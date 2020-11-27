Des Peres
• On Nov. 13, police responded to a shoplifting incident at West County Center. Clothes were taken.
• On Nov. 13, police responded to a vehicle accident at southbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry after a caller observed an SUV strike the center median and continue to drive. The vehicle was located unoccupied and locked on the shoulder of the exit ramp.
• On Nov. 14, stealing was reported at West County Center.
• On Nov. 15, marijuana stems were located in a paper towel inside the men’s restroom at Barnes & Noble.
• On Nov. 17, police responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center. The suspect failed to stop for loss prevention officers and fled the scene in a two-door red coupe. No items were taken.
• On Nov. 17, a caller reported their vehicle was stolen by a co-worker at Twin Pine. The vehicle was recovered by Charlack Police Department and the thief was arrested.
Glendale
• On Nov. 15 at 10:15 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Flynn Forest Lane reported multiple fraudulent charges on his credit card during the past several months.
• On Nov. 16 at 10:17 a.m., officers assisted a stranded tractor-trailer driver who ignored the “Road Closed” signs on Berry Road and continued on until he could not drive any farther. Officers assisted getting him back to his route and counseled him on paying better attention to signs that say, “Road Closed.”
• On Nov. 17 at 6:54 p.m., officers returned seized property to its rightful owner. The property was seized in an arrest of a felony suspect in the unit block of Berrywood Drive on Oct. 2, 2019.
• On Nov. 18 at 12:44 a.m., a shotgun, case and ammunition reported stolen from a residence in the 400 block of North Berry Road on June 19, 2020, was recovered during an arrest in Fayetteville, Illinois. Fayetteville Police arrested a 56-year-old male suspect. Formal charges are pending. The shotgun, case and ammunition will be returned to the victim when possible.
• On Nov. 18 at 1:02 p.m., officers assisted the Glendale Fire Department with a report of wires down in the 1300 block of Greentree Lane. Same were determined to be phone and cable lines. The respective utilities were notified for repairs.
• On Nov. 18 at 4:32 p.m., officers investigated a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Nancy Carol Lane. The situation was de-escalated and parties were separated for the evening.
• On Nov. 20, Webster Groves Police recovered a medical laser reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the unit block of Cheyenne Court. The laser was recovered inside the trunk of a vehicle stolen in Webster Groves and recovered in North St. Louis County on Nov. 19.
• On Nov. 21, officers detained three suspects wanted by the Crestwood Police Department for stealing from vehicles. The men were entering a ride share van at QuikTrip, 9951 Big Bend Boulevard. The three suspects, a 20-year-old Jennings man, a 17-year-old University City man, and a 16-year-old Berkeley juvenile, were taken into custody by Crestwood Police and charged with stealing, fraudulent use of a credit device and possession of a firearm.
• On Nov. 21, a resident of the unit block of Trevillian Avenue reported a leaf blower and tow hitch were stolen sometime during the past two weeks. The resident was unsure of the date and location of the theft.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 16, a resident in the 300 block of N. Woodlawn Ave. reported the overnight theft of her wallet from her vehicle. The suspect broke the front driver’s side window and entered the vehicle while it was parked in the driveway.
• On Nov. 19, a resident reported they fell victim to an online scam. The victim stated he gave an individual he thought was with an anti-virus corporation remote access to his computer in an effort to facilitate a refund. During this transaction, the caller convinced the victim to purchase $2,000 in gift cards and provide the caller with the redemption numbers to fix an error.
• On Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m., a victim reported her vehicle had been broken into while parked at Green Tree Park off Marshall Road. As she was returning to her vehicle, the victim observed an older white 4-door sedan parked next to her vehicle. As she got closer, the white car sped out of the parking lot toward Big Bend Road. The victim then noticed the rear driver’s window was broken and her bag had been stolen.
• On Nov. 19 at 6:23 p.m., a victim reported her purse had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle while she was inside a car dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road.
• During the week of Nov. 16-22, three shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 16-22, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 22 residential/business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 51 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 12, a resident of the 500 block of Marick Drive reported someone had gone through her vehicles parked in her driveway. Nothing was taken.
• On Nov. 13, a caller reported that someone was attempting to strike her vehicle while in the parking lot of a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 15, a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road reported a female stole three bottles of liquor.
• On Nov. 18, a suspect was arrested after stealing food from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 18, a caller reported his wallet and some money were stolen from his truck while parked at a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 18, a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road reported a suspect walked out with several bottles of liquor, got into a waiting truck and fled, headed east on Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 17 at 11:20 a.m., shoplifting was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. The manager reported two male subjects entered the store and stole liquor and laundry detergent. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a red Chevrolet Suburban.
• On Nov. 19 at 7:13 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1000 block of Bell Avenue. The victim reported sometime between 7 a.m. and 7:13 a.m., someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole it from their residence.
• On Nov. 20 at 6:06 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Providence Avenue. The victim reported sometime overnight, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their firearm.
• On Nov. 20 at 6:09 a.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. The manager reported an employee had been stealing money from the cash register. A suspect was identified and taken into custody and charges are pending.
• On Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Turf Court. The victim reported that sometime on Nov. 21, someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• During the week of Nov. 16 - 22, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 423 calls for service, 10 auto accidents and 16 alarms and assisted the fire department 28 times.