Des Peres
• On April 24, officers responded to reports of shots fired with injuries on northbound I-270 north of Manchester Road.
• On April 25, officers responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of Roth. The suspect(s) forced entry through the rear window.
• On April 27, a burglary was reported at an address on Candlewick. Rings were stolen from the residence.
Glendale
• On April 27, officers found an illegally-parked vehicle in the 700 block of Venneman Avenue. A ticket was issued.
• On April 28, a resident of the 700 block of Fuhrmann Terrace reported a suspicious female who came to his door asking questions about a neighbor who was not home at the time. As the report was slightly delayed, the woman was not on scene when police arrived.
• On April 28, a passing motorist reported approximately 20 teenagers playing football on the parking lot of the Christian Life Center, 1333 W. Lockwood Avenue. An officer informed the group of proper social distancing measures.
• On April 28, a resident of the unit block of Frederick Lane reported hearing a gunshot. All was quiet upon officer arrival. Officers spoke to several residents who did not hear anything.
• On April 30, a resident of the 400 block of Venneman Avenue reported numerous vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street. The vehicles belonged to a construction crew building a house in the 400 block of Venneman Avenue and were moved at the officer’s request.
• On May 2, a resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place reported a colony of bees were once again taking up residence in her next-door neighbor’s house. Officers contacted the homeowner, who stated he would contact a licensed exterminator.
• On May 3, a resident of the 900 block of N. Sappington Road reported property damage to his landscaping, presumably caused by a delivery driver who drove over it. The resident advised this is the second time in recent history this has occurred.
• On May 3, officers responded to a report from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge’s video surveillance company that a subject occupying a white van was stealing tires from the rear of the business. The suspect left the area westbound on Manchester Road. Management stated eight tires were stolen by the suspect.
Kirkwood
• On April 27 at 8:55 a.m., a vehicle rental facility in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported theft of four tires from a parked vehicle.The theft occurred between April 24 at 3:30 p.m. and the morning of April 27.
• On April 28, a car dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of eight wheels/tires off of two parked vehicles, collectively valued at $12,000. The theft occurred between 5:30 p.m. April 27 last night and the morning of April 28.
• On April 30, at 5:30 a.m., an individual reported the theft of his vehicle while he was inside a convenience store in the 9900 block of Big Bend. The victim stated he left the vehicle unlocked and running while he entered the store. When he returned 10 minutes later, his vehicle was gone. On May 1, the vehicle was recovered in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.
• On April 30, at 9:30 p.m., a retail business in the 10800 block of Manchester reported a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and were able to locate and identify the suspect. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered and the suspect was issued a citation for stealing.
• On May 3, an individual reported her wallet had been stolen from her unzipped purse while she was shopping at a retail store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. The investigation is ongoing.
• On May 3, a resident in the 700 block of Evans reported approximately $10 in change had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in their driveway. The theft occurred between Friday, May 1 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 3.
• During overnight hours from Sunday, May 3 to Monday, May 4, a victim reported their vehicle stolen from the 200 block of Midway. Their keys were left inside the vehicle.
• During the week of April 27 - May 3, two shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of April 27 - May 3, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 18 residential / business alarms and 23 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 48 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 28 at 11:10 a.m., a theft was reported in the 8500 block of Watson Road. Witnesses reported that a female subject had stolen some medication and was last seen entering a neighboring business. The subject was located and taken into custody after the stolen items were located.
• On April 30 at 9:43 a.m. a fraud was reported in the 100 block of Tulip Drive. The victim reported that they had received a letter from a collection agency. Someone unknown had taken an $800 loan in the victim’s name over a year prior. It is unknown how the victim’s personal information was compromised.
• On May 1 at 9:05 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Cannonbury Drive. The victim reported that their blue 2019 Buick Encore had been stolen from the driveway overnight. The victim believes that the keyless ignition system may have allowed the vehicle to remain unlocked and allow the vehicle to be started because the key fob had been just inside the residence close to where the vehicle had been parked.
• On May 1 at 3:12 p.m., a fraud was reported in the 200 block of Baker Avenue. The victim reported that they had received a letter from a collection agency about a loan for $2300 through a Payday Loan store in Texas. The victim’s name, date of birth and social security number were used to open the loan, but the victim was unsure how their personal information had been compromised.
• At 8:20 p.m. on May 5, a Webster Groves police officer responded to a stranded motorist call at the westbound lanes of I-44 between the Shrewsbury and Elm Avenue exits. The motorist began shooting at the officer, who returned fire. The motorist was later pronounced deceased. Read more about this incident here.
• During the week of April 27 through May 3, the Police Department responded to 359 calls for service, eight auto accidents and four alarms and assisted the Fire Department 45 times.