Des Peres
• On Nov. 16 at 3:24 a.m., officers were called for a larceny in progress at 1003 Lindemann Road.
• On Nov. 16 at 10:41 a.m., officers were called for a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Nov. 16 at 2:57 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Nov. 7 at 7:03 a.m., a 57-year-old north St. Louis County man was arrested at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, and charged with stealing a firearm, which was reported stolen after the victim brought his vehicle in for service. The firearm was recovered and returned to the victim.
• On Nov. 12 at 6:27 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Glenway Drive reported his vehicle’s window shattered while he was driving on Interstate 64 at Hampton Avenue.
• On Nov. 13 at 3:12 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a black SUV and a gray Honda with no headlights speeding eastbound on Manchester Road from N. Sappington Road. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles, but abandoned the chase due to their erratic driving and high rates of speed. A short time later, the Honda crashed on Eager Road at Interstate 170. The driver fled and was picked up by the SUV driver. A resident of Winnetka Lane confirmed his Honda had been stolen. The keys were found on the passenger floorboard. The vehicle was returned to its owner.
• On Nov. 13 at 6:04 p.m., officers investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a deer on Manchester Road at Andrew Drive. There was minor damage to the vehicle and the deer continued north into Warson Woods.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 8 at 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a motor vehicle accident. A vehicle had backed into several parked vehicles. The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On Nov. 9 at 10:07 a.m., a restaurant in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported an employee stole money from the business safe. Detectives identified and located the employee at his residence, where he was arrested and charged.
• On Nov. 10 at 6:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10400 block of Manchester Road where several male subjects were vandalizing a vacant building with spray paint. The subjects fled, but a witness provided information to identify a suspect. One suspect has been arrested.
• On Nov. 13 at 4:18 a.m., officers located numerous parked vehicles that had been broken into on parking lots located in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Nov. 13 at 8:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Saratoga Street in response to multiple gunshots fired into a residence. Officers located several spent shell casings and documented bullet holes in the exterior of the residence. The suspects were gone prior to police arrival.
• During the week of Nov. 8-14, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 26 residential/business alarms and 22 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted fire/EMS on 67 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 4, an officer was called for a traffic accident at the intersection of Manchester and N. Rock Hill Road. A driver did not see that a vehicle had stopped in front of her vehicle to make a left turn and caused a collision. No injuries were reported.
• On Nov. 5, several items were stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of a man exposing himself in the 9500 block of Manchester Road. The subject left the area following police arrival.
• On Nov. 10, a subject stopped for a traffic offense in the 9400 block of Manchester Road was determined to be wanted for another traffic offence in the city and was arrested.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 8, officers responded to the area of Laclede Station Road and Kenridge Lane for a report of a dog struck by a vehicle. Officers determined it was a Halloween wig that looked like a dog. It was disposed of to prevent any further confusion and heartbreak.
• On Nov. 12, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7800 block of Keswick Place. A search of the vehicle located a felony amount of narcotics as well as a firearm. The 24-year-old male was arrested.
• On Nov. 13, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 7700 block of Watson Road that was traveling 90 mph in a 40 mph zone. A search of the vehicle revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The 23-year-old driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
• On Nov. 13, a 23-year-old driver fled during a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Shrewsbury Ave. despite the fact that he had already identified himself to an officer. Numerous charges are pending.
• On Nov. 14, just after 10 a.m., a citizen reported an altercation at northbound Shrewsbury and Sutherland Ave. The victim was stopped at a red light when a young man motioned to the driver and told him his rear passenger-side tire was flat. The victim turned and stopped just east of the intersection to check the tire, leaving the door open and the car running. At that point, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and attempted to steal the vehicle. The suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation inside the vehicle. The victim removed the suspect from the vehicle, but the suspect broke free, heading southeast across the fields at Ackfeld Park. After attempting to hide, the suspect was located by Shrewsbury police officers. The suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile from Florissant.
• On Nov. 14, a customer’s purse was stolen as she was loading her vehicle at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 12 at 10:18 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of Drayton Ave. reported that sometime overnight someone stole their gray 2007 Toyota Camry from their residence. Keys to the vehicle had been left inside.
• During the week of Nov. 8-14, the police department responded to 522 calls for service, 17 auto accidents and six alarm,s and assisted the fire department 38 times.