Des Peres
• On Oct. 26, a vehicle crash was reported at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road in which one vehicle left the scene of the accident.
• On Oct. 27 at 5:16 a.m., police responded to a burglary in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. Someone forced open the back door to a business and located the keys to a Ford F-150 truck, which was subsequently stolen. The vehicle was tracked with GPS and located, unoccupied, in the city of St. Louis with stolen merchandise inside.
• On Oct. 28 at 11:24 a.m., a caller reported they were assaulted by two females in the 13400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 28 at 3:31 p.m., officers observed a subject going through cars in the 1000 block of Grupp Road. The subject was located and arrested.
• On Oct. 30 at 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at northbound I-270 and Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 30 at 2:08 p.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered at West County Center. Two female juveniles were taken into custody.
• On Oct. 30 at 7:35 p.m., an unlocked Kia was stolen from an open garage in the 12400 block of Ridgefield Drive. The vehicle was recovered later that day.
• On Oct. 30 at 8:41 p.m., an unlocked vehicle was reported gone through in the 12300 block of Borcherding Lane. Nothing was taken.
Glendale
• On Oct. 24 at 4:51 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 25, a resident of the 200 block of Edwin Ave. reported his two vehicles were stolen from his driveway sometime between 3:30 and 4:45 a.m. on this date. The keys were left inside the vehicles.
• On Oct. 28 at 4:13 p.m., a resident of the 400 block of N. Sappington Road reported a suspicious female rummaging through a construction dumpster on her property. The woman claimed to be the niece of the contractor who had given her permission to look for scrap metal. The contractor advised he did not know the woman. She was sent on her way with a trespass warning.
• On Oct. 29 at 10:17 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 200 block of Edwin Avenue. A 28-year-old Rock Hill woman was arrested at the scene as a fugitive of the Kirkwood Police Department and released to Kirkwood authorities.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Oct. 24 at 11:50 p.m., officers made contact with a suspicious person in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. A routine computer check revealed the subject had active felony arrest warrants in the state of Maryland related to child pornography. The subject was arrested and transported to await extradition.
• On Oct. 26 at 5:55 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Woodlawn Grove reported his vehicle was stolen from his open garage. Later in the day, the vehicle was recovered in the Central West End neighborhood.
• On Oct. 26, a resident in the 900 block of N. Woodlawn Ave. received a phone call from a man who falsely claimed to be from the Ladue Police Department. The victim questioned him and he told her that his supervisor would be contacting her. The victim then received a call from the Ladue Police Department phone number. A different man, who claimed to be a lieutenant, said the victim was an expert witness for a high-profile jury trial and she had not shown up despite signing a subpoena. The victim was advised she could pay bond over the phone to avoid arrest. The victim sent $1,000 through the Zelle app to an out-of-state area code.
• On Oct. 26 at 6:40 p.m., a grocery store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of tequila. The suspect was located and arrested.
• On Oct. 27 at 11:42 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Rollingwood reported that he saw multiple suspects going through his vehicle. The suspects proceeded down the street, checking for other unlocked vehicles. As the suspects started driving away in a silver Kia Soul, the resident exchanged words with the suspects and threw a bottle of Aleve at their vehicle. One of the suspects said, “I’ll shoot you,” and fired one shot toward him before leaving the area.
• On Oct. 27 at 11:50 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Fillmore reported damage to her vehicle consistent with attempted theft. A wallet was stolen from within.
• On Oct. 28 at 8:42 a.m., two victims in the 200 block of W. Rosehill reported damage to their vehicles overnight consistent with attempted thefts.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 21, several tools were stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 21, a woman asked police why her vehicle was towed from a driveway in the 300 block of Eldridge Ave. The driveway was not hers to park in.
• On Oct. 26, a burglary was reported at a restaurant in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. A rear glass door was broken to gain entry.
Shrewsbury
• On Oct. 30 at 1:09 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 7200 block of Watson Road for a subject with a severe cut on his leg. Upon arrival, officers located two businesses in Mackenzie Pointe Plaza with broken windows. The 38-year-old St. Louis man was arrested on two counts of burglary.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 27 at 7:40 p.m., a fraud victim in the 8000 block of Watson Road advised they were contacted by an individual claiming to be a manager of a business who directed them to deposit cash into a Bitcoin ATM and transfer it to them electronically.
• On Oct. 28 at 8:43 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Planthurst Road reported their vehicle was stolen overnight while it was parked in their driveway.
• On Oct. 28 at 9:52 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Westborough Place reported their vehicle was stolen overnight while it was parked in their driveway.
• On Oct. 30 at 11:42 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Garden Ave. reported someone threw a pumpkin through the windshield of their vehicle.