Des Peres
Glendale
• On Nov. 2 at 11:01 a.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash. A landscaping truck struck the drive-up structure of Lindell Bank, 10018 Manchester Road, and left the scene. A 32-year-old Richmond Heights man was identified as the driver and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
• On Nov. 4 at 1:52 a.m., a Toyota Prius reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Cornelia Avenue on Oct. 17, was recovered abandoned in Webster Groves.
• On Nov. 6 at 8:18 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Hilliard Road reported construction workers were harassing her by displaying political signs on their vehicles in response to the political signs in her front yard. Officers contacted the construction foreman, who asked his workers to remove their signs as a courtesy to the resident.
• On Nov. 6 at 7:56 p.m., officers investigated a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 8 at 8:50 p.m., a St. Louis City man reported while driving eastbound on West Lockwood Avenue at North Berry Road, his vehicle was struck by eggs thrown by the occupants of a passing vehicle. Investigation revealed several other vehicles in the area were struck by the eggs. Two juvenile males were identified as being responsible.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 2, a resident in the 1900 block of Grassy Ridge reported the overnight theft of sunglasses, keys and loose change from her unlocked vehicle and from a vehicle parked inside her open garage.
• On Nov. 2 at 9:47 a.m., a suspect was arrested and charged for a shoplifting incident at a convenience store in the 11100 block of Big Bend Road.
• On Nov,. 2, a resident in the 1900 block of Reith Terrace reported her vehicle was unlawfully entered overnight and her wallet was stolen from the glove box.
• On Nov. 3 at 5:38 p.m., a department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported unknown suspects stole approximately $128 in body wash. The suspects left the area in a tan four-door Chrysler sedan.
• On Nov. 6 at 7:20 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Attucks Street reported the overnight theft of her fanny pack and contents from her unlocked vehicle. Later in the day, her fanny pack was located in the parking lot of Bishops Gate apartments.
• On Nov. 6 at 7:30 a.m., an automotive repair shop in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported several dropped off keys were stolen overnight and one set of keys was used to steal a vehicle which had been left for repair. Surveillance footage revealed the crime occurred just after 1 a.m. The stolen vehicle was located on Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of N. Harrison Ave.
• On Nov. 7 at 7:35 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of N. Harrison Ave. reported someone went into their open garage and stole items out of their unlocked vehicles.
• On Nov. 8 at 9:35 a.m., Kirkwood parks personnel reported spray painted graffiti on the pavement near the pool.
• On Nov. 8 at 6:23 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported from a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 2-8, five shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Nov. 2-8, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 21 residential/business alarms and 23 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 62 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Oct. 29, a property damage report was taken in response to a damaged downspout discovered by a homeowner in the 1200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.
• On Oct. 30, a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Oct. 31, a customer stole two baskets of alcohol and electronics from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• On Nov. 2, a package was stolen from a residence in the 2600 block of McKnight Road.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 1, police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations at Laclede Station Road and Murdoch Avenue. The plate on the vehicle had been stolen from a car dealership in St. Louis City.
• On Nov. 1, a car window was broken out in the 800 block of Ravensridge. Nothing inside the vehicle was disturbed.
• On Nov. 2, police responded to an assault at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road between two employees.
• On Nov. 5, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing and peace disturbance at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On Nov. 7, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 7800 block of Grove Avenue. The vehicle was stolen from the driveway after a key was located in another vehicle in the driveway.
• On Nov. 7, an 18-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence and attempted burglary in the 5000 block of Danbury Avenue. He was charged with domestic assault and attempted burglary.
• On Nov. 8, a 34-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• On Oct. 26 at 4:47 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 7800 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The victim reported sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26, someone stole the catalytic converter off their vehicle.
• On Oct. 28 at 7:56 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from the first block of Wrenwood Court. The victim reported they left their vehicle running to warm up and someone stole it from their driveway.
• On Oct. 31 at 1:52 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue. The victim reported sometime between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their purse.
• During the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 407 calls for service, 10 auto accidents and 9 alarms and assisted the fire department 33 times.