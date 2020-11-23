Des Peres
• On Nov. 7, one female suspect was arrested and released on summons after causing a disturbance at West County Center.
• On Nov. 8, three suspects were reported checking cars in the Nordstrom parking lot at West County Center. The suspects stole a pair of headphones and fled in a black Nissan Altima.
• On Nov. 9, larceny was reported from a store in the 13230 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 9, several shoplifting incidents occurred at West County Center.
• On Nov. 10, a suspicious vehicle was located via license plate recognition in the level one Ballas garage at West County Center. The driver had warrants for second degree domestic assault, kidnapping and unlawful use of weapons. The suspect was taken into custody, booked and transported to the Overland Police Department.
Glendale
• On Nov. 12, three residents of the unit block of Springfield Court reported their unlocked vehicles were rummaged through during the night. Nothing was taken.
• On Nov. 12 at 8:12 a.m., a resident of the 1100 block of North Berry Road reported finding a golf club hidden in the shrubbery of his property. The club was brought to the station where it is being held for safekeeping until the owner can be identified.
• On Nov. 12 at 11:22 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Cheyenne Court reported a therapeutic medical laser unit was stolen from his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night.
• On Nov. 13 at 9:52 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Berrywood Drive reported her purse, containing cash and credit cards, was stolen from her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. The items were recovered on Nov. 14 in University City, after some of the credit cards had been used fraudulently.
• On Nov. 13 at 12:17 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the parking lot of Hanneke’s Market, 190 N. Sappington Road.
• On Nov. 15 at 2:22 p.m.,a resident of the 1100 block of North Berry Road reported finding a second golf club hidden in the shrubbery of his property. The club was brought to the station where it is being held for safekeeping until the owner can be identified.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 11 at 5:10 p.m., a vehicle owner in the 700 block of South Kirkwood Road reported a pistol was stolen from his unlocked vehicle while he was at work. The theft occurred between 12:30 and 5:10 p.m.
• On Nov. 11, a resident fell victim to an Amazon scam and was convinced to purchase a $500 Best Buy gift card and provide the redemption codes to stop the damage to her account. The victim terminated the connection when the callers asked for more money.
• On Nov. 12 at 8:27 p.m., a department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident and described the suspect as a “cross-eyed black female” driving a gold basic-looking truck. The suspect stole several bottles of alcohol and seasonal items valued at approximately $243. The same store reported the same female had stolen several bottles of Tito’s Vodka earlier in the month, on Nov. 2.
• On Nov. 14 at 2:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to a church in the 1000 block of South Glenwood Lane for a report of an alarm going off on the shed. Evidence supported an attempt had been made to unlawfully enter the shed, but entry was not gained. Video surveillance showed at 2:17 a.m., a white, older Ford F-150 super cab pickup truck entered the property from the overpass. The vehicle stopped south of the shed and a tall black male exited and retrieved a crowbar from the passenger side. The subject can be seen prying the top lock off the door and pulling. The subject then got back into the truck and left the parking lot, heading south on South Glendale Lane.
• On Nov. 14, a Kirkwood Parks Department employee reported spray-painted graffiti on the back of a city-owned building off Lions Road. The damage was done within the last week.
• During the week of Nov. 9-15, four shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 9-15, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 28 residential/business alarms and 15 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 56 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 8, a subject was reported harassing customers at a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 9, a resident of the 800 block of Blossom Drive reported his vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle did not leave any information.
• On Nov. 10, a resident of the 1000 block of Raritan Drive reported that two of her vehicle’s tires were slashed.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 9, a 43-year-old man was arrested for trespassing in the 4600 block of Murdoch Avenue after he was going to homes and knocking on doors and refusing to leave.
• On Nov. 14, police took a report of a package stolen from the 7700 block of Attingham after it was delivered and left on the front porch.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 12 at 6:35 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Reasnor Avenue. The victim reported their unlocked vehicle was taken from the driveway some time overnight.
• On Nov. 12 at 10:35 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Selma Avenue. The victim reported sometime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 someone stole jewelry.
• On Nov. 12 at 5:41 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Rock Hill Road. The victim reported sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. someone entered the garage and stole a generator.
• During the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15, the police department responded to 488 calls for service, 13 auto accidents, 11 alarms and assisted the fire department 29 times.