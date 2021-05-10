Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On April 26 at 11:41 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Bismark Avenue reported she believed unknown persons were illegally dumping oil in the creek behind her home. Officers found no evidence of oil in the creek.
• On April 27 at 4:10 p.m., a resident of the 1000 block of Glenbrook Avenue reported receiving harassing/threatening communication from a former acquaintance demanding money. He was advised this was a scam and not to respond or provide any money.
• On April 28 a 2:58 p.m., a passing motorist reported a large snapping turtle in the street near the intersection of N. Sappington Road and W. Lockwood Avenue, close to Ursuline Academy. Officers found the turtle at the intersection of S. Sappington Road and E. Monroe Avenue. The turtle was returned to the pond area at Ursuline Academy.
• On April 28 at 5:57 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with searching for a vehicle that left the scene of a vehicle crash near S. Fillmore Avenue and E. Monroe Avenue.
• On April 28 at 7:16 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of vehicles drag racing on the parking lot of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. Officers found several teenagers and their vehicles on the parking lot and advised them to leave the area.
• On April 29 at 9:23 a.m., officers investigated a report of a large tree limb blocking the roadway at Joanna Avenue and Nancy Jo Place. The limb was removed from the roadway by the Public Works Department.
• On April 29 at 9:36 a.m., Management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a customer failed to return his rental vehicle on April 27. Officers contacted the customer, who was on his way to return the vehicle.
• On May 2 at 9:49 a.m., a resident reported finding a man’s wallet near the intersection of N. Berry Road and Flower Hill Drive. Police are attempting to contact the owner.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 26 at 12:50 p.m., a resident in the 12800 block of Big Bend reported the theft of his silver 2018 Audi SQ5. The vehicle was parked in the resident’s driveway, unlocked, with the keys in another vehicle at the time of the theft. Later in the day, the vehicle was recovered in Wentzville. The sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested and charged appropriately.
• On April 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle accident in the 11800 block of Big Bend Blvd. The vehicle was traveling west, left the roadway and collided with a wooden electric pole, a stop sign, street sign and a residence. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On April 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., a resident in the 9700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported a burglary of a family member’s residence. The burglary occurred between April 4-26.
• On April 27 at approximately 12:45 p.m., a business in the 700 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a customer paid for a $742 purchase with a suspicious check. Upon further investigation, the suspicious check was reported stolen from a vehicle in Granite City, Illinois.
• On April 27 at approximately 5 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Geyer Road reported the theft of his black 2014 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle. The vehicle has since been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• On April 27 at approximately 9:30 p.m., a retail business in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported two male suspects stole 11 bottles of alcohol valued at $371.
• On May 2, a restaurant on the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported damage to their outside patio furniture overnight.
• During the week of April 26-May 2, four shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of April 26-May 2, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 16 residential / business alarms and 28 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 68 calls.
Rock Hill
• On April 24, a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle was parked at the intersection of Gilbert and Kenyon Court. The vehicle had no plates. The VIN number was run and the vehicle was not listed on file with the Department of Revenue.
• On April 25, police received a report that several girls in a vehicle were screaming and disrupting business in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. This lead to two arrests.
Shrewsbury
• On April 27, a 32-year-old man was issued citations for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after he was stopped for speeding in the 7300 block of Murdoch Avenue.
• On April 30, a resident reported their vehicle stolen from the 7400 block of Nottingham. The keys were left inside the vehicle.
• On April 30, two vehicles were broken into on the lot of a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. A handgun was stolen from one of the vehicles.
• On May 2, a resident reported that his vehicle was stolen from the 7600 block of Suffolk Avenue. The vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, in Ballwin, Missouri, in the early morning hours of Monday, May 3.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 29 at 11:27 a.m., a reporting party at a business in the 600 block of E. Lockwood Ave. found a pistol magazine near the building. The item was transported to the police department for safe-keeping.
• On April 30 at 9:09 a.m., two subjects at a business in the 8600 block of Watson Road attempted to pry open an atm machine.
• During the week of April 26-May 2, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 439 calls for service, 19 auto accidents, 10 alarms and assisted the fire department 36 times.