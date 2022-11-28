Des Peres
• On Nov. 19 at 8:05 p.m., items were stolen from a truck parked at West County Center.
• On Nov. 21 at 6:42 p.m., a subject was arrested for outstanding warrants in the 900 block of Holschen.
Glendale
• On Nov. 14 at 9:02 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Bennett Avenue.
• On Nov. 16 at 7:39 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at North Sappington Road.
• On Nov. 17 at 7:13 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Andrew Drive.
• On Nov. 18 at 5:17 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Venneman Avenue at Juanita Avenue.
• On Nov. 19 at 11:51 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Cornelia Ave. reported the loss/theft of his vehicle’s front license plate.
• On Nov. 19 at 4:02 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash that occurred during the overnight hours in the unit block of Armstrong Drive. The striking vehicle left the scene.
• On Nov. 19 at 6:26 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place reported someone rummaged through her unlocked vehicle. Nothing was taken.
• On Nov. 19 at 7:49 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Elm Ave. reported someone stole car keys from his unlocked vehicle.
• On Nov. 20, a resident of the 1100 block of Glenway Drive reported someone stole items from her unlocked vehicle overnight. Early that morning, another resident discovered the victim’s purse at North Sappington Road and Victoria Place. Her credit cards were discovered in the 800 block of Queen Anne Place. One of the credit cards and a driver’s license are not yet accounted for.
• On Nov. 20 at 7:28 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place reported his unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight. Nothing was taken.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 12, a resident of the 1000 block of Raritan Drive reported his license plate was stolen sometime during the day.
• On Nov. 15, the owner of a vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 9200 block of Litzinger Road reported their vehicle was rifled through overnight. Nothing was taken.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 14, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a delayed report of a robbery. An employee confronted a subject pushing out a cart full of merchandise that had not been paid for. The suspect grabbed the handle of what was either a knife or a screwdriver and told the employee he was going to stab him. The suspect then escaped with the stolen merchandise. Responding officers identified the suspect and his vehicle.
• During the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to two shoplifting incidents along the Watson Road business corridor, nine motor vehicle accidents, and four residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 19 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 14 at 6:44 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Rose Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen sometime overnight while it was parked, unlocked, and in the street with the keys inside.
• On Nov. 16 at 1:19 p.m., a caller at a business in the 3100 block of S. Brentwood Blvd. reported a subject consumed food and left without paying. The subject later returned, took an item and refused to pay. The subject was located by police and arrested for the theft.
• On Nov. 16 at 2:46 p.m., a caller in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. discovered several items misplaced inside the building and a broken window. A review of the video surveillance recording revealed an unknown subject gained entry overnight.
• On Nov. 16 at 9:08 p.m., a package was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of Belleview Ave. A doorbell camera captured the theft.
• On Nov. 18 at 11:08 a.m., a victim in the 8700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen while it was parked, unlocked, with the keys inside on the street in front of a business. The vehicle was recovered a short time later using a GPS tracking application.
• During the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 343 calls for service, 17 vehicle accidents and three alarms. The police department also assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 54 times.