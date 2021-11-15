Des Peres
• On Nov. 5 at 11:37 a.m., officers were called for a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Nov. 7 at 4:16 a.m., officers were called for a burglary in progress in the 1600 block of Dunmorr Drive.
• On Nov. 7 at 11:34 a.m., officers were called for shots fired at Manchester Road and Old Des Peres Road.
Glendale
• On Nov. 1 at 12:47 p.m., a customer of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a firearm was missing from his vehicle when he retrieved it from the service department. Management is cooperating with the investigation.
• On Nov. 3 at 9:36 a.m., a 19-year-old Florissant man was arrested at the Hazelwood Police Department and charged with receiving stolen property regarding his alleged involvement in a property theft reported on May 22.
• On Nov. 4 at 9:13 a.m., officers responded to Lindell Bank, 10018 Manchester Road, for a disturbance involving an irate former customer. The customer was advised his accounts have been closed and not to return to the property due to harassing and threatening comments he made.
• On Nov. 7 at 12:43 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of N. Sappington Road reported arriving home and finding an unknown male sleeping in her home. The man proved to be the woman’s husband who came home early from a camping trip.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Nov. 2 at 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Big Bend and South Kirkwood Road. The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and several other violations.
• On Nov. 4 at 6:55 a.m., a caller from a business in the 500 block of Leffingwell reported the overnight theft of motorcycles and motorcycle equipment from a parked, locked trailer on the property. The latches on the trailer doors were damaged. Just prior to the theft, the suspects broke into a storage locker in the 300 block of Leffingwell, stealing miscellaneous equipment.
• On Nov. 4 at 7:11 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of Clemens Court reported the theft of her blue 2008 Mazda CX9. The victim started her vehicle at 7:03 a.m. to let it warm up for a bit. At 7:08 a.m., she noticed her vehicle was gone.
• On Nov. 5 at 1:07 p.m., a business owner in the 400 block of E. Clinton Place reported the overnight theft of a leaf blower from his property.
• On Nov. 5 at 7:45 p.m., a department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a shoplifter injured a sales clerk as she was attempting to retrieve the merchandise. The shoplifter fled the scene prior to police arrival.
• On Nov. 6 at 2:47 p.m., a store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a shoplifting incident involving 49 cartons of cigarettes. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
• On Nov. 7 at 1:10 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road. Officers discovered an unknown suspect broke a window and entered the business, but no items were reported stolen or disturbed.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On Nov. 4, officers arrested a 26-year-old male for shoplifting at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road. Various stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.
• On Nov. 4, a resident of the 5100 block of Shrewsbury Ave. reported the theft of a tan 1999 Toyota Corolla while it was warming up with the keys inside. Later that day, a St. Louis City officer recovered the vehicle in south St. Louis.
• On Nov. 5, a resident of the 7400 block of Nottingham reported his unlocked vehicle was rifled through just before 10:30 p.m. Nothing was stolen.
• On Nov. 8, The Villas of Kenrick reported damage to their work truck’s door locks and ignition. Nothing was taken.
• On Nov. 8, officers responded to Sally Beauty Supply, 7263 Watson Road, for a report of a shoplifting. The subject was gone on officers arrival, but police quickly identified the suspect. The search continues.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Nov. 1 at 9:04 a.m., a victim at a business in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that sometime between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, someone forced entry into the building.
• On Nov. 1 at 9:10 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Summit Ave. reported an unknown male subject entered their vehicle and stole their sunglasses and earphones.
• On Nov. 1 at 2:09 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Oakwood Ave. reported that sometime between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, someone slashed their vehicle’s tires and egged their house.
• On Nov. 11 at 2:59 p.m., a victim in the 8700 block of Watson Road reported someone purchased a cell phone using their account information.
• On Nov. 2 at 10:57 a.m., a caller at a business in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that sometime between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 someone damaged several tents on their property.
• On Nov. 3 at 5 a.m., four victims in the 1000 block of Tuxedo Blvd. reported someone had intentionally damaged their vehicles’ windows.
• On Nov. 3 at 8:28 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Atalanta Ave. reported that someone stole their vehicle while it was left unattended to warm up with the engine running in their driveway.
• On Nov. 4 at 7:25 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Linum Lane reported someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On Nov. 5 at 8:25 a.m., a victim at a business in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported that sometime overnight, someone stole the catalytic converter off of their vehicle.
• On Nov. 5 at 11:36 a.m., a caller at a business in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported between 2:10-2:17 a.m. on Nov. 4, someone stole the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle.
• On Nov. 6 at 12:26 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported that someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their electronic speaker.
• On Nov. 6 at 9:01 p.m., a victim at a business in the 200 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported someone stole a firearm from their vehicle while it was parked and locked. There was no sign of forced entry into the vehicle.