oct. 29, officers responded to vehicle crashes at 13455 Manchester Road, Manchester Road and Blase Avenue, and at Manchester Road and Sams Drive.
• On Oct. 29, officers received several delayed reports of larceny from West County Center.
• On Oct. 31, officers responded to two vehicle crashes at 12332 Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 1, officers responded to vehicle crashes at Dougherty Ferry Road and Des Peres Road, and at Manchester Road and Barrett Station Road.
Glendale
• On Oct. 26 at 7:02 p.m., a 39-year-old Pacific woman was arrested at the St. Louis City Justice Center and charged with identity theft relative to a report on Sept. 3. She was released pending formal charges.
• On Oct. 28 at 5:24 p.m., officers investigated a two-vehicle crash on N. Berry Road at W. Lockwood Avenue.
• On Oct. 29 at 4:22 p.m., management of Lindell Bank, 10018 Manchester Road, reported an irate customer who made inappropriate comments to staff and left the area. The bank was secured and provided extra patrol for the evening until closed.
• On Oct. 30 at 10:01 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Algonquinwood Place reported several juveniles running through the neighborhood ringing doorbells and running away.
• On Oct. 30 at 11:14 p.m., a resident of the 400 block of Elm Avenue reported his vehicle was sideswiped by a dark colored Nissan passenger vehicle while it was legally parked in the 100 block of Edwin Avenue.
• On Oct. 31 at 9:17 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Algonquinwood Place reported a group of juveniles was harassing other juvenile trick-or-treaters in the area.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 25, residents in the 300 block of Par and the 700 block of N. Woodlawn reported an unknown person entered their parked, unlocked vehicles overnight and stole several small items.
• On Oct. 26 at 9:29 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of Woodgate reported the overnight theft of their blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata from their driveway. The vehicle was unlocked and had a spare key in the driver door storage area.
• On Oct. 27 at 8 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Julian Place reported the overnight theft of their black 2019 Nissan Armada from their attached garage. On Oct. 28, the vehicle was located in a neighborhood north of Forest Park.
• On Oct. 29, starting at 1 a.m., officers began investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the area of the 500 block of S. Clay and Fieldmount. Most of the vehicles had windows busted out.
• On Oct. 29 at 4:48 a.m., an employee parked in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported his work vehicle was broken into while he was inside. The rear driver side window had been busted out and a small amount of change had been stolen.
• On Oct. 30 at 1:17 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Clay reported the overnight theft of their black 2009 Audi A5. The keys were not inside of the vehicle when it was stolen.
• On Oct. 30 at 7:33 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Rockridge reported the overnight theft of a handgun from his unlocked vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 23, police caught a shoplifter at a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The subject had many items from the reporting business, as well as from other businesses.
• On Oct. 27, a handgun was reported stolen from a truck in the 1600 block of Salem Hills.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 26, officers observed a security guard with one male and one female at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road. Security was attempting to stop the two after they stole various merchandise. The 39-year-old female was arrested and released to St. Louis County on a felony warrant. The 22-year-old male was arrested on a felony warrant through St. Louis City, and he was released to them.
• On Oct. 27, a resident of Cardinal Ritter Senior Services reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter sometime in the past few days.
• On Oct. 28, a worker at Edge Fitness, 7319 Watson Road, reported the theft of his green 2003 Ford F250 truck from the parking lot.
• On Oct. 30, a resident of the 7500 block of Weil Ave reported the theft of his silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma from his driveway overnight. It is believed the key fob was inside the vehicle.
• On Oct. 30, a driver at a traffic stop near Weil Ave. and Glennon Drive was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 25 at 4:36 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Lithia Ave. discovered their firearm was missing. The firearm was last seen on Oct. 21.
• On Oct. 26 at 8:54 a.m., a victim at a business in the 3100 block of S. Brentwood Blvd. reported that sometime overnight, catalytic converters were stolen from three of their vehicles.
• On Oct. 29 at 3:03 a.m., a victim at a business in the 100 block of N. Elm Ave. reported someone stole their vehicle from the parking lot. A person of interest has been identified.
• On Oct. 30 at 2:16 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Oakwood Ave. reported someone intentionally slashed the tires of their vehicle.
• On Oct. 30 at 7:26 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Summit Ave. reported that sometime overnight someone forced entry into their enclosed porch and stole their bicycle.
• On Oct. 30 at 10:32 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Newport Ave. reported someone damaged their lawn decorations.
• On Oct. 30 at 1:38 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Edgar Road reported they found a sliver BMX bicycle. The bicycle was transported to the Webster Groves Police Department for safekeeping.
• On Oct. 30, a victim in the 400 block of Fairlawn Ave. reported sometime between 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 30, someone intentionally slashed their trampoline.
• On Oct. 31 at 1:48 p.m., a caller in the 1000 block of N. Bompart Ave. reported that someone who had previously been warned not to trespass was on their property. The subject was arrested and formal charges are pending.