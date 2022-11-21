Des Peres
• On Nov. 9 at 12:13 p.m., officers were called for subjects at West County Center who were attempting to remove sensors from merchandise.
• On Nov. 11 at 8:07 p.m., officers arrested a subject driving with a revoked license in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. The subject was also wanted for warrants out of Des Peres.
• On Nov. 12 at 7:23 a.m., a subject with Des Peres warrants was arrested in the 14300 block of Manchester Road. The subject was also wanted for warrants out of the city of St. Louis.
• On Nov. 14 at 3:49 p.m., the driver’s side window of a vehicle was broken out at West County Center. Nothing was taken.
Glendale
• On Nov. 7 at 5 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 1200 block of N. Berry Road wherein a deer struck a southbound vehicle. The deer suffered life-threatening injuries and was euthanized at the scene by officers.
• On Nov. 9 at 7:57 p.m., a 59-year-old Chesterfield man was arrested at the intersection of North Berry Road and West Kirkham Avenue, and charged with driving while intoxicated, improper lane use and no proof of insurance.
• On Nov. 10 at 1:36 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of North Berry Road and Manchester Road.
• Officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of West Kirkham Avenue at North Berry Road. One driver was cited for failure to yield to traffic and failure to wear a seatbelt.
• On Nov. 11 at 12:41 a.m., officers found four adult males trespassing on the 10th tee box of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road. They were advised to leave the property.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 8 at 11:20 a.m., four juvenile boys were detained and charged with property damage for spray painting walls in the north parking garage in the 200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Nov. 10, the Kirkwood Police Department received notification from the Sauget, Illinois, police department that officers there had recovered a handgun that was reported stolen out of Kirkwood in December of 2020. The victim had originally reported that his vehicle’s window was broken out and his handgun was stolen from his vehicle while he was shopping in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On Nov. 13 at 12:15 p.m., a representative for a retail store in the 300 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a juvenile customer stole cookies from the counter top. The cookies, intended for dogs, were valued at $20.
• During the week of Nov. 8 to 13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to two crisis intervention-related calls, four shoplifting incidents in the 1000 to 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 23 residential/business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the fire/EMS department on 78 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Nov. 8, officers responded to a theft from a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. After being caught by police, the suspect returned to the business and paid for their merchandise.
• On Nov. 9, a suspect was taken into custody in the 800 block of Leonard Ave. following an assault. No serious injuries were reported.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 9, an officer responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of a theft from an unlocked gym locker.
• On Nov. 10, a resident of the 7500 block of Triwoods reported he loaned his vehicle to a roommate, who never returned it. When the roommate was contacted, she said their other roommate took the car from her. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Nov. 11, a resident of the 7600 block of Watson Road reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On Nov. 13, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a shoplifting. Officers located the suspect in the area. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, and resisted arrest when officers caught up to him. Officers safely took him into custody without injury. Narcotics packaged for sale were located in the suspect’s pocket and he was also determined to have several outstanding warrants.
• On Nov. 13, officers responded to a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for a report of a customer knowingly attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The woman was arrested.
• During the week of Nov. 7 through 13, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to one shoplifting incident, 12 motor vehicle accidents, and three residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the fire/EMS department on 23 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 7 at 8:17 p.m., a male subject stole a cell phone from a display case at a store in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road.
• On Nov. 9 at 7:35 p.m., the victim of a stabbing was discovered in the 100 block of Almentor Ave. The male victim was transported to a hospital and died. The suspect was taken into custody. See story on page 4A.
• On Nov. 11 at 1:37 p.m., a victim in the 8000 block of Watson Road was waiting inside a running vehicle when they were confronted by unknown subjects who displayed a firearm and pushed them out of the vehicle. The subjects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.
• On Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m., a victim in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported they parked their vehicle, left the key inside and went into a business. While inside the business, the person observed someone enter their vehicle and drive off.
• On Nov. 12 at 9:12 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of N. Elm Ave. reported the vehicle they were test driving had been stolen sometime in the early morning hours while it was parked. The key fob was inside the vehicle at the time of theft.
• On Nov. 13 at 7:41 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of California Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen from their open garage while it was parked with the key inside.
• During the week of Nov. 7 through 13, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 411 calls for service, eight vehicle accidents and four alarms, and assisted the fire department 52 times.